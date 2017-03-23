YouTube personality JonTron (Jon Jafari) releases statement, dropped from Yooka-Laylee

He can say whatever he damn well pleases. But he shouldn't expect everyone will like it, especially any type of sponsor.



And I never heard of ha until this, so whatever Reply

Thread

Link

"Focus on comedy" like he's actually funny



Hasuffer.gif Reply

Thread

Link

i look forward to the game grumps (whom he was a member of) response because danny and arin try so fucking hard to be PC - they cant not bring this up on some future episode. id be disappointed if they dont address it Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think they'll address it tbh. They barely mention Jon anyways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's no way they will, they work real hard to stay out of shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why should they tbh. if they have nothing to do with him these days I doubt they'd want to bring him up or his ignorances up but I don't know much about them outside of a couple random videos I don't remember and from the RTX On The Spot panel last year so... lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the grumps aren't much better, they're just somewhat smarter about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The grumps aren't gonna say shit. Prepare for that disappointment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They try to be PC? lmao aren't they like super racist Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They didn't say anything about the election and they won't say anything about this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My favorite part about his statement is that he was like I'm not racist let me clarify [proceeds to be racist] Reply

Thread

Link

The media twisted his words?? The words you can legitimately hear him saying in an unedited video? A VIDEO THAT'S STILL UP!?!? Those words?



I want to stuff a bunch of tiny violins down his throat Reply

Thread

Link

Trump taught ha!



#alternativefacts



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Violins? Why not just pour bleach down his throat instead... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Twisted his words, my arse. I made myself watch half of the 'debate' and yeah, there was no twisting required. He not only said his piece but kept doubling down on his bullshit. All of his statements were genuinely WORSE in context. That's what amazes me about this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so was the media twisting his words when he gave a coded shout-out to the alt-right? Reply

Thread

Link

God just shut up already and disappear. Reply

Thread

Link

i hope h3h3 are the next ones to burn Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped paying attention to them a while ago, have they done something or? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they exist



no but really, i guess nothing out of the ordinary but i just want all these "being offensive is so funny ha ha" vloggers rot in hell



Edited at 2017-03-24 05:53 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is that Fernanda in your icon? <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's too many double standards; case in point: why is Samantha Bee allowed to blame Trump being voted on white people, whereas she'd get in trouble if she blamed black people for voting for Obama?



As if conservatives didn't spend the past eight years saying that Obama was only voted in by black people and welfare recipients etc etc. And it's statistical fact that Trump was overwhelmingly voted in by white people, even if we don't touch the demographics of his rallies and the various "make America great again"-style dogwhistles, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Reply

Thread

Link

why is Samantha Bee allowed to blame Trump being voted on white people, whereas she'd get in trouble if she blamed black people for voting for Obama?



Is he fucking serious? CONTEXT, MOTHERFUCKER, DO YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT THAT MEANS? Gee, it's not like the white hegemony hasn't gone out of its way numerous times to ensure their control and do everything they can to disenfranchise black people and curtail any of their political power, and it's NOT LIKE THAT WAS THE BASIS FOR SEVERAL STATE CONSTITUTIONS. Shit, the reason why Alabama's constitution is such an enormous clusterfuck, is because it was written in a way to preserve white hegemony, WHICH IS SOMETHING THEY OPENLY CAMPAIGNED ON. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Samantha responds on the show and reads him down tbqh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's too irrelevant for that to happen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg him and all the gamer gate ppl can all go rot in a hole somewhere Reply

Thread

Link

why do we keep posting about nobodies saying offensive things? Reply

Thread

Link

Lol right. Like seriously fuck YouTube "personalities" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right. Whats the point in giving them the attention they crave? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, legit never heard of this guy before all of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd love to know that one myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. They can't be called celebrities if only 20 people in this country have heard of them. There really should be more stringent rules on what can be posted. I've grown tired of coming across posts like this on ONTD. Stop giving these diseased shit stains the attention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How did they twist your words when its literally you on twitch saying a bunch of shitty horrible things coming out of your own mouth. Reply

Thread

Link

Really freaking disappointing. His videos used to be my go-to cheer ups. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? I'm so upset...he's such a nightmare Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Saaame, my ex bf and I would binge on McDonald's and marathon his videos after particularly crappy shifts at work.



I will forever be disappointed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Here's hoping other business entities are as done with him as I am. Reply

Thread

Link



Nice GIF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link