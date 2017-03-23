♡【カメックス】 → hearts

YouTube personality JonTron (Jon Jafari) releases statement, dropped from Yooka-Laylee

On March 14, JonTron (Jon Jafari) was invited to debate with Destiny (Steve Bonnell) where he voiced his support in keeping white people a majority in the US (and other questionable statements like he's concerned about minorities diluting the gene pool, etc.). While he's made political comments in the past, this was the final straw for everyone, and the gaming community turned into a mess. People splintered completely into three camps: people who refuse to follow him, people who are sad about what he said but still follow him, and, of course, the people who insist he did nothing wrong.

After some time, JonTron released a statement on his YouTube account in the form of an unlisted video. For a quick summary:

  • He was very unprepared for the debate

  • The media twisted his words

  • There are too many double standards; case in point: why is Samantha Bee allowed to blame Trump being voted on white people, whereas she'd get in trouble if she blamed black people for voting for Obama?

  • He acknowledges discrimination exists but mentions white people can be discriminated too

  • He wants to "drop the hyphens" and refer to each other as "fellow Americans"

  • He's going to step back from politics and focus on comedy

  • An apology? 404 not found.




In addition to this, JonTron was supposed to appear in the upcoming game Banjo-Kazooie Yooka-Laylee, but after the controversy hit, Playtonic dropped him from the game. People who are upset by this are calling it an "infringement on free speech" and "Playtonic bending backwards for the SJWs", demanding the game to be boycotted.




Source: JonTron's Twitter, JonTron's YouTube, Polygon
