YouTube personality JonTron (Jon Jafari) releases statement, dropped from Yooka-Laylee
On March 14, JonTron (Jon Jafari) was invited to debate with Destiny (Steve Bonnell) where he voiced his support in keeping white people a majority in the US (and other questionable statements like he's concerned about minorities diluting the gene pool, etc.). While he's made political comments in the past, this was the final straw for everyone, and the gaming community turned into a mess. People splintered completely into three camps: people who refuse to follow him, people who are sad about what he said but still follow him, and, of course, the people who insist he did nothing wrong.
After some time, JonTron released a statement on his YouTube account in the form of an unlisted video. For a quick summary:
In addition to this, JonTron was supposed to appear in the upcoming game
Banjo-Kazooie Yooka-Laylee, but after the controversy hit, Playtonic dropped him from the game. People who are upset by this are calling it an "infringement on free speech" and "Playtonic bending backwards for the SJWs", demanding the game to be boycotted.
Source: JonTron's Twitter, JonTron's YouTube, Polygon
- He was very unprepared for the debate
- The media twisted his words
- There are too many double standards; case in point: why is Samantha Bee allowed to blame Trump being voted on white people, whereas she'd get in trouble if she blamed black people for voting for Obama?
- He acknowledges discrimination exists but mentions white people can be discriminated too
- He wants to "drop the hyphens" and refer to each other as "fellow Americans"
- He's going to step back from politics and focus on comedy
- An apology? 404 not found.
Unfortunate to see Playtonic remove me from Yooka Laylee, but I understand their decision. I wish them the best with their launch!— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 23, 2017
And I never heard of ha until this, so whatever
Hasuffer.gif
I want to stuff a bunch of tiny violins down his throat
#alternativefacts
no but really, i guess nothing out of the ordinary but i just want all these "being offensive is so funny ha ha" vloggers rot in hell
Edited at 2017-03-24 05:53 am (UTC)
As if conservatives didn't spend the past eight years saying that Obama was only voted in by black people and welfare recipients etc etc. And it's statistical fact that Trump was overwhelmingly voted in by white people, even if we don't touch the demographics of his rallies and the various "make America great again"-style dogwhistles, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Is he fucking serious? CONTEXT, MOTHERFUCKER, DO YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT THAT MEANS? Gee, it's not like the white hegemony hasn't gone out of its way numerous times to ensure their control and do everything they can to disenfranchise black people and curtail any of their political power, and it's NOT LIKE THAT WAS THE BASIS FOR SEVERAL STATE CONSTITUTIONS. Shit, the reason why Alabama's constitution is such an enormous clusterfuck, is because it was written in a way to preserve white hegemony, WHICH IS SOMETHING THEY OPENLY CAMPAIGNED ON.
I will forever be disappointed.