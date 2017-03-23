Pantene Launches Hair Care Line for African-American Women
"Every strand is a testimony to our history, that makes us stronger." Pantene celebrates the beautiful strength of African American hair. Because #StrongIsBeautiful
The product line is meant for both relaxed and natural textures, and includes shampoo and conditioners as well as styling products (oils, cremes, puddings and masks).
Pantene presents a poetic celebration of African American hair elevating it to a standard not seen in mainstream beauty media. It features women and girls who are beautiful, confident, vibrant, and elegant and who draw personal strength from the strength of their hair – its texture, its style and its history.
source
hair post !
Edited at 2017-03-24 05:17 am (UTC)
Plus that stuff is awful
Is this a re-launch or something?
edit: Yeah clicked the video and it says "Gold Line" so I guess it just a new line of products under the already existing Pantene for black hair line.
Can you have a product line within a product line?? I have no idea how this beauty product marketing shit works, lol.
Edited at 2017-03-24 05:21 am (UTC)
also Pantene products suck for my hair.
(Hope it's obvious that the annoyance is not angered at you but at them for being lazy)
Edited at 2017-03-24 08:15 am (UTC)
I wash my hair once or twice a week depending on my scalp. I personally love the SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo. SM can be expensive but sometimes Ulta has buy one get one 50% off deals. For conditioners, I like to use Trader Joe's Nourish Spa Balance Moisturizing Conditioner to detangle in the shower and Cantu Shea Butter Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream for leave in.
I also recommend getting something to moisturize between washes. I like to spritz jasmine water and coconut oil (or any oil that your hair likes) onto my scalp and hair. Oh, and wrapping your hair before bed is important.
http://instagram.com/mielleorganics