Pantene Launches Hair Care Line for African-American Women

Hell yes. My hair is so thick that it breaks combs. I am happy to find an affordable black hair products because Shea Moisture is expensive af



Edited at 2017-03-24 05:17 am (UTC)

Bogo and coupons

Plus that stuff is awful

This is great!!!

Hasn't this line been around for years or am I thinking of another brand?



Is this a re-launch or something?



edit: Yeah clicked the video and it says "Gold Line" so I guess it just a new line of products under the already existing Pantene for black hair line.



Can you have a product line within a product line?? I have no idea how this beauty product marketing shit works, lol.



Edited at 2017-03-24 05:21 am (UTC)

Came in to ask all of the same questions.

lol I'm glad I wasn't alone being all "????"

They definitely had a line for color/chemically treated hair and natural hair. They were in brown bottles. I'm assuming they expanded and improved the line or something. Idk lol

The ad was well-done.

Here's hoping it moisturizes hair rather than drying it out.

Girl it's pantene. All their stuff is full of silicone that don't do shit for your hair

I was just going to say. Silicone only coats the hair strands.

The ad is good and I liked Kelela being the background music.

But arent the products that are already out 10x better than what these companies keep coming out with

Maybe, but the ones that are already out might not be as affordable as these?

yeah but they usually cost $18 and you get like 5 oz

Ehhh no

Have any black and natural beauty bloggers done reviews?

Have fun putting all that silicone and shit in your hair. Theyve had an african american line and it is not good for your hair if your natural. Its strips your hair of all the oil and leaves it dry and frizzy. Like they saw where they could make some extra coin and marketed this product towards the black community. Be smart and by from reputable hair care lines that are black owned or at the very least know black hair. Reply

Yeah they need to up their game coz consumers will find out its shit with the quickness. Black hair don't play.

Mte. I take every beauty diversity announcement with a healthy grain of salt because I've read too many press releases that are all "the world is becoming more diverse!" Y'all are just here because you finally realized there's money to be made from a demographic you've ignored because they don't fit the beauty standards YOU created and enforced. I'm not here for brands that suddenly discover POC exist. We've always been here.





also Pantene products suck for my hair. Reply

True that.

They have soooo much money it's bullshit that they can't come out with something decent



(Hope it's obvious that the annoyance is not angered at you but at them for being lazy) Reply

Their basic bitch line is crap too tbh. It made my hair feel like plastic Barbie hair and my hairdresser said that's pretty much what pantene is like. I'd just avoid the brand in general.

Yup! I used to use the natural Pantene when I would get relaxers. That shit sucked then and definitely would do nothing for my hair now that I'm natural

Yep! I tried it years ago. I didn't like it. My hair is very coarse. That shit didn't help me. Lol

This is how I feel. My hair care allows me to put my money into black-owned businesses and that's important to me.

So true it fucks ya up. This comment SLAYS tbh

THIS. Pantene can kiss my black ass. They're not seeing a dime of my money. Why would I spend it on garbage hair products that have zero good ingredients and are all fragrance? Please.

Black haircare post? I am looking for new shampoo and conditioner. I guess I got 4A hair that's pretty desperate for moisture. Every time I go looking for YouTube recs and reviews I get frustrated. Reply

Naptural85 has 4a hair and she is consciously stepping away from that all-natural crowd and has some good store bought product recs. Saying that, I have 4c hair and wash my hair with homemade black soap shampoo and it's never dry anymore.



Edited at 2017-03-24 08:15 am (UTC)

Can you spill how you make your shampoo? I have 3c/4a hair but have never been able to retain moisture.

I think I have 4A hair. I used to get eczema really bad on my scalp so these products are pretty much all I can use.



I wash my hair once or twice a week depending on my scalp. I personally love the SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo. SM can be expensive but sometimes Ulta has buy one get one 50% off deals. For conditioners, I like to use Trader Joe's Nourish Spa Balance Moisturizing Conditioner to detangle in the shower and Cantu Shea Butter Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream for leave in.



I also recommend getting something to moisturize between washes. I like to spritz jasmine water and coconut oil (or any oil that your hair likes) onto my scalp and hair. Oh, and wrapping your hair before bed is important. Reply

Link







http://instagram.com/mielleorganics

Check out Mielle Organics. Their shit has completely changed my hair life!

It is expensive but Ouidad changed my hair! Seriously check them out and sign up for the newsletter because they do have pretty good sales 2x/year

i use paul mitchell shampoo two (or three in the summer when i'm swimming) twice a month or as needed to remove buildup, but i have a mix of 3b, 3c and 4a hair and i use aussie mega moist conditioner and it works wonders. lots of people say to avoid silicones but tbh my hair reacts very well to them and poorly to conditioners without them. i use it as a leave in, comb through with my fingers or my denman brush, then apply a little coconut oil and a dime size amount of hair butter (i use miss jessie pillow soft curls) Reply

Except they've had a black hair line for years and years and it's trash. Even people who fuck with cones and sulfates don't fuck with Pantene.

okay, but why is this just happening. foh

They've had one for years. I guess they are relaunching the line with different products. No thanks.

so 2000 and late

