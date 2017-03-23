Pantene Launches Hair Care Line for African-American Women


"Every strand is a testimony to our history, that makes us stronger." Pantene celebrates the beautiful strength of African American hair. Because #StrongIsBeautiful

The product line is meant for both relaxed and natural textures, and includes shampoo and conditioners as well as styling products (oils, cremes, puddings and masks).

Pantene presents a poetic celebration of African American hair elevating it to a standard not seen in mainstream beauty media. It features women and girls who are beautiful, confident, vibrant, and elegant and who draw personal strength from the strength of their hair – its texture, its style and its history.

