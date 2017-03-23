Xavier Dolan shamlessly stans Sebastian Stan
@jes_chastain Yo The Martian is so good wtf 👽💋 how can the rest of us make movies now and don't feel like shit.— Xavier Dolan (@XDolan) October 11, 2015
It all began with a tweet from the director Xavier Dolan (It's Only the End of the World, Mommy) to the actress Jessica Chastain (The Zookeeper's Wife, Miss Sloane) back in 2015.
@jes_chastain I thought you hated me. I can't wait either. Next spring. Now introduce me to Sebastian Stan, my future husband.— Xavier Dolan (@XDolan) October 23, 2015
@XDolan so live in outerspace with you and Seb...? Ok, yep, Im there.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 23, 2015
Someone with a lot of time on their hands photoshopped a picture of Sebastian Stan and Dolan together and tweeted it at him, which he retweeted to Chastain.
@XDolan @crycryshit HAHAHAHAHA!— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 7, 2015
Then a year and half later, Chastain posts the picture on her Instagram to wish Dolan a happy birthday.
Sebastian Stan must have finally been made aware of Dolan's stanning, because he commented on Jessica's Instagram post.
Dolan then shamelessly flirts with Sebastian in reply.
obligatory gif for all xavier dolan posts
Also, It's Only the End of the World was not nearly as bad as some people made it out to be. It was OTT as fuck but it wasn't awful.
i also feel like rami malek and sebastian stan and xavier dolan all have similar facial features - and i would not put it past dolan to have a type in men who essentially look like himself haha
woohoo narcissism
And yes, I'm gay, and that has been my experience with myself! And many others as well.
I think we're all looking for better looking versions of ourselves, actually.
I legit thought all the usernames liking it had been photoshopped
But I always come to ONTD before bed.
And like the high of finishing this report and handing it in is now DOUBLE RAINBOWED by the fact that this is probably the cutest thing i've seen here for ages?
idk idk Jess's involvement just makes this weirdly adorable.
Celebs - they stan and thirst and get inappropriate on social media just like us!
