Xavier Dolan shamlessly stans Sebastian Stan


It all began with a tweet from the director Xavier Dolan (It's Only the End of the World, Mommy) to the actress Jessica Chastain (The Zookeeper's Wife, Miss Sloane) back in 2015.



Someone with a lot of time on their hands photoshopped a picture of Sebastian Stan and Dolan together and tweeted it at him, which he retweeted to Chastain.


Then a year and half later, Chastain posts the picture on her Instagram to wish Dolan a happy birthday.



Sebastian Stan must have finally been made aware of Dolan's stanning, because he commented on Jessica's Instagram post.



Dolan then shamelessly flirts with Sebastian in reply.



