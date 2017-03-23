Xavier Dolan shamlessly stans Sebastian Stan

lmao I love all of this Reply

xavier dolan confirmed member of ontd? Reply

Sounds like it lol Reply

Lol my first thought! Reply

xavier dolan makes me want to puke until i turn inside out tbqh Reply

You know what's crazy is that I don't quite know if this means you like him or hate him Reply

On ONTD, it could very well be both. Reply

OMG LMAO I almost spit out my coffee! Reply

This thirsty bitch. I'm surprised he hasn't cast him in a movie yet.



Also, It's Only the End of the World was not nearly as bad as some people made it out to be. It was OTT as fuck but it wasn't awful. Reply

he also stans rami malek

i also feel like rami malek and sebastian stan and xavier dolan all have similar facial features - and i would not put it past dolan to have a type in men who essentially look like himself haha

woohoo narcissism Reply

I.E. like almost all gay men do?



And yes, I'm gay, and that has been my experience with myself! And many others as well.



I think we're all looking for better looking versions of ourselves, actually. Reply

We all do that sis :p Reply

LMAO, I didn't know the story behind Chastain posting that picture and now it's better.



I legit thought all the usernames liking it had been photoshopped Reply

Same, I was so confused. Reply

lol love it Reply

i mean... same xavier, same... Reply

i love that gif sfm lmao Reply

Xavier is still a mess for his comments about Adele's Hello video after the video didn't get nominated for a Grammy. Reply

I just got done a huge sickle cell trait & p. falciparum malaria report and like i've been up for dayyyssssss doing typing away, and at 6am I finally click submit to my supervisor (I have a review meeting in like 5 hours so just in time to catch some sleep tbh).



But I always come to ONTD before bed.



And like the high of finishing this report and handing it in is now DOUBLE RAINBOWED by the fact that this is probably the cutest thing i've seen here for ages?



idk idk Jess's involvement just makes this weirdly adorable.



Celebs - they stan and thirst and get inappropriate on social media just like us! Reply

enough of these overhyped superhero movie stars Reply

A lot of the time when I see an actor respond to fandom questions like "You know, that whole, what do the internet people call it again? ... Sh-shipping?" I can't help but think they're damn liars playing innocent lol, so I love it when anyone in the entertainment industry is actually an unashamed fangirl/fanboy. This is cute. Reply

Lmao this is the cute. Reply

I SAW THIS! So cute. You and me both Xavier Reply

Same Xavier Reply

I get it, Xavier. Reply

i've been meaning to ask, what's the context of that gif? Reply

Exactly lol Reply

Is from Cannes last year, he got the second most important award of the festival and was being extra while giving the speech. Mads, who was in the jury, was just doing that face in response. It was extra funny at the time because the final picks were not the best and there were rumors of half the jurors hating some of the awarded films. Reply

Yeah, Mads and Kirsten in particular looked stank faced and over it lol Reply

What is the context of this gif...it makes me laugh hahaha Reply

well then why don't you cast sebs in your movie and make him make out with men ok sis Reply

lol too cute! Reply

LMAO! Totally enjoying reading their tweets. Thanks for the post. Reply

lmao Reply

this is everything i need in an ontd post. but op should add seb's recent weibo post. Reply

Sebastian is such a good sport. I love him! Reply

