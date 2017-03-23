Rotten Tomatoes is the Destruction of Hollywood says director Brett Ratner
While speaking at the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho last weekend, Ratner said this:
“The worst thing that we have in today’s movie culture is Rotten Tomatoes. I think it’s the destruction of our business. I have such respect and admiration for film criticism. When I was growing up film criticism was a real art… You would read Pauline’s Kael’s reviews, or some others, and that doesn’t exist anymore. Now it’s about a number. A compounded number of how many positives vs. negatives. Now it’s about, ‘What’s your Rotten Tomatoes score?’ And that’s sad, because the Rotten Tomatoes score was so low on Batman v. Superman I think it put a cloud over a movie that was incredibly successful. People don’t realize what goes into making a movie like that… It’s just insane, it’s hurting the business… In Middle America it’s, ‘Oh, it’s a low Rotten Tomatoes score so I’m not going to go see it because it must suck.’ But that number is an aggregate and one that nobody can figure out exactly what it means, and it’s not always correct. I’ve seen some great movies with really abysmal Rotten Tomatoes scores. What’s sad is film criticism has disappeared.”
Rotten Tomatoes rep Jeff Voris responded:
“At Rotten Tomatoes, we completely agree that film criticism is valuable and important, and we’re making it easier than it has ever been for fans to access potentially hundreds of professional reviews for a given film or TV show in one place. The Tomatometer score, which is the percentage of positive reviews published by professional critics, has become a useful decision-making tool for fans, but we believe it’s just a starting point for them to begin discussing, debating and sharing their own opinions.”
But idt RT itself is the problem, they don't make up the reviews. Blame the damn critics instead of whining about the aggregator.
That said, the review score is not always a good indicator, whether it's high or low. Critics fall in love with some crap movies and give them much better reviews than they deserve, or they pan decent movies and the movie ends up being a hit anyway. Often if it's a film I'm really interested in, I will try and avoid all reviews and just see it and make up my own mind.
I think he's mad bc ppl see the reviews and their view of the movie is skewed or smth idk
Stop talking about yourself you untalented hack. You destroyed the legacy of X2 with the shitshow that was Last Stand and then had the gall to continue making movies. You are a stain.
Literally all RT does is aggregate things plus it has audience score too.
I wonder if he's as salty over metacritic? Since that takes only certain reviews/publications for is score.
Make better movies then.
Basically if a critics' low-scoring movie has an audience score over 70 idt it's all bad.
