Rotten Tomatoes is the Destruction of Hollywood says director Brett Ratner

lol get over it

Tell it, Cassian.

Hack filmmakers like you are destroying Hollywood

I doubt he's self-aware enough to know it tho.

This is like an unsanitary restaurant complaining that health inspectors are ruining the food industry.

This perfect analogy though.

I'm sure there's a real argument to be made here about people writing bullshit reviews... but Batman v. Superman isn't the movie to base that argument off of. It was certifiable garbage from start to finish.

Yeah, I've seen legit comments about "chick flicks" or movies starring POC typically not getting as good reviews as generic white dude action movies but BvS isn't the hill to die on. Also it did well financially and Zack Snyder is still working so... I'm not sure what his argument is tbh



lololol. I made the exact same "hill to die on" comment!

It's about his reputation. Because that's more important than the millions that he has, or the movies he has lined up. /eyeroll

There's also an argument to be made about how shitloads of 90+ scoring Oscar bait movies get those scores purely based on hype bc it becomes evident how mediocre they are when the hype dies.



But idt RT itself is the problem, they don't make up the reviews. Blame the damn critics instead of whining about the aggregator.

It's funny he's complaining about RT because they're run by fanboys and they load all the comic book franchise reviews immediately, but if it's a film with a female lead or some serious indie, they're in no rush to load the reviews. They play favorites.



That said, the review score is not always a good indicator, whether it's high or low. Critics fall in love with some crap movies and give them much better reviews than they deserve, or they pan decent movies and the movie ends up being a hit anyway. Often if it's a film I'm really interested in, I will try and avoid all reviews and just see it and make up my own mind.

This man ruined X-Men: The Last Stand but I don't totally disagree. RT can be real generous to movies when they want to (*cough*Marvel*cough*) and then dogpile on others.

Link

The producers ruined the film (series in general but thats another time..) By setting a release date and not moving it back because production had not started but they just wanted to rush it through. The other directors left the project stating they would not be able to create something to their standard of quality.

Enter Brett...

or maybe the movies really do suck, RATner.

lmao

well, he's not wrong. But the internet and social media culture in general has ruined everything in many ways.

I thought RT just posts verified reviews from around the web...

Yeah lol



I think he's mad bc ppl see the reviews and their view of the movie is skewed or smth idk

Is Batman v. Superman really the hill you want to die on?

I've seen some great movies with really abysmal Rotten Tomatoes scores.



Stop talking about yourself you untalented hack. You destroyed the legacy of X2 with the shitshow that was Last Stand and then had the gall to continue making movies. You are a stain.



Oblig:



Link

Such a beautiful scene lol, and YNB's Shirley voice always brings me joy

Link

he says what we all think. i need to watch that vanessa hudgens show since he's in it.

Link

I love X2. I was watching clips on YT recently and while it seems so light and soft compared to Logan, it's still a solid movie. It sucks that The Last Stand completely lost the plot and ended up being a baseline for the quality of the next X-Men movies.

Link

if anything, rotten tomatoes was wrong, the rating should've been lower than 27%

lol this salty POS



Literally all RT does is aggregate things plus it has audience score too.



I wonder if he's as salty over metacritic? Since that takes only certain reviews/publications for is score.

Link





Make better movies then. Make better movies then.

Link

tbh I would get what he's saying if he means that a low RT score could turn someone off seeing a movie they'd otherwise like bc I know a lot of shit I like is terribly reviewed, but a lot of movies with low RT scores do well at the box office (BvS and Suicide Squad) and a lot of wonderful movies with high RT scores don't.

Link

Same, there are quite a few movies I love that score low on RT but tbf they have an audience score too and quite a few critically panned but fun movies do well there.



Basically if a critics' low-scoring movie has an audience score over 70 idt it's all bad.



Link