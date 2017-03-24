I always feel bad about James (even tho everyone hates him) b/c of the actor's fucked up experience with Accutane :( Reply

Thread

Link

What's the story? I've never heard about this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From his wiki:

"In summer 2010, Marshall sued the pharmaceutical company Hoffmann-LaRoche (a unit of Roche Holding AG) for $11 million in damages for injuries which, he claimed, resulted from his taking the drug Accutane. He claimed he had suffered Accutane-related gastrointestinal distress so severe that it necessitated a four-month hospital stay, and the surgical removal of his colon. He asserted that these injuries had derailed his acting career. Stars Martin Sheen (a longtime family friend), Brian Dennehy, Esai Morales and Rob Reiner (Marshall's director on A Few Good Men) were to testify on his behalf. Roche had removed Accutane from the market in 2009 due to a spate of similar claims."

I remember seeing a picture of him from around the time and he looked super underweight and sick :( he is looking slightly better in the pictures above tho which is good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was surprised how much I didn't hate James' scenes in the movie. And ha, I actually liked his weird little song with Maddy and Donna Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeesh, Sherilyn is looking rough



And yet, Madchen still looks hot as hell Reply

Thread

Link

Shelly was always the superior TP gal lbr Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no lies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She does, but OMG no one looks as hot as Peggy Lipton!?!? WTF!!?!? She's one of the oldest and looks genuinely younger and fresher and just damn hotter than everybody else.



That is how you do it - damn! She's an ageless beauty queen.



Norma for the win. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

madchen and peggy look so good in that still! Reply

Thread

Link

kinda sucks though that they're still waitressing after all these years, would hate to work the same dead-end minimum wage job for over 25 years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well to be fair norma owns the diner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, well norma owned the diner so I guess she was doing alright. but yeah i kind of never got why shelly didn't hightail it out of there and go pursue a modeling career in LA or some shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone looks so old :')



and then there's Madchen Reply

Thread

Link

I think you mean, and then there's Peggy.



And actually Madchen was so young when the show started, she should still look at least half-way decent (which she does and then some) since she's not really even all that old now.



I mean, she's just 46. Which, yeah, is not super young, either, but it's still quite possible to look very good and young and hot at that age, especially in Hollywood.



Try being Peggy Lipton's age (70) and still looking hot as shit. Now that's an accomplishment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is SEVENTY ?



(blown away) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ok that's huge idk how to make it smaller.

they shouldve gotten movie!donna.

#justice4josie



Edited at 2017-03-24 06:14 am (UTC) ugh jamesok that's huge idk how to make it smaller.they shouldve gotten movie!donna.#justice4josie Reply

Thread

Link

I've only seen 5 episodes of s1 so far but omg why is Laura Palmer back for this especially since she died at 17(?) Reply

Thread

Link

[ spoilers ] I think it's implied that she and dale are both trapped in the black lodge at the end? So I assume that she's gonna make appearances like that? Also, time travel is kind of a thing because Annie goes back to the past to visit Laura before she dies to warn her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking of watching does it still hold up for a first time viewer? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Impossible to answer because your age, and when you were brought up and what style of TV and movies you're used to watching will influence this greatly.



On the one hand, it really is timeless, in the sense that it was THE groundbreaking show that influenced everything that came after it, by bringing a more cinematic, serialized, anything goes, go for broke style of story telling.



It's important to remember that before Twin Peaks, the style of TV drama that has ruled the TV airways for the prior 20 years was steeped in mostly cop shows, medical shows, westerns, legal shows, action/mysteries - that sort of thing. When you look at the Emmy nominees for Drama series in the '70s and '80s, it's filled with stuff like that - Kojak and Columbo and Cagney and Lacey and that sort of thing - all fine shows, but yeah.



Twin Peaks showed you could do a bold, innovative style of show that takes chances and is weird and unusual and like a movie and everyone played catch-up after it.



Like, if you like today's golden age of TV dramas - stuff like Mad Men or The Sopranos or Six Feet Under, I think you could at least find an appreciation for Twin Peaks.



But ONTD has tried watching it before and some typical reactions of young people are "OMG it's so slow!" "OMG it's humor is so weird! I don't get it!"



So, who knows. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Because David Lynch.



All his things are mind-fucks.



And also because Sheryl Lee is a goddess and of course you wouldn't just cast her to be a portrait and a dead body whose just in a couple of flashbacks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im only watching this 4 laura at this point Reply

Thread

Link

This is making me feel old. And it's surreal. If you had told my pre-teen self I would be watching a revival in 2017... Reply

Thread

Link

Those covers make everyone look so harsh and old jfc. The stills look much better. Madchen and Peggy look beautiful in their pic and I'm SO HAPPY TO SEE LUCY!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Hawk better be the sheriff.



Thanks to Riverdale, I actually flinched a bit on seeing Madchen. She looks great though. And i hope Shelly breaks Bobby's wrist.



Awww, at seeing Albert :(



I thought James was Stephen Moyer for a second Reply

Thread

Link

oh they're still going with David Duchovny playing a transwoman huh? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad. What a great character she was back then. I loved Denise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw Albert :((( Reply

Thread

Link

I hope I'll be able to watch this eventually, I don't have Showtime, so I may have to wait a while unfortunately :( Reply

Thread

Link

the lighting on the covers is awful but i'm so excited! Reply

Thread

Link