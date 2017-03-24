March 24th, 2017, 02:15 pm thejoker Twin Peaks: 9 Exclusive First Look Photos + EW Covers source Tagged: film director, magazine covers and articles, nostalgia, television - showtime, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6262 comments Add comment
"In summer 2010, Marshall sued the pharmaceutical company Hoffmann-LaRoche (a unit of Roche Holding AG) for $11 million in damages for injuries which, he claimed, resulted from his taking the drug Accutane. He claimed he had suffered Accutane-related gastrointestinal distress so severe that it necessitated a four-month hospital stay, and the surgical removal of his colon. He asserted that these injuries had derailed his acting career. Stars Martin Sheen (a longtime family friend), Brian Dennehy, Esai Morales and Rob Reiner (Marshall's director on A Few Good Men) were to testify on his behalf. Roche had removed Accutane from the market in 2009 due to a spate of similar claims."
I remember seeing a picture of him from around the time and he looked super underweight and sick :( he is looking slightly better in the pictures above tho which is good
And yet, Madchen still looks hot as hell
What's TP?
That is how you do it - damn! She's an ageless beauty queen.
Norma for the win.
and then there's Madchen
And actually Madchen was so young when the show started, she should still look at least half-way decent (which she does and then some) since she's not really even all that old now.
I mean, she's just 46. Which, yeah, is not super young, either, but it's still quite possible to look very good and young and hot at that age, especially in Hollywood.
Try being Peggy Lipton's age (70) and still looking hot as shit. Now that's an accomplishment.
(blown away)
ok that's huge idk how to make it smaller.
they shouldve gotten movie!donna.
#justice4josie
Edited at 2017-03-24 06:14 am (UTC)
On the one hand, it really is timeless, in the sense that it was THE groundbreaking show that influenced everything that came after it, by bringing a more cinematic, serialized, anything goes, go for broke style of story telling.
It's important to remember that before Twin Peaks, the style of TV drama that has ruled the TV airways for the prior 20 years was steeped in mostly cop shows, medical shows, westerns, legal shows, action/mysteries - that sort of thing. When you look at the Emmy nominees for Drama series in the '70s and '80s, it's filled with stuff like that - Kojak and Columbo and Cagney and Lacey and that sort of thing - all fine shows, but yeah.
Twin Peaks showed you could do a bold, innovative style of show that takes chances and is weird and unusual and like a movie and everyone played catch-up after it.
Like, if you like today's golden age of TV dramas - stuff like Mad Men or The Sopranos or Six Feet Under, I think you could at least find an appreciation for Twin Peaks.
But ONTD has tried watching it before and some typical reactions of young people are "OMG it's so slow!" "OMG it's humor is so weird! I don't get it!"
So, who knows.
All his things are mind-fucks.
And also because Sheryl Lee is a goddess and of course you wouldn't just cast her to be a portrait and a dead body whose just in a couple of flashbacks.
Thanks to Riverdale, I actually flinched a bit on seeing Madchen. She looks great though. And i hope Shelly breaks Bobby's wrist.
Awww, at seeing Albert :(
I thought James was Stephen Moyer for a second
these covers are harsh af. fish in a percolator realness.