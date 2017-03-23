Watch Riz Ahmed's 14 '"Rogue One" Audition Tapes
EXCLUSIVE: Watch @rizmc's many #RogueOne audition tapes. https://t.co/VdITK8TKA0 pic.twitter.com/bPVj6xUV8q— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 23, 2017
During the press tour, Riz Ahmed kept recounting the story of how he spammed Rogue One's director with 14 different auditions for the part of Bodhi Rook. Director Gareth Edwards eventually replied and told Riz to stop sending him videos. Riz thought he lost the part for sure. You can see a clip of his auditions at the source! It will also be available on the Rogue One Digital HD and Blu-ray.
source
me trying to get a job
ihavenochillwhatsoever.gif
Edited at 2017-03-24 02:30 am (UTC)
*waiting on a call from Bojangles...*
Edited at 2017-03-24 02:33 am (UTC)
And he brought the message.
Edited at 2017-03-24 02:50 am (UTC)
He's beautiful, I love this cast so much and it's so fucking unfair we only get one movie.
but at the same time I'm heartbroken that it means we won't get to see the cast any more ;____;
he's a good sport for letting them put this in the special features
lmaooo bless
The audition tape of the ET kid is still the best one