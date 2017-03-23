Watch Riz Ahmed's 14 '"Rogue One" Audition Tapes




During the press tour, Riz Ahmed kept recounting the story of how he spammed Rogue One's director with 14 different auditions for the part of Bodhi Rook. Director Gareth Edwards eventually replied and told Riz to stop sending him videos. Riz thought he lost the part for sure. You can see a clip of his auditions at the source! It will also be available on the Rogue One Digital HD and Blu-ray.

source

