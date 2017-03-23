WHAT THE FUCK. I did not see Abby as a traitor coming at all and oh God, Huck better be okay. Reply

FUCK MEG / MEGGIES OF THE SHONDALAND UNIVERSE!



Goddamn Abby. WHY HUCK? WHY?!



This episode left far too many questions. Reply

I havent watched but is Mellie president yet? Reply

Uggggh smh @ dragging this shit out Reply

Why would Abby want Mellie in the office?



Did she do this to make Olivia owing her something?



Is Huck dead?



Once Olivia pieces things together and sees that Huck is dead or hurt, how long before she knows about Meg?



Why does my uterus feel like there's a leprechaun inside chipping at it with a axe pick? Reply

i couldn't believe how meg played him twice and actually played all them. she got me

i didn't see that coming. jennifer didn't either.

when liv goes to see her dad she's probs gonna be crying as soon as she sees him

whats good with huck????

and abby, da fuck!!? Reply

I hate you and your stupid comment because you made this fuqing show sound good and now I have to watch 6 gd hours of it!



Every single time I think I'm out ONTD pulls me back it.



Huck better be dead and this Meg person better be season 2 Jake deceptive and badass. Reply

lol keep me updated on your thoughts! Reply

Omg I watched it all in one sitting!



After all the shit Cy has done seeing his downfall was a joyous. I know he was innocent in this instance but he needed to suffer for the million other things he has done.



I'm weirdly not a fan of Mellie and Marcus and idky. Maybe they'll grow on me if they ever do happen. It looks like she'll be president at the end of all this and I couldn't be happier :)



I'm annoyed all these episodes being wasted on the male characters! I know it's because of Kerry's pregnancy/schedule but it sucks :/



Rowan killing that woman was INSANE and I loved it! Even thought it was hella obvious.



Same with Meg with Huck, I saw it a mile away but it was still INSANE especially that wtaf look on his face at the end.



I think we all can agree that Liv and her white hat have officially parted ways. She's basically Rowan in heels at this point so this holier than thou attitude needs to end. She was my lead suspect up until the Eli episode so I don't trust her. I honestly feel like she'll do anything to get to the oval and that saddens me. I miss season 1 and 2 Liv :(





My heart breaks for Jake's wife. What Liv and Jake are doing to her is so fucked up :( but I loved that speech Mellie gave her! And I hope she becomes a mini Mellie.



The flashbacks are annoying af and I hope they end soon. Also hope this new agency is taken out by Rowan and Liv and them because we just got rid of B613 and we so don't need another one.



Also wish Liv goes back to OAP after Millie becomes president.





Rant over.



Lol sorry, I know you didn't ask for all this. Reply

Love your summary! And tha you watched it all at once, something I would have done lol



The Cyrus thing, you could tell it was a set up. Glad Michael finally left him.



Marcus likes him a milf. I'm curious to see where their relationship goes. I wonder if they'll try to stilll be something.



Rowan clearly loved that women, I wish he hadn't done that especially since it had no effect on those people.



I wish we had the liv that just solved cases.



Jakes wife really loves him and no she has a vision like mellie did at her start in the oval. The whole "she's my sister thing" was twisted



I love all the theories with this show Reply

everyone but huck saw that coming. why would he bring her to jennifer? the bitch was supposed to be dead. keep her hidden! don't go around telling a bunch of people and showing her off Reply

I won't be watching next week - pending whether or not Huck is dead.



Scandal is on its life strings.



So close to quitting this damn show. Reply

WAIT, they actually might have killed off Huck???? What a dream. Reply

wtf?? I've been hating Abby for a while but seriously, did not see that coming Reply

havent finished watch it but why abby got to be a bitch? did she betray liv cuz i hate to see her pinning against liv when she save her from an abusive relationship. i never understand how she got so far in the office. Reply

I saw that Meg is nice but bad but nice but bad thing coming but did NOT expect that ending. I won't shed a tear if Huck really is dead, but I'll be super upset if Abby betrayed Liv on that level. I miss their OPA friendship of the early seasons 😩 Reply

I guess I should be upset with Abby but honestly I'm positive that next week we'll discover in a "shocking twist" why Abby had to do it and instead if getting concrete answers, the mystery will just be drawn out some more. Its already happened twice this season, why not do it again. Reply

Wtf at that ending???? Reply

Also Huck ain't dead. That heffa could have shot him in the head while he was on the ground but she didn't. We saw Jake lose all the blood in his body last season and he was fine the next episode. Huck will be alright Reply

I was legit shocked. Like, I knew Meg was up to no good but I still gasped when she shot him.



I was also surprised how happy (?) I felt when Olivia watched the tapes. Never been a Papa Pope fan but it drove me crazy that no one was going to believe Huck.



Also, maybe this is Abby's way of getting the Oval for herself somehow...? Yet I also don't believe she knows the whole story.



I just hope we can stop reliving the election soon, this time skipping thing is so annoying. Reply

if only the show would really kill huck, but they won't



and they'll probably come up with some contrived reason to make abby not evil too Reply

No way Huck is dead, which is unfortunate. They'll drag some sort of coma out instead, which is unfortunate. Somehow they'll kill off Abby instead for being the real HBIC, which is unfortunate. This show isn't ending anytime soon, which is unfortunate. Reply

I keep wanting to like Abby bc of her earlier seasons =[



Becky tried to warn Huck Reply

Need to get back to this show Reply

I just started watching this show. Does Kerry Washington always wear capes and ponchos? Reply

She does sometimes, but she was def pregnant or post-pregnancy so that's probably why. Reply

Here for Abby destructively and ineptly trying to get out from under Liv's shadow.

Here for Huck being right and wrong, like the gullible little assassin he is.

Here for finding out who the fuck these people are (what was that protocol Rowan said had been activated last season? What the fuck was that?)

Here for Rowan's long-ass speeches

Here for Liv finally becoming the self-centered mastermind she was always supposed to become (white hats? lmao).

Here for Mellie still becoming president

Here for the seeing Faux President Grant as little as possible.

Here for Charlie probably being the mole having little point to his character except as a LI to Quinn

Here for this season's theme that love is weakness and will fuck you over, power is better.



I love where this season's going. Reply

I hope Olivia ends Abby. I'm so sick of Abby's BS and self-importance. Reply

they don't seem to have any idea what to do with the characters. is marcus even still on the show? no one seems really important to the story anymore, they're just having these weird character episodes to take attention off kerry's belly.



lmao, huck gets played...AGAIN? so he's the killer with a weakness for helpless brunettes? who is he referencing about peeling off their skin? i can't even remember.



charlie as quinn's sidekick is boring. i wish they'd somehow make the show more interesting again. rip when it was good Reply

