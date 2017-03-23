March 23rd, 2017, 10:04 pm klutzy_girl Scandal - 6.08 - A Stomach For Blood - Promo Source Tagged: scandal (abc), television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
Goddamn Abby. WHY HUCK? WHY?!
This episode left far too many questions.
Did she do this to make Olivia owing her something?
Is Huck dead?
Once Olivia pieces things together and sees that Huck is dead or hurt, how long before she knows about Meg?
Why does my uterus feel like there's a leprechaun inside chipping at it with a axe pick?
i didn't see that coming. jennifer didn't either.
when liv goes to see her dad she's probs gonna be crying as soon as she sees him
whats good with huck????
and abby, da fuck!!?
Every single time I think I'm out ONTD pulls me back it.
Huck better be dead and this Meg person better be season 2 Jake deceptive and badass.
After all the shit Cy has done seeing his downfall was a joyous. I know he was innocent in this instance but he needed to suffer for the million other things he has done.
I'm weirdly not a fan of Mellie and Marcus and idky. Maybe they'll grow on me if they ever do happen. It looks like she'll be president at the end of all this and I couldn't be happier :)
I'm annoyed all these episodes being wasted on the male characters! I know it's because of Kerry's pregnancy/schedule but it sucks :/
Rowan killing that woman was INSANE and I loved it! Even thought it was hella obvious.
Same with Meg with Huck, I saw it a mile away but it was still INSANE especially that wtaf look on his face at the end.
I think we all can agree that Liv and her white hat have officially parted ways. She's basically Rowan in heels at this point so this holier than thou attitude needs to end. She was my lead suspect up until the Eli episode so I don't trust her. I honestly feel like she'll do anything to get to the oval and that saddens me. I miss season 1 and 2 Liv :(
My heart breaks for Jake's wife. What Liv and Jake are doing to her is so fucked up :( but I loved that speech Mellie gave her! And I hope she becomes a mini Mellie.
The flashbacks are annoying af and I hope they end soon. Also hope this new agency is taken out by Rowan and Liv and them because we just got rid of B613 and we so don't need another one.
Also wish Liv goes back to OAP after Millie becomes president.
Rant over.
Lol sorry, I know you didn't ask for all this.
The Cyrus thing, you could tell it was a set up. Glad Michael finally left him.
Marcus likes him a milf. I'm curious to see where their relationship goes. I wonder if they'll try to stilll be something.
Rowan clearly loved that women, I wish he hadn't done that especially since it had no effect on those people.
I wish we had the liv that just solved cases.
Jakes wife really loves him and no she has a vision like mellie did at her start in the oval. The whole "she's my sister thing" was twisted
I love all the theories with this show
Scandal is on its life strings.
So close to quitting this damn show.
I saw that Meg is nice but bad but nice but bad thing coming but did NOT expect that ending. I won't shed a tear if Huck really is dead, but I'll be super upset if Abby betrayed Liv on that level. I miss their OPA friendship of the early seasons 😩
I was also surprised how happy (?) I felt when Olivia watched the tapes. Never been a Papa Pope fan but it drove me crazy that no one was going to believe Huck.
Also, maybe this is Abby's way of getting the Oval for herself somehow...? Yet I also don't believe she knows the whole story.
I just hope we can stop reliving the election soon, this time skipping thing is so annoying.
and they'll probably come up with some contrived reason to make abby not evil too
Becky tried to warn Huck
Here for Huck being right and wrong, like the gullible little assassin he is.
Here for finding out who the fuck these people are (what was that protocol Rowan said had been activated last season? What the fuck was that?)
Here for Rowan's long-ass speeches
Here for Liv finally becoming the self-centered mastermind she was always supposed to become (white hats? lmao).
Here for Mellie still becoming president
Here for the seeing Faux President Grant as little as possible.
Here for Charlie
probably being the molehaving little point to his character except as a LI to Quinn
Here for this season's theme that love is weakness and will fuck you over, power is better.
I love where this season's going.
lmao, huck gets played...AGAIN? so he's the killer with a weakness for helpless brunettes? who is he referencing about peeling off their skin? i can't even remember.
charlie as quinn's sidekick is boring. i wish they'd somehow make the show more interesting again. rip when it was good