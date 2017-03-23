Brighten up your day with Xenia Rubinos' "L.O.V.E."
“L.O.V.E.” is the latest from Brooklyn singer/songwriter Xenia Rubinos following her brilliant sophomore album Black Terry Cat. The video channels being ecstatically in love and sees Xenia dancing around NY. Rubinos said her video was inspired by the Black Joy Project, an online movement to spread pictures of black people in uplifting and positive situations.
Source. BlackTerryCat. TheBlackJoyProject.
