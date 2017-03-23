Real Housewives/VPR Roundup
March 22, 2017
NOPE! She is just getting her own reality show! Centering around aspiring models and their momagers, Yolanda will put them through the hoops to see if they have what it takes to become IMGs next top model...and momager.
Bravo did NOT let Gizelle use THE SAME EXACT tagline from last year?!
Vanderpump Rules SHOCKER!— OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 23, 2017
Scheana Marie Confronts Ex-Husband About Texting Another Woman! https://t.co/bQjWUPzSQK
I started out LOATHING Dorit but now I like her. She takes a lot of shit but she seems like a genuine person
Dorito and her garbage husband and garbage accent need to gtfo.
i don't know. i just felt so much for her.
Erika and her cultural appropriating ass just made herself look completely insane and Dorit kept her cool. "Sorry Erika, you lose." - Camille Grammar
Dorit. Only because Erika and her already hashed this out, at least more than once about the panties and whatever and now Erika is playing the martyr. Like it was this huge thing and acting like Dorit has never acknowledged it or whatever. This whole thing has really made me think less of Erika. She is nothing like the bad A she pretends to be.
I actually felt bad for Eileen at the dinner but like they were saying on Bitch Sesh...why even say that lol?
I also hate how Erika's feelings have to be brushed aside because everyone else wants her to move on. Like, fuck that shit lvp.
And poor Eileen lol, it's a weird turn of phrase but Erika was way out of line. Honestly that reaction was weird as hell.
iconic!!
now, i was totally team erika until she ganged up on eileen. eileen was totally remorseful and didn't mean to say what she did. since eileen was at DWTS and on WWHL erika admitted to overreacting, i will assume they mended fences. all of the women seem to loooove erika, except dorit. when erika said dorit was desperate for her attention? i was cackling.
Just my thoughts though since it was so out of character for her.. and someone like Lisa R would have that reaction for the sake of causing drama or getting a reaction
For people who watch OC and Bh, who is worse Kelly or Dorit?
Also, at the risk of getting attacked, I like Dorit.
as for rhobh, i was team erika during the fight with dorit, because dorit is full of shit and has a gross husband who allegedly uses the n-word when he talks about the nanny (it's on reddit, so take it with a grain of salt but it wouldn't surprise be tbh)
but during the fight with eileen? nah. i find eileen abysmally boring, her talking heads should be prescribed for sleep aid, but lol @ erika losing her shit over a figure of speech. and continueing after eileen apologised profusely. your son willingly chose to be a cop, get over it.
also bye @ erika calling herself "samurai barbie" lmao wrong country tbh
edit: i don't hate erika over this, and appreciate that she acknowledged she overreacted.
in short: she's a black woman who was shopping with her white bf, they went to a chanel store in las vegas (the bf wanted to gift her a bag) and they saw dorit and PK there, and dorit was "surprised" that the bag was for a black person, this sparked a convo between PK and the white bf, and the girl said she heard him use the n-word to refer to their nanny, multiple times.
again take it with a grain of salt, but i believe it lol.
PK will never be an unofficial housewife as well as Simon was even tho he desperately wants to be one
Eileen is soo boring and needs to leave. Rinna is a mess and I truly can't stand her but I also love that she will do anything for drama. Her "sixth sense" is clearly the producers telling her what pot to stir next.
Now that Apollo is in jail her scam has been temporarily shut down.