Real Housewives/VPR Roundup

Are you on team Dorit or Erika?

honestly i admire them both for being strong and unapologetic but I think Erika is having more issues than Pantygate. I don't think her breakdown was based on Dorit, I think she just cracked.

I started out LOATHING Dorit but now I like her. She takes a lot of shit but she seems like a genuine person

Agreed, Dorit has grown a lot on me. I like her. She is a good addition in my opinion. She integrated into the group quickly, unlike Eden!

I'm not here for Erika believing Lisa fucking Rinna. She saw what happened to her 'good friend' Yolanda. That's the main reason I can't side with her. Excusing Rinna's accusations says everything. And I think she purposely let Rinna believe the worst about Dorit because both Rinna and Erika feel the need to 'punish' other women. Erika said "I just did" but it took how long? When her story line was lagging, clearly. She overreached the acting level on that lashing out at Eileen. And I'm not a particularly large Dorit fan, either. I just see Erika overreacting, in part because she listens to Rinna. If you're that intellectually challenged... Reply

Erika !! I just wish she hadn't lost her shit on Eileen at the very end. Although she did admit she over reacted on wwhl.



Dorito and her garbage husband and garbage accent need to gtfo.

Dorit and her creepy husband annoy me.

per icon, team erika. dorit's constant picking on her (with those comments every time they see each other) and the slut-shamey panty thing made me dislike her. especially when she said she couldn't help a man's "wants and desires" when looking up erika's skirt. give me a break. Reply

Erika of course! Yes she finally broke but it was only a matter of time.

i mean erika acted insane at the end and dorit was kinda right about how she pays gays to tell her she's fabulous, but i continue to wish only the worst for dorit and pk so Reply

I like them both although Erika was absolutely ridiculous last night and Dorit had the bad taste of marrying PK

Erika because I agree that Dorit was doing the absolute most with her this season. But I do like Dorit (minus PK).

erika!!! and yeah she might have reacted strongly but you can really tell she carries the whole 'my son could die at any moment because he is a cop' thing around all. of. the. time. and she's obviously a person who is very in her own head, so to be a lil tipsy and have those thoughts you try and suppress brought up in someone else's outside voice... she just seemed startled by it. and once that roll of emotions starts when you're not expecting it, it's fuckin' haaaard to stop.

i don't know. i just felt so much for her.



i don't know. i just felt so much for her. Reply

In this case I'm definitely Team Dorit.



Erika and her cultural appropriating ass just made herself look completely insane and Dorit kept her cool. "Sorry Erika, you lose." - Camille Grammar Reply

ERIKA

Dorito annoys me to no end with her ridiculous fake accent and general pot stirring but oh my god Erika was straight up out of control. I would have been so embarrassed to be at that table with her ridic ass. If I was Eileen I would have told her to fuck off. Good lord. It took 3 months but BH finally got interesting. Reply

Dorit. Only because Erika and her already hashed this out, at least more than once about the panties and whatever and now Erika is playing the martyr. Like it was this huge thing and acting like Dorit has never acknowledged it or whatever. This whole thing has really made me think less of Erika. She is nothing like the bad A she pretends to be. Reply

TEAM DORIT 1000%

Erika

LISA R IS *THE WORST* she was trying to act all ~Saintly at dinner but she wa stirring the pot and being so obnoxious. When she was trying to act all sincere to Erika I was rolling my eyes into oblivion

It legit amazes me that no one has bitchslapped Rinna. She's just a terrible person, lol. Reply

i'm ready for rinna to leave the show. she's not entertaining, just straight up aggressive Reply

i can't even hate watch vpr anymore...they're all terrible and it's not entertaining.

idk what's going on with James or Lala but the cast needs a shakeup tbh. I can't believe Jax and Brittany are getting their own reality show. idk why anyone cares about them. I don't want to watch a spin-off of Jax being a sexist dick. Reply

they might not be anymore is what I heard... Reply

aw i liked the wedding tbh. but i have never seen the seasons b4 this one.

this. i used to watch it all the time but i'm so fucking over katie's drama, schwartz having no self-respect, tom's shitty hair, scheana's contacts, stassi crying over everything, and kristen being likeable bc everyone else sucks. Reply

Ugh I really can't stand Dorit or PK for that matter. Her fake ass accent, her boring personality, the fact that she takes on the personality of whoever she's friends with, her constant need for Erika's attention.



I actually felt bad for Eileen at the dinner but like they were saying on Bitch Sesh...why even say that lol? Reply

Right? What dumb figure of speech, even if I understand what's she was trying to say.



I also hate how Erika's feelings have to be brushed aside because everyone else wants her to move on. Like, fuck that shit lvp. Reply

mte. And I hate how the women think Erika has no emotions and is some robot. She still has feelings. I can relate to her bc I kind of come off in that same way and try to stay calm and confident but you're still human. When Dorit says it you can tell LVP feeds her shit to say. A lot of the time it's the same type of comment LVP has made. Reply

Lisa Rinna is so gd pathetic at this point, it's so obvious that she's inserting herself into other people's drama for screentime.



And poor Eileen lol, it's a weird turn of phrase but Erika was way out of line. Honestly that reaction was weird as hell. Reply

It is amazing how she gives no fucks about ANYTHING. Her and Harry must be nuts... anything to get those coins!

The phrasing triggered her to have that reaction. Like anyone watching it should see that losing her son terrifies her. It wasn't weird at all.

yep, you can definitely tell that thought is at the surface almost all of the time. adding in the alcohol and the fact that she was already getting upset about what dorit was saying... it's not surprising. i felt so bad for her. Reply

mte

iconic!! i hate lisa r but at the end of the day she is the only one actually delivering what we want from these trash shows tbh and rhobh badly needs these shake ups...iconic!!

kyle has the WORST poker face... but she did say in the clip that Rinna sunk 'the lowest ever' at that point.. and based on what she said about her own sis that means she takes coke allegations p seriosuly

Rinna is trying to take Brandis crown. She is hitting ALL the old plot points and quotes Brandi did. Reply

I loved that they showed a shot of everyone away from the table at the dinner but Lisa and one other guest. It is a little strange.

Right? That's what made me think at least something weird, if not as nefarious as coke, was going on. Reply

The look on Dorit's face makes me think it's 100% true

Kyle's faces were KILLING me last night.



i love this because lisa broke "the rules" that the housewives have. you arent allowed to mention COKE on camera, clearly

omggggg this episode pf BH was wild. lisa rinna is a cyborg specifically curated to stir shit up on reality television because her subject change about the coke killed me.



now, i was totally team erika until she ganged up on eileen. eileen was totally remorseful and didn't mean to say what she did. since eileen was at DWTS and on WWHL erika admitted to overreacting, i will assume they mended fences. all of the women seem to loooove erika, except dorit. when erika said dorit was desperate for her attention? i was cackling. Reply

this may not make sense but I don't think Erika really knew what she was doing at that point? She was really upset and I think it just triggered her. I don't think she was purposely dragging Erika but she just snapped and when someone mentions her son period she is going to have an out of body reaction where she can't stop herself from reacting.

Just my thoughts though since it was so out of character for her.. and someone like Lisa R would have that reaction for the sake of causing drama or getting a reaction





Just my thoughts though since it was so out of character for her.. and someone like Lisa R would have that reaction for the sake of causing drama or getting a reaction Reply

ia about Erika having just completely lost control of her emotions. Plus they were probably all jet-lagged as fuck.

yeah, erika's reaction was super OOC and i know i've reacted that way to things before and in the moment, i don't give a fuck. but after? i'm remorseful and embarrassed. i think she was probably drunk, already keyed up and upset, and is super sensitive about her son, causing her to finally breakdown.

Yeah idk why people are acting like she was so mean. Obviously she snapped and they should've just let her have that moment because she would've calmed doen Reply

*dragging Eileen lol

I typically love Erika but her reaction to what Eileen said was way OTT. Im ready for Dorit, her husband, and Lisa R to leave the show. Last May I sat next to Lisa R at a restaurant and all I wanted to do was be like can you please leave the show.

For people who watch OC and Bh, who is worse Kelly or Dorit?

Edited at 2017-03-24 12:55 am (UTC)





For people who watch OC and Bh, who is worse Kelly or Dorit?



Edited at 2017-03-24 12:55 am (UTC) Reply

Agreed about Erika. Eileen immediately apologized multiple times and Erika continued to fault her and tell her to "shut your fucking mouth" or whatever. I would have been like, "Erika, settle the fuck down." And I typically like her.

Also, at the risk of getting attacked, I like Dorit.



Also, at the risk of getting attacked, I like Dorit. Reply

I can see possibly why people could like Dorit. There's moments where I find her hilarious but her husband creeps me out too much and I can't with her obsession over the underwear thing Reply

I would like Dorito more without the accent, the PK, and the LVP attack dog. Reply

See but at least Erika can own that she overreacted which is what is good about it. Reply

Kelly at least brings fun drama. Dorit is just annoying

i found out dorit is from my hometown and in case you guys were wondering: none of us sound like her.

ariana was hot as fuck in that suit, that's all i'm gonna say about flop katie's wedding. (lol @ me initially typing "rihanna" instead of ariana)



as for rhobh, i was team erika during the fight with dorit, because dorit is full of shit and has a gross husband who allegedly uses the n-word when he talks about the nanny (it's on reddit, so take it with a grain of salt but it wouldn't surprise be tbh)



but during the fight with eileen? nah. i find eileen abysmally boring, her talking heads should be prescribed for sleep aid, but lol @ erika losing her shit over a figure of speech. and continueing after eileen apologised profusely. your son willingly chose to be a cop, get over it.



also bye @ erika calling herself "samurai barbie" lmao wrong country tbh



edit: i don't hate erika over this, and appreciate that she acknowledged she overreacted.



Edited at 2017-03-24 01:09 am (UTC) Reply

link to the reddit post?

in short: she's a black woman who was shopping with her white bf, they went to a chanel store in las vegas (the bf wanted to gift her a bag) and they saw dorit and PK there, and dorit was "surprised" that the bag was for a black person, this sparked a convo between PK and the white bf, and the girl said she heard him use the n-word to refer to their nanny, multiple times.

again take it with a grain of salt, but i believe it lol.



this is it but she deleted the text for some reason: https://www.reddit.com/r/BravoRealHouse wives/comments/60s2yi/lukewarm_rhobh_sig hting_tea/ in short: she's a black woman who was shopping with her white bf, they went to a chanel store in las vegas (the bf wanted to gift her a bag) and they saw dorit and PK there, and dorit was "surprised" that the bag was for a black person, this sparked a convo between PK and the white bf, and the girl said she heard him use the n-word to refer to their nanny, multiple times.again take it with a grain of salt, but i believe it lol.

Dorit and PK are like less entertaining, weird, and more creepy versions of Alex and Simon from RHONY



PK will never be an unofficial housewife as well as Simon was even tho he desperately wants to be one Reply

PK wants desperately to be part of the drama. I really hope he isn't there for

they give me alexis and jim bellino teas tbh just not jesusy Reply

Edited at 2017-03-24 01:05 am (UTC) Apparently Eden used to date Jesse McCartney... Reply

She looks like a blonde Sandra Bullock Reply

HAHA! I knew this! I met her at a Jesse show (we were both front row. it was after they had broken up so a bit odd...)and she gave me her number. It's so weird seeing her on here after meeting her at a concert and talking to her for awhile. She was so nice at the show! Reply

Eden cracks me up sitting around in that black wig looking like an off brand Posh Spice.

Eileen is soo boring and needs to leave. Rinna is a mess and I truly can't stand her but I also love that she will do anything for drama. Her "sixth sense" is clearly the producers telling her what pot to stir next. Reply

Obviously. The producers feed her shit so she doesn't have to expose her private life on the show to maintain her spot. We legit NEVER go into any of her private shit besides her not! Gigi and Bella daughters and the staged scenes with Harry Hamlin. Reply

Oh wow ur right Reply

I love that Rinna claimed she had a sixth sense and ~always had~ but then at one point either during an argument or a talking head and she straight up admitted she didn't, lmao Reply

oh and since RHOA was included....i just feel the need to say peter is gross and i need eye bleach after someone said peter was good-looking. and i'm sick of matt, why is he given airtime, he's an abusive piece of shite. lol @ phakedra being ~hurt~ over that divorce party and blaming kenya for it. i can't believe i'm defending kenya. assasaahdvadba Reply

I never watch any of the scenes with the men on RHOA. They are all so annoying. Reply

I was talking to someone on Twitter and called Porsha and Phaedra vapid. The other person thought being a lawyer meant being smart. I was like "....no." She's absolutely vapid on all social matters and knows she has no story line without the conflicts cause she's never in the office. Must be helping those dead people. Reply

I totally forgot she was even a "mortician" 😂



Now that Apollo is in jail her scam has been temporarily shut down. Reply

lol @ people thinking having an education automatically means "smart". she's homophobic af, and believes in the ~~~sanctity of marriage~~~~ >.> Reply

I can't wait to see the dragging of a lifetime Phaedra deserves at the reunion. Reply

lmao Phaedra was so OTT with her reaction to the party. And the fact she still partly blames Kenya for her marriage trouble! They already hashed that out already, come on. Reply

Erika was a little off her rocker but HOLY SHIT what is wrong w Dorit? It's super fucked up if she thinks its ok for PK to ogle Erika's vagina and then continually bring it up, I think they're both obsessed w her tbh! Reply

