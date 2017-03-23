Ken Jeong Answers Medical Questions From Twitter
Ken Jeong uses the power of Twitter to answer some common medical questions.
@queasybake Did you have FOOD or did you have ALCOHOL?— DocSupport_KJ (@DocSupport_KJ) March 23, 2017
@kelly_sheridan1 take 100% of the recommended daily allowance. It’s all you need.— DocSupport_KJ (@DocSupport_KJ) March 23, 2017
@petitmacaroon I highly recommend that you have a PROFESSIONAL remove it, PROFESSIONALLY.— DocSupport_KJ (@DocSupport_KJ) March 23, 2017
@CaptHandlebar It’s very necessary. It checks your whole nervous system to see if your reflexes are intact.— DocSupport_KJ (@DocSupport_KJ) March 23, 2017
@drclarekane YAaaAAAGAGGHHHH!! #cured— DocSupport_KJ (@DocSupport_KJ) March 23, 2017
can you answer that doctor
and floss
If you eat / drink dairy products it increases btw.
My doctor told me that there was no way to stop them but to have them removed, thing is, I have zero time for that; and he was ok with me cleaning the stones so...
I love him.
I checked her twitter to see what this mysterious ~foreign country~ that apparently didn't have hospitals was, and it was belize lmao. they actually do have free public healthcare there. and they speak English
hangovers are usually not accompanied by large amounts of diarrhea and vomiting that lead to serious dehydration and frailty. hangovers are really bad fucking headaches and feeling gross. the vomiting doesn't wait until the next day to appear when its just drinking too much. people are this dumb for real? if you're having tons of stomach pains, nausea and diarrhea in a foreign country, go ahead and assume its the fucking food you ate.
binch how bout don't go to twitter for serious medical help then
I had no idea, im gona assume he no longer practices medicine and just does acting now?
