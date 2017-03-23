Ken Jeong Answers Medical Questions From Twitter

why must i suffer tonsil stones

can you answer that doctor Reply

Get them removed. I had mine taken out last year, and it was the best thing that happened in 2016 for me. Reply

I had my tonsils removed when I was like 6 years old. Reply

I had the same problem for 4 years, started gargling before and after every meal and it just got better, my chronic tonsillitis also is in check, I no longer have acute exacerbations. I've seen about 3-4 of the best ENTs in my city (I'm a doctor too). If the problem has been going on for long with multiple acute attacks (with fever), your docs might consider surgery, but in my case, I have it under control. Reply

gargle with hot salt water.

and floss Reply

Ugh, they are the worst. The human body really is disgusting. Mine have actually been better lately but now I have a wisdom tooth that is only partially erupted and stuff gets trapped under there now -_- I'm super anal about trying to clean everything so I don't get mothball breath but it's so frustrating. Reply

Why? Is it possible that you had too many throat infections (tonsilitis or sth idr what it's called in English) to the point your tonsils are bunch of pores and nothing more basically. I usually clean them all, apply some antiseptic or whatever mouth spray on them, move on.



If you eat / drink dairy products it increases btw.



My doctor told me that there was no way to stop them but to have them removed, thing is, I have zero time for that; and he was ok with me cleaning the stones so... Reply

Surprised this got posted. Reply

lol i love that he's a doctor Reply

I love it Reply

@DocSupport_KJ I had both (obviously) and had no access to a hospital in a foreign country and was sick for 3 days, glad this is so funny 🙃 — ✨Ashley✨♊️ (@queasybake) March 23, 2017





@Steve_Dolinsky @DocSupport_KJ great thanks I saw this already and I was literally almost hospitalized in a foreign country so... not funny — ✨Ashley✨♊️ (@queasybake) March 23, 2017





I love him. lol the hangover or food poisoning girl did not find his response funny.I love him. Reply

LMAO. What do people expect when they ask a comedian for health advice? Even if he is formerly a practicing doctor, this was set up for the lulz. Reply

To be fair people weren't asking him directly, it looks like they went through twitter and found random medical questions. Reply

How was he to know... Reply

People are sf extra, JFC. Reply

lmao how dramatic



I checked her twitter to see what this mysterious ~foreign country~ that apparently didn't have hospitals was, and it was belize lmao. they actually do have free public healthcare there. and they speak English Reply

Well looks like somebody needs a prescription for some chill pills Reply

Ashley your question is still stupid.



hangovers are usually not accompanied by large amounts of diarrhea and vomiting that lead to serious dehydration and frailty. hangovers are really bad fucking headaches and feeling gross. the vomiting doesn't wait until the next day to appear when its just drinking too much. people are this dumb for real? if you're having tons of stomach pains, nausea and diarrhea in a foreign country, go ahead and assume its the fucking food you ate. Reply

her hurt and self righteous tone is the funniest thing about this Reply

lmfaoooo



binch how bout don't go to twitter for serious medical help then Reply

Lol these gave me a good chuckle Reply

His a doctor?!?!?



I had no idea, im gona assume he no longer practices medicine and just does acting now?

He actually has said that he goes through the steps however often he needs to keep up his medical license! Reply

I just love him. Reply

I never knew he was a doctor till now, but I really love him as a comedian and his answers here great! Reply

I was really waiting to laugh while reading the Twitter responses. I don't think I understand what he was going for Reply

I have such mixed feelings about Ken Jeong, mostly bitterness with his style of comedy. Reply

hiccup cure that has never failed me (never): drink a full glass of water without stopping until its finished. Reply

I swallowed the same time as I hiccup. The timing is brutal but it's 90% successful. Reply

I hold my breath and turn my head upside down (like... I bend over) while drinking a glass of water. it's tricky



Edited at 2017-03-24 01:33 am (UTC)

lol i just tilt my head back Reply

Yeah, I always just drink from the opposite side of a glass...so upside down. It never fails! Reply

Taking a deep breath & holding it for 10-20 seconds, works every single time I have hiccups. Reply

I hold my breath and swallow the hiccup down. Works every time. Reply

If that doesn't work: drink lemon juice from an actual lemon. Works 100%. Reply

The hiccup one is cute :P Reply

lol I didn't know he was a doctor...he's hilarious and I'm glad he pursued comedy/acting Reply

