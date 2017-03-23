Riverdale Post: New Deleted Scene and Promo

Has this show gotten better since that "He looks like Ansel Elgort!!" line? Reply

Yeah, the pilot is one of the weakest episodes. And the third one. Otherwise, it's pretty addictive. I mean, it's still at that level of teen soap. Reply

Yessssss it's so good. Reply

Eh, that scene was boring.



I can't wait another week for this stupid fucking show! Reply

Val is so gorgeous. She deserves better than Ginger Judas. Reply

poor Asha doesn't even get any lines in the whodunnit promo 😫 Reply

LMAO, really!? Goddamn.



I find myself watching her cover of Black Beatles a lot. It's the only way I know what she sounds like



she had a line here she was the one to say she thinks archie's dog did it lmao Reply

KJ's instagram stories have been getting me by tho, i wish archie had half the personality he does lmao



oblig jughead for prez



a week seems forever awayKJ's instagram stories have been getting me by tho, i wish archie had half the personality he does lmaooblig jughead for prez Reply

my roommate and i call thursdays jughead day and we do not like when there is no jughead on jughead day :( Reply

he should take my cherry Reply

HE IS SO CUTEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE EEEEEEEEEE Reply

Omg you're gonna make me such a Cole and Jughead/Betty stan yet 💜 Reply

He is adorable. <3 Reply

get it, lorde. his body is banging.



obligatory "i wasn't expecting to even like

this show and now im fucking obsessed" comment



the more tv I watch during hiatus the more i realize how rare it is that a tv show has so many interesting and dynamic female characters straight from the get go. queens b and v and cheryl and josie and val and prob melody too if they ever let her talk Reply

I'm loving all the girls in the cast too and how it feels like there's an equal amount or even more of them than the guys Reply

it looks like supernatural has two episodes tonight (one at the normal time and one during river dale's time)?????? why??? Reply

Huh, you'd think they'd take the chance to re-air episodes of Riverdale at least. Reply

Val is to pretty for Archie but she's his best chemistry. Reply

Lorde has been liking all of like KJ's instas lol Reply

i wonder if they new each other before rivderdale, seeing as pretty much all the famous ppl in/from NZ run in the same circles Reply

Lol I read an interview KJ did. It's kinda funnysad



This is a really stupid question: Do all famous New Zealanders know each other?



[Laughs.] I mean, no. No.



So you don’t know Lorde, then?



No, I don’t know Lorde. I’ve seen her, actually, though. I’ve seen her in New Zealand. I walked past her in a car and I looked at her and smiled and she completely just looked away and I was really gutted. Reply

Omg I ship it. Reply

I wonder who they are going to kill in the Reboot comics, since they announced that SOMEONE. WILL. DIE.



If it's Kevin, I'm going to be livid. I'm not overly pissed at his relative lowkey role in All New Archie, although I would support greater exposure for him 100%, but if they killed him I would drop the title because that's just fucked up. And then my opinion of Mark Waid would drop soooo much.



I almost wonder if they'll just kill Jason, which would be totally expected, but that might be the point. Reply

Why are Archie and Reggie drag racing anyways? Maybe it will be the mundane AU of Afterlife where Reggie accidentally hits Hot Dog.



I saw some people who think it might be Dilton since he showed an interest in cars recently. I'm sure it'll be a supporting character, but I would rage along with you if it was Kevin. And awww, does he not have an ongoing anymore? I don't really get how the current line works.



Lol if it was Jason since he always seems to die in these things Reply

Kevin's like... not even around in the "main" title, and he's apparently an infrequent supporting character in Jughead's new ongoing, I believe.



I only read Archie and Josie, but the new Riverdale ongoing (not the show, just a focus on the extended town) will probably go on my list, too. Reply

Is the New ep today? Reply

Sorry. Next week! Reply

I have a crush on KJ Apa. Reply

honesty same. his IG stories are so funny Reply

I have a crush on all of them tbh. Women and men (the age appropriate ones anyway) like I haven't loved/stabbed an entire cast like this since TVD (tho some of them showed their colors of the years ofc) Reply

I feel the same! My clinging to Riverdale might be the product of TVD ending! Reply

Any theories on who killed Jason?



(also, why must we wait another week? c'mon CW give the new episode already!) Reply

idk but i hope they dont drag it out too much and have a different mystery next season Reply

They've said that the killer will definitely be revealed this season. I think even in episode 12. Probably them playing it safe in case they didn't get renewed. Reply

They don't want to get stomped by March Madness I guess. Though I feel like a hiatus was always planned since otherwise the show would've wrapped up in April instead of early May.



I still feel like it's Hal even though that's way too obvious.



Maybe Clifford's hairpiece did it. It was trying to latch onto Jason because it needed a new host, but then things went terribly wrong.



Some people on tumblr are still floating around the theory that Grundy's ex did it. And that her ex was that college music teacher guy. Reply

I think it was Cheryl and Jason's dad. He like never talks compared to their mother at least and also Cheryl's actress said that when the killer is revealed it will devastate her. Reply

I think it was Betty's dad. Reply

I'm glad you posted this! I kinda like this scene, but apparently many people hate it (ugh youtube) Reply

Ha, I've been wanting to post something to help with the hiatus.



But uh, what are they saying? I try not to read YouTube comments. Reply

They hate this ship, racist undertones, some feel the scene is useless.



personally, I like it, tender moment between this (doomed) ship also slight character dev for Archie Reply

Parent

Jughead is my favorite and I now have a crush on Cole Sprouse wtf



I mean, he always looked like young Leo but this Harry Styles situation going on is doing it for me....ugh



I love Bughead and don't want Betty/Archie :( Reply

I think the Leo/Harry Styles thing is getting me because I had an (age-appropriate) crush on Leo and an (age-inappropriate) crush on Harry, so that plus the fact that I like brooding types, dark hair, and weird voices...there was no hope for me. Reply

