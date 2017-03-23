Riverdale Post: New Deleted Scene and Promo
They released a new deleted scene from episode five which takes place between Archie and Valerie
Also a fun promo where the cast weighs in on who the think killed Jason
And it looks like Lorde's a fan of the show and also wants this hiatus to be over
@NormanGoldenll every week and i can't handle this hiatus i'm tellin ya will have to have a word with @kj_apa soon— Lorde (@lorde) March 21, 2017
just one more week!
I can't wait another week for this stupid fucking show!
I find myself watching her cover of Black Beatles a lot. It's the only way I know what she sounds like
KJ's instagram stories have been getting me by tho, i wish archie had half the personality he does lmao
oblig jughead for prez
obligatory "i wasn't expecting to even like
this show and now im fucking obsessed" comment
the more tv I watch during hiatus the more i realize how rare it is that a tv show has so many interesting and dynamic female characters straight from the get go. queens b and v and cheryl and josie and val and prob melody too if they ever let her talk
This is a really stupid question: Do all famous New Zealanders know each other?
[Laughs.] I mean, no. No.
So you don’t know Lorde, then?
No, I don’t know Lorde. I’ve seen her, actually, though. I’ve seen her in New Zealand. I walked past her in a car and I looked at her and smiled and she completely just looked away and I was really gutted.
If it's Kevin, I'm going to be livid. I'm not overly pissed at his relative lowkey role in All New Archie, although I would support greater exposure for him 100%, but if they killed him I would drop the title because that's just fucked up. And then my opinion of Mark Waid would drop soooo much.
I almost wonder if they'll just kill Jason, which would be totally expected, but that might be the point.
I saw some people who think it might be Dilton since he showed an interest in cars recently. I'm sure it'll be a supporting character, but I would rage along with you if it was Kevin. And awww, does he not have an ongoing anymore? I don't really get how the current line works.
Lol if it was Jason since he always seems to die in these things
I only read Archie and Josie, but the new Riverdale ongoing (not the show, just a focus on the extended town) will probably go on my list, too.
(also, why must we wait another week? c'mon CW give the new episode already!)
I still feel like it's Hal even though that's way too obvious.
Maybe Clifford's hairpiece did it. It was trying to latch onto Jason because it needed a new host, but then things went terribly wrong.
Some people on tumblr are still floating around the theory that Grundy's ex did it. And that her ex was that college music teacher guy.
But uh, what are they saying? I try not to read YouTube comments.
personally, I like it, tender moment between this (doomed) ship also slight character dev for Archie
I mean, he always looked like young Leo but this Harry Styles situation going on is doing it for me....ugh
I love Bughead and don't want Betty/Archie :(
I had a huge crush on young leo and then on harry (reverse appropriateness than you i guess lmao i was a bb when i liked leo lol)
and Cole transforming into both of these guys is getting me, i can't