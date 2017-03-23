Canadian Prince Nathan Fielder To Donate $150 000 To Holocaust Education Centre

"Mr. Fielder immediately recognized a need in the marketplace for an outdoor apparel company that openly promoted the true story of the Holocaust."



That's lovely! What a nice man :] Reply

If the mayor wants to give Mr. Fielder the Key to the City, please contact: keytothecity@summiticeapparel.com



Summit Ice T-Shirt

$24.99

This high-quality 100% cotton tee provides maximum comfort while making a statement about the Holocaust.



edit2: The celeb gallery is killing me softly with their captions.

http://www.summiticeapparel.com/gal lery/







edit: The celeb gallery is killing me softly with their captions.

http://www.summiticeapparel.com/gal lery/

Why did I think Jack Black was a really bloated Leo for a second?

because one dye job and Leo's there. Reply

This bit got me in the description when I was making the post:



Mr. Fielder will be opening Summit Ice’s first retail pop-up store at 138 East Broadway, in Vancouver’s historic outdoor apparel district.



i laughed for a full minute at the seth rogan one Reply

It's so odd to a ~science-y image of the material of a jacket and then...Auschwitz.



I went to the website to see what the jackets are like and saw this:
It's so odd to a ~science-y image of the material of a jacket and then...Auschwitz.

it's kind of the tone of the whole website and his comedy. Reply

This is very cool of him. Lately I've been watching a lot of documentaries on Hitler, the holocaust and the ways he created propaganda. There are so many parallels with today's antisemitism and the lies that are pushed. Now more than ever people (especially children) need to continue to be educated on what happened.



/not long ago somebody at work brought in a bunch of stuff for breakfast and the watermelon was cut really thin and all I wanted to do was laugh but nobody else would get it.

yeah i think ppl would always jump to hitler/nazi comparisons in totally inappropriate scenarios, so ppl got used to calling it out and it became inappropriate to compare anyone to hitler, if that makes sense?



like if anything now is the time we should definitely be emphasizing the parallels with 30s germany, yet ppl hesitate because they're afraid it's offensive



sry if this comment makes no sense lol i cant articulate rn Reply

tell me what the watermelon means so I can laugh with you if it ever happens to me. Reply

ok that is legit one of the funniest things I've ever seen. what kind of comedic genius. Reply

art Reply

does this mean a new season of Nathan For You is coming Reply

Chicago: I'll be doing a special Nathan for You "sneak peek" show on June 3. Tix on sale today https://t.co/5z9Se8FAOf — nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) March 10, 2017

It is! He's doing a preview in Chicago this summer.

nathan for you looks so funny but im too lazy to find a way to watch stuff thats not on netflix Reply

You can watch full episodes on the comedy central website if you're American: http://www.cc.com/shows/nathan-for-you

well damn i probably should have checked there lol. thank u!! Reply

<3 Enjoy his beautiful awkwardness.

I'm always trying to explain episodes to people and I'm like "ugh, you just have to watch it" Reply

he is perfect in every way Reply

lmfao i love him so much. i don't think i've ever laughed at anything harder than i've laughed at nathan for you. i love the ep where the gas station guy just randomly volunteers that he drinks his grandson's piss and nathan can't help but break character to be like "WHAT" Reply

lmfao yes! That moment is so iconic. Reply

I love when he breaks. "Shout out to J Squad!"

Reply

lmfao those guys were fucking outrageous. Reply

lmao that's amazing, I have to watch more of this Reply

Ugh I'm in love with him Reply

this fucking angel. Reply

Nathan is the best 💞 Reply

i love him! i haven't laughed so hard at a show in years Reply

brb buying 700 Reply

RESIDENT ONTD OBNOXIOUS CANADIAN CHECKING IN~~~~~ *~ *~ *~ *~ *~ *~ Reply

Always welcome!

But when is Nathan For You coming back? Reply

i have a huge crush on him Reply

