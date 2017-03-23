Canadian Prince Nathan Fielder To Donate $150 000 To Holocaust Education Centre

Nathan Fielder will be opening the very first Summit Ice pop-up store in Vancouver! Summit Ice is a not-for-profit jacket and apparel company created to raise awareness of the Holocaust by donating profits to the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre.





From the Summit Ice website: On March 26, 2017, Summit Ice Apparel founder Nathan Fielder will return to his hometown of Vancouver, BC to donate $150,000 USD of Summit Ice profits to the board of the Vancouver Holocaust Education Center, an acclaimed teaching museum devoted to Holocaust based anti-racism education.

As part of his trip, Mr. Fielder will be opening Summit Ice’s first retail pop-up store at 138 East Broadway, in Vancouver’s historic outdoor apparel district. Greater Vancouver residents are encouraged to come down and trade in any Taiga jacket they have in exchange for a free Summit Ice soft-shell jacket and “Deny Nothing” pin. Donations will also be accepted in exchange for other Summit Ice clothing while supplies last. (Please note: any Taiga jackets collected will be disposed of in a manner deemed appropriate by Mr. Fielder.) The pop-up store will only be open for this one-day event, which will take place on Sunday March 26 from 11am-5pm.


Summit Ice Apparel was founded in 2015, when Mr. Fielder became aware that his favorite jacket company, the Vancouver-based Taiga, had published a tribute to Holocaust denier Doug Collins in one of their winter catalogues. Mr. Fielder immediately recognized a need in the marketplace for an outdoor apparel company that openly promoted the true story of the Holocaust.





