25 Of The Worst Main Characters From TV Shows
Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City
About: Carrie is the main character in Sex and the City. She is a writer for the New York Star with a column with the same title as the show. When she is not writing about her relationships, sex, men, women, careers, etc. for her column, she is shopping (mostly for designer shoes) or chatting with her three best friends; Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte.
Ross Geller, Friends
About: Ross Geller, Monica Geller's older brother, a paleontologist working at the Museum of Natural History, and later a tenured professor of paleontology at New York University. Ross is a sweet-natured man of good humor, although he is often clumsy and socially awkward. Ross is involved in an on-again-off-again relationship with Rachel throughout the series. He has three failed marriages during the series: Carol Willick, a lesbian who is also the mother of his son, Ben; Emily Waltham, who divorces Ross after he accidentally says Rachel's name instead of hers during their wedding vows; and Rachel, as the two drunkenly marry in Las Vegas. His failed love life is potentially due to his paranoia and jealousy in relationships, and his divorces become a running joke within the series.
Ted Mosby, How I Met Your Mother
About: Theodore Evelyn "Ted" Mosby (born April 25, 1978) is a one of the five main characters of How I Met Your Mother, portrayed by Josh Radnor. In 2030, Ted sat down to tell his kids the story of "How I Met Your Mother". Beginning in 2005, Ted's meandering journey has taken him through many failed relationships, including being left at the altar. But the architect-turned-professor isn't giving up on his search for the one. She's out there, and each episode of Ted's life brings him one step closer to meeting her.
Piper Chapman, Orange Is the New Black
About: Piper is sent to prison for carrying drug money for her past girlfriend, Alex, and navigates the stresses it creates in her life and with her fiancé Larry. While in prison, Piper endures it all while trying to understand and find her place in the hierarchy, and even runs into Alex. Piper started a line of artisanal soaps prior to leaving for prison.
Walter White, Breaking Bad
About: Walter "Walt" Hartwell White Sr., also known by his clandestine pseudonym "Heisenberg", was a chemist and a former chemistry teacher in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who, after being diagnosed with Stage 3A inoperable lung cancer, started manufacturing crystal methamphetamine to both pay for his treatments and provide for his family in the event of his passing. He is the central character of the series, and is portrayed as a protagonist, antagonist and antihero. As the series progresses, Walter gradually becomes darker and takes on a more villainous role.
But Nancy Botwin is an obnoxious gringa with terrible taste in lovers. At least Piper knew some Spanish. Nancy has a moment where she says, "No more Spanish learning for you" to Shane, and it pissed me off. And Celia got a raw deal. Meanwhile, fucking DOUG continues to get screen time. Silas was the one redeeming feature of Weeds. Hot damn.
Nancy however, was the worst. I could deal with her when Weeds was interesting but as the show went on I eventually had to ditch it because she was constantly horrible and she rarely got repercussions for it. Her surviving also just got to the point of it being unbelievable to me, she was not that smart and she was constantly in situations where she should have been dead.
No one would have watched a show about Ross and his issues, but everyone watched a show that touched on Ross's issues for a couple minutes an episode in between his other friends' plots.
None of the guys are that level of hilarious so idec hahaha
As far as him being shitty, I thought it was in a realistic way. The jealousy over Mark and the being unable to get over someone cause you're constantly around them. The only really unforgiveable thing imo was when he didn't get their marriage annulled lol, but the show was clear about that being a shitty thing to do
My sandwich?
The scenes where he stares at someone, then turns his head quickly and walks away...I die every time.
I love ross, tbh
After the third season Ross is super insane but David is so good at making him hilarious
(And TOW The Morning After still makes me cry. I ain't ashamed. That breakup scene is devastating.)
"the lotion and the powder have made a PASTE!"
Him and kate's ~love~ was the most flop ass annoying shit ever
jeath > jears tho 👁
Locke was the worst. although even I was enraged by how dirty the show did him.
jack was and will always be a flawless, magnificent, majestic, stunning, amazing, incredible, fantastic, and out of this world tight blue polo wearing sexy ass bitch prince. his jears are life.
also ted because of how we were supposed to love barney in all his disgusting nature
I love Don. He's a fucking mess and it's awesome to watch him shit all over Pete.
im on season 4 rn and the way he just brushes off his brother suicide?? the fact that he cheats on his wife with every woman he sees?? how does he get away with so much from work?? he literally just ran off with some 20 year old girl while on a business trip
Damon was always the worst
Stefan was good until they started pandering to Paul and making him a ripper every now and again for no reason
Elena was good until she became a vampire, and then she too became the worst
it pisses me off the most when a character is awful but the show doesnt address it. which is a core problem of most 'worst' characters. If its addressed as part of the show, then carry on!
Like, I love Steve Buscemi and Nucky is the suppose to be the worst but he's the worst
Not the worst~ on the show mind you (hello Commodore) but still