25 Of The Worst Main Characters From TV Shows

any white male lead tbh



lmao for real Reply

Almost unreservedly. Reply

Some white female leads. I'm thinking of Nancy Botwin of Weeds, who I think is worse than Piper Chapman of OITNB. Piper is UNDERSTOOD to be unpleasantly privileged, and hence I actually find entertainment in watching her. I have a theory that people hate her because they know deep down in their heart of hearts that if they ended up in prison, they would pull the exact same shit that she does.

But Nancy Botwin is an obnoxious gringa with terrible taste in lovers. At least Piper knew some Spanish. Nancy has a moment where she says, "No more Spanish learning for you" to Shane, and it pissed me off. And Celia got a raw deal. Meanwhile, fucking DOUG continues to get screen time. Silas was the one redeeming feature of Weeds. Hot damn. Reply

she was the worst! she was so confidently lazy and half-assed at her suburban slanging. she was propped up continually by everyone else around her. i like that piper at least knows eventually she's a piece of shit and hilariously basks in it, but nancy's "tee-hee" attitude the whole time while she does the dumbass typical squeamish-white-girl trope was so annoying. Reply

+1 Piper can actually be amusing at times and she's supposed to kind of suck.



Nancy however, was the worst. I could deal with her when Weeds was interesting but as the show went on I eventually had to ditch it because she was constantly horrible and she rarely got repercussions for it. Her surviving also just got to the point of it being unbelievable to me, she was not that smart and she was constantly in situations where she should have been dead. Reply

I didn't mind Nancy in the beginning, but her making so many bad decisions, not caring, and continuing to going back and making bad decisions made her all the more frustrating. Reply

i stop watching weeds bc i coulnd't deal with nancy anymore she only got worse

Link

mte Reply

Link

you must have never seen friday night lights... Reply

Link

Rofl perfect first comment Reply

Link

mteee Reply

Link

You seem like a female. Reply

Link

Sam McPherson in Popular Reply

Link

Everyone except Mary Cherry TBH, I couldn't stand 90% of the characters on that show Reply

Link

Yeah, I recently just rewatched the show (for like the 4th time) like a month ago and I found everyone annoying but in a realistic teenager kind of way. I didn't find Sam McPherson anymore disillusioned by the high school hierarchy than Brooke. I had such a love-hate relationship with everyone that it made me love it that much more. Reply

Link

Meh, I loved Sam. Reply

Link

LOL WTV CARRIE WAS MY EVERYTHING...so flawed and so relatable. Reply

Link

miranda > Reply

Link

This is the truth. Reply

Link

my friend told me his theory that everyone is basically carrie but with delusional aspirations to be one of the other three Reply

Link

Carrie was/is the fucking worst. If you don't count Stanford that is.



Edited at 2017-03-24 12:37 am (UTC)

Link

yess, tell them! Reply

Link

lol i agree in a way. she was an absolutely necessary character for the show imo. Reply

Link

relatable and your everything...i would keep that to my self Reply

Link

i fucking LOVE carrie, she was so fucking real sometimes it freaks me out that she's not a real person. everyone could either see themselves or their friends in her. to this day i am blown away by the multi-dimensional aspect of her character. Reply

Link

Same. Carrie means so much to me and is one of my favorite characters of all time. Buffy, Lorelai, and Carrie make up my top 3 without a doubt. Reply

Link

aang from atla for me, second only to ted moseby Reply

Link

Aw, Aang had his annoying and immature moments, but I'd never call him the worst in ATLA. I feel like Aang was only the nominal lead; Zuko seemed like the lead character a lot of the time tbh. Reply

Link

Ross may be a shitty character but idec bc he was the funniest. Reply

Link

He was! That's why Ross is my fave, I can't help it!



Edited at 2017-03-24 01:19 am (UTC)

Link

I can't hate him because he is funny af Reply

Link

Mte, definitley. David Schwimmer is so funny omg Reply

Link

Agreed. David Schwimmer is honestly such a great comedic actor. Reply

Link

Right?? He's the worst in that i don't want to be around him but Schwimmer makes him fun and hilarious. Reply

Link

David Schwimmer's comedic timing is great imo Reply

Link

david was ABSOLUTELY the funniest actor of the bunch, especially with his physical comedy. it drives me nuts that people can't see that. Reply

Link

It's kind of frustrating that he made this list because it takes away from the intention. Ross has always been the annoying friend and the show mocks him for that constantly. Reply

Link

That's how I see it too. Ross isn't a bad character, he's kind of a bad person, which isn't the same. Reply

Link

I don't agree with him being on this list because he wasn't the main character. Friends was an ensemble--there wasn't a main character. Like, How I Met Your Mother was an ensemble too, but they clearly made Ted the main character. I never got that impression with Friends. It was about those 6 characters fairly equally.



No one would have watched a show about Ross and his issues, but everyone watched a show that touched on Ross's issues for a couple minutes an episode in between his other friends' plots. Reply

Link

Like when he goes crazy over something like that margarita fajitas episode or Mississippilessly????



None of the guys are that level of hilarious so idec hahaha Reply

Link

I agree. I think David is actually the best actor out of them all. Ross is hilarious. Reply

Link

the bagpipes! the maple candy!!!! Reply

Link

I agree... David Schwimmer is so great with the physical comedy. I just love him. Reply

Link

I love Ross!! still can't believe my young self's fav used to be Joey lol.



As far as him being shitty, I thought it was in a realistic way. The jealousy over Mark and the being unable to get over someone cause you're constantly around them. The only really unforgiveable thing imo was when he didn't get their marriage annulled lol, but the show was clear about that being a shitty thing to do Reply

Link

Ikr?? I don't get why people act like chandler is the one true beacon of comedy when Ross is right there! Reply

Link

ross can be so annoying but david has a great timing with comedy and it was really funny imo Reply









right?? like he's a shitty person most of the time but omg, my favorite friends episodes/scenes all involve him. PIVOT!!!, the teeth whitening, the tanning, the leather pants, the bagpipes and of course this whole iconic scene... Reply

Link

same, i cant hate any of the characters cause they were all hilarious even tho ross was a shitty person half the time lmao Reply







My sandwich?

Ross may have been a sad strange little man but David had the best comedic timingMy sandwich? Reply

Link

David is the reason i enjoy ross and his insanity Reply

Link

agree I appreciate David's performance at the very least, Ross as a person aside Reply

Link

yes!! lol i was scrolling precisely until someone commented "pivot!" in all caps thank you Reply

Link

omg my top 3 favorite episodes Reply

Link

Ross was ICONIC the last half of the series. He helped keep the show afloat. Reply







I agree, David was amazing and so underrated (probably because people hated Ross so much). Reply

Link

Without his love life Ross was pretty great tbh, I've always hated Joey way more Reply

Link

mte, imo ross was by FAR the funniest. probably because it wasn't just about punchlines, it was about david's performances. half the shit he did wasn't on the page. i appreciate that. Reply

Link

I love ross, idgaf Reply

Link

He was the funniest on friends and Idc for that show Reply

Link

When I was younger I just didn't appreciate his perfect comedic timing. Ross is seriously one of the funniest tv characters. David's hilarious.



The scenes where he stares at someone, then turns his head quickly and walks away...I die every time.



Edited at 2017-03-24 04:37 am (UTC)







I love ross, tbh I love ross, tbh Reply

Link

Here for the Ross love Reply

Link

PIVOT! tbh rewatching, I feel like ross's comedic scenes are the ones that hold up well. I don't really find like post s4 joey funny and chandler's one liners don't always work and looking back many were offensive as well. Reply

Link

Ross was super annoying at times, but he was a good actor (the whole cast is great actually). Reply

Link

i can't stand ross as a character/person but david schwimmer's comedic timing and delivery was always great. now that i think about it, the friends guys individually were kind of shitty and unfunny but together with other characters had some really fucking funny scenes. pivot, the holiday armadillo, the friends trivia episode... Reply

Link

This



After the third season Ross is super insane but David is so good at making him hilarious Reply

Link

The sandwich episode is so iconic. Reply

Link

IA, David was the best actor out of them. He could turn even the dumbest lines on paper, funny. Reply

Link

OH WOW Reply











(And TOW The Morning After still makes me cry. I ain't ashamed. That breakup scene is devastating.) lmao, exactly. Ross can be incredibly frustrating, but David is never not amazing.(And TOW The Morning After still makes me cry. I ain't ashamed. That breakup scene is Reply

Link

all i have to do is say "Ross's leather pants" to my husband and he starts giggling. and he never even watched the show, he just found that scene on youtube



"the lotion and the powder have made a PASTE!" Reply

Link

Ross is my favourite, Idgaf!! Reply

Link

Carrie and ted are the literal worst. At least ross gave us some amazing and hilarious moments Reply

Link

Glad to see Nancy Botwin made the list. Reply

Link

ugh nancy fucking botwin and her god damn starbucks she's honestly one of tv's worst parents and why the hell did she get that u turn tattoo on her ass? Reply

Link

If I never have to see her biting/sucking on a gotdamn straw it'll still be too soon. Reply

Link

The WORST. Reply

Link

Everything always worked out for her. Her magical vagina managed to get her out of bad situations. Reply

Link

something about Mary Louise Parker infuriates me. Especially her character from The West Wing when she just cuts the cord on Josh's phone. but then I wonder if it's just internalized misogyny so I feel conflicted. Reply

Link

Me too. Odio a esa gringa. Reply

Link

Yeah, Carrie Bradshaw was a flawed but she is not the WORST character by a long shot. Reply

Link

MTE Reply

Link

Dawson Leary and Ted Mosby, hands down.



Link

Just came in here to make sure someone mentioned Dawson. Reply

Link

lmao yes, I love how everyone hates Dawson! Reply

Link

omg is absolutely those 2, for sure Reply

Link

oh god, definitely dawson. i've been rewatching the show and he's so annoying. Reply

Link

Is jack from lost on the list? Cos he should be. I still love jears tho Reply

Link

we have to go baaaaaaack Reply

Link

Lmao i hate sfm

Him and kate's ~love~ was the most flop ass annoying shit ever Reply

Link

mte



jeath > jears tho 👁 Reply







I think about this cartoon all the time Reply

Link

MTE, he was thewooooorst.gif, I hated him so much, he and Kate deserved each other, both were flops. Reply

Link

too bad they didn't kill him like they originally planned Reply

Link

lmao jack sucked so much Reply

Link

I actually loved jack, he got things done.



Locke was the worst. although even I was enraged by how dirty the show did him. Reply

Link

I liked him at first, but then he got annoying, but then I liked him in the end. Reply

Link

jack was literally the WOOOORST. even in the end, after all the shit he went through, i couldn't feel bad for him. i'm glad he died on that fucking rock, in the middle of nowhere. Reply

Link

shut your mouth



jack was and will always be a flawless, magnificent, majestic, stunning, amazing, incredible, fantastic, and out of this world tight blue polo wearing sexy ass bitch prince. his jears are life. Reply

Link

Oh God.. Jack. lmao.



Edited at 2017-03-24 05:15 am (UTC)

Link

ive never hated a character so viscerally as i hate jack Reply

Link

Came here to say the same. Reply

Link

i liked ross and ted because of their ridiculousness



also ted because of how we were supposed to love barney in all his disgusting nature Reply

Link

Needs Don Draper to be an accurate list. Reply

Link

Yes Reply

Link

I just assumed he'd be on that list, and I'm horrified that he isn't. Reply

Link

I love Don. He's a fucking mess and it's awesome to watch him shit all over Pete. Reply

Link

Correct. He's really terrible and stays that way through the end of the series. Reply

Link

definitely. i hated him SO much!! Reply

Link

MTE



im on season 4 rn and the way he just brushes off his brother suicide?? the fact that he cheats on his wife with every woman he sees?? how does he get away with so much from work?? he literally just ran off with some 20 year old girl while on a business trip



*edit season 2 oop



*edit season 2 oop

Edited at 2017-03-25 02:15 am (UTC)

Link

Elena & Stefan from The Vampire Diaries. Reply

Link

Elena was the worsttttttt Reply

Link

mte Reply

Link

The main three characters were all annoying, but I disliked Stefan and Damon way more than Elena. Reply

Link

Damon is the absolute worst. No contest. Reply

Link

Damon tho. Being a murderous vampire aside, he compelled and raped Caroline repeatedly for several episodes. I don't see how anyone can be worse.



Edited at 2017-03-24 01:24 am (UTC)

Link

Really?



Damon was always the worst



Stefan was good until they started pandering to Paul and making him a ripper every now and again for no reason



Elena was good until she became a vampire, and then she too became the worst Reply

Link

ugh Elena. this may sound copout-ish but like, Stefan & Damon at least were supposed to be halfway to hell already & awful but Elena was the town's perfect angel & the only person that mattered, fuck whether Bonnie is literally dying right now or what! (tbh the point of that show is that Bonnie was the only decent person ever surrounded by varying levels of shitty people competing to be worst). the show improved for me when she left & if it had better writers coulda enjoyed a second wind.



it pisses me off the most when a character is awful but the show doesnt address it. which is a core problem of most 'worst' characters. If its addressed as part of the show, then carry on! Reply

Link

...not abusive rapist Damon?????? Reply

Link

Everyone on that show tbh, with the notable exception of Bonnie. Reply

Link

Elena particularly once Season 4 came, but I think Damon was worse than Stefan and they always ignored the horrible things Damon did. Reply

Link

Nucky in Boardwalk



Like, I love Steve Buscemi and Nucky is the suppose to be the worst but he's the worst



Not the worst~ on the show mind you (hello Commodore) but still

Link

Nucky's self-pity, especially in the last season, was unbearable. You played yourself, dumbass!!!! Reply

Link

Nucky was the reason I watched the show. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Link

Lol no hate from me. He is an interesting character and has many great moments but sometimes he just makes me so angry heh Reply

Link

Really? I watched for Nelson's crazy ass. Reply

Link