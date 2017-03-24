25 Of The Worst Main Characters From TV Shows

rsz_carrie

Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City



About: Carrie is the main character in Sex and the City. She is a writer for the New York Star with a column with the same title as the show. When she is not writing about her relationships, sex, men, women, careers, etc. for her column, she is shopping (mostly for designer shoes) or chatting with her three best friends; Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte.

ross

Ross Geller, Friends



About: Ross Geller, Monica Geller's older brother, a paleontologist working at the Museum of Natural History, and later a tenured professor of paleontology at New York University. Ross is a sweet-natured man of good humor, although he is often clumsy and socially awkward. Ross is involved in an on-again-off-again relationship with Rachel throughout the series. He has three failed marriages during the series: Carol Willick, a lesbian who is also the mother of his son, Ben; Emily Waltham, who divorces Ross after he accidentally says Rachel's name instead of hers during their wedding vows; and Rachel, as the two drunkenly marry in Las Vegas. His failed love life is potentially due to his paranoia and jealousy in relationships, and his divorces become a running joke within the series.

ted

Ted Mosby, How I Met Your Mother



About: Theodore Evelyn "Ted" Mosby (born April 25, 1978) is a one of the five main characters of How I Met Your Mother, portrayed by Josh Radnor. In 2030, Ted sat down to tell his kids the story of "How I Met Your Mother". Beginning in 2005, Ted's meandering journey has taken him through many failed relationships, including being left at the altar. But the architect-turned-professor isn't giving up on his search for the one. She's out there, and each episode of Ted's life brings him one step closer to meeting her.

anigif_sub-buzz-27555-1490154496-1

Piper Chapman, Orange Is the New Black



About: Piper is sent to prison for carrying drug money for her past girlfriend, Alex, and navigates the stresses it creates in her life and with her fiancé Larry. While in prison, Piper endures it all while trying to understand and find her place in the hierarchy, and even runs into Alex. Piper started a line of artisanal soaps prior to leaving for prison.

walter

Walter White, Breaking Bad



About: Walter "Walt" Hartwell White Sr., also known by his clandestine pseudonym "Heisenberg", was a chemist and a former chemistry teacher in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who, after being diagnosed with Stage 3A inoperable lung cancer, started manufacturing crystal methamphetamine to both pay for his treatments and provide for his family in the event of his passing. He is the central character of the series, and is portrayed as a protagonist, antagonist and antihero. As the series progresses, Walter gradually becomes darker and takes on a more villainous role.

source 1 2 3 4 5
Tagged: , , ,