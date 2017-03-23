Alexander Skarsgård and Alexa Chung were spotted together in a rare public sighting today!

He better get nominated for an Emmy for BLL. He's legit terrifying in the role. Reply

There's no one on the show I don't like, but Alexander and Nicole are working on a different level. He comes into a scene and I just tense up. They better get nominated. Reply

Nicole is AMAZING. She should get nominated for that last therapy scene alone. Reply

Yes I totally agree! Reply

Seriously. He makes playing with his kids, which should be ovary melting, look menacing. Reply

man they look qt together

also I am feeling Alexander's acting on BLL; he plays a terrible person really well. Reply

I honestly dont think they're together anymore...they seem like friends now who fuck if they're in town at the same time lol. Reply

He goes to like London and Paris and NYC to be with her when he has breaks in filming stuff. IDK that seems like a lot of work for FWB no? lol Reply

Maybe her vagina is pure Magic and it's worth it? Maybe he's trying to rack up air miles and the sex is just a bonus?? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Reply

except he hasnt done that in months and months. she's always out and about, she always photographed or on social media and at events and they're never papped together anywhere. When they were actively dating, they were always papped and they went to events together all the time. now they're photographed twice a year just hanging out? ya it absolutely just seems like friends that fuck when they're in the same town now lol. unless they're trying to be UBER STEALTH for literally no fucking reason. Reply

If you're rich and going to stay in great cities like the ones you named, then why wouldn't you travel for some guaranteed good sex? Reply

i was surprised that it turns out he actually knows how to act based on Big Little Lies, he was pointless and boring on True Blood all those years (tho i never saw any of his films)



both he and Nicole deserve all the awards for their storyline, so tragic and scary yet fascinating Reply

he's soo good in big little lies. I still need to watch the latest episode but I'm also thinking of reading the book now Reply

I hate how hot I find him on BLL. Reply

same Reply

If his character on "Big Little Lies" has something to do with the murder, I'll be a little disappointed since that would be a total cliche. Reply

I assume he's Ziggy's dad Reply

i really love her despite her famous for nothing kind of career. she's gorgeous and hilarious and i love everything she wears, even if i could NEVER EVER pull it off. Reply

I've never watched him in anything other than big little lies so I kind of hate him atm lol Reply

you should watch What Maisie Knew



I normally hate kid-focused movies but the girl is adorable and he is also adorable Reply

he was super adorable in that. although I had moments where I was pissed at him, but I always got why his character made certain decisions...idk. but ya, he was pretty ovary bursting in that one. Reply

I didn't like the movie, but he and the kid who played Maisie were SO ADORABLE during promo for the movie. They paired them together for interviews and they were so cute. Reply

Ooooh good recommendation. His character was like the polar opposite in that movie. Super sweet. Reply

Diary of a Teenage Girl, What Maisie Knew, Generation Kill... Reply

Him in BLL is everything, I don't know if anyone has ever made me so tense. Hope he gets all the noms.



I'm kind of obsessed with BLL--I'm really over flashback smashcut murder mysteries (HTGAWM..) but this show is so well done I'm addicted Reply

He sure has a type.



Also I know this is OT, but for some reason my account got suspended and then reinstated like two days later, apparently for no apparent reason both times...? I didn't get any single message about it, even though I submitted an inquiry. Reply

i think this happened to another user as well so you're not alone Reply

Did I piss off a moderator or something? Reply

he and brad pitt kinda make me uncomfortable because they love them a frail ass woman. i feel like they'd call any woman over 100 pounds fat. Reply

I'm so anxious to see how the series plays out. It's deviated from the book enough for me to be like, maybe it's not the same ending?



I've never liked Nicole Kidman until this role. Her and Alex are just great together and any time he's onscreen its terrifying. Reply

I feel like its the same ending, considering how they've been treating a certain character (IMO). Reply

they've lasted longer than i expected them to. also i liked war on everyone more than i thought i would



alexander skarsgård is constantly defying my expectations clearly



Edited at 2017-03-23 11:57 pm (UTC) Reply

I want to see that movie for Alex and Theo Reply

how could you forget him being Ellen Page's baby daddy? Reply

Their romance is so low-key that some people believe it was just a rumour. HA, haters gonna hate. Reply

the original kstew! Reply

well to be fair, their daughter has been spending a lot of time with robert pattinson and kristen stewart's kids. Reply

speaking of big little lies, does anyone have recs for books that are similar? besides liane moriarity's other ones which i already plan to read Reply

In A Dark, Dark Wood Reply

TEXTS





that book is so damn good Reply

liane is a shitty writer and i wouldn't bother with any of her books. the tv adaptation of BLL is a thousand times better than the book.



try "in the woods" by tana french, "the widow" by fiona barton, or "luckiest girl alive" by jessica knoll. Reply

The Couple Next Door - it turned out better than I imagined



The Kind Worth Killing - I can not explain how much I loved this book, it was so so good I read it in half a day! Reply

