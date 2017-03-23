Alexander Skarsgård and Alexa Chung were spotted together in a rare public sighting today!
- They've been dating since May 2015.
- He previously dated Evan Rachel Wood, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Bosworth and allegedly~ Rihanna, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.
- Chung, self proclaimed groupie, dated Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys), Theo Hutchcraft (Hurts) and James Righton (Klaxons and now married to Keira Knightley).
- This is the first time they've been spotted in 8 months.
I'm not even sure when I became attracted to him. Anyway, let's discuss Big Little Lies.
also I am feeling Alexander's acting on BLL; he plays a terrible person really well.
both he and Nicole deserve all the awards for their storyline, so tragic and scary yet fascinating
I normally hate kid-focused movies but the girl is adorable and he is also adorable
I'm kind of obsessed with BLL--I'm really over flashback smashcut murder mysteries (HTGAWM..) but this show is so well done I'm addicted
I've never liked Nicole Kidman until this role. Her and Alex are just great together and any time he's onscreen its terrifying.
alexander skarsgård is constantly defying my expectations clearly
that book is so damn good
try "in the woods" by tana french, "the widow" by fiona barton, or "luckiest girl alive" by jessica knoll.
The Kind Worth Killing - I can not explain how much I loved this book, it was so so good I read it in half a day!