Alexander Skarsgård and Alexa Chung were spotted together in a rare public sighting today!



- They've been dating since May 2015.
- He previously dated Evan Rachel Wood, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Bosworth and allegedly~ Rihanna, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.
- Chung, self proclaimed groupie, dated Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys), Theo Hutchcraft (Hurts) and James Righton (Klaxons and now married to Keira Knightley).
- This is the first time they've been spotted in 8 months.

I'm not even sure when I became attracted to him. Anyway, let's discuss Big Little Lies.
