That's really not a surprise. Marvel + "ew SJW whitewashing is fake look at the ORIGIN in 2017 it's IRONIC and not racist" = money Reply

Thread

Link

What's funny, is that I was listening to Movie Bob's review , he makes it clear that even if they had bothered to make Danny asian, it still would have been terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk, if they had hired a lead actor with stunt and martial arts experience I feel like the action scenes would have been a little better at least (though there's only so much you can do when the editing department and crew are total fuck ups). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As an Asian, the last thing I want to see is another martial-artist Asian guy. Make his best friend an Asian guy who's an awesome cop or something but I do not want to see another martial-artist Asian guy on TV. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when reality comes to remind ONTD that its not the rest of the world. Reply

Thread

Link

That's why I can't stop reading the comments here. Every where else I go online and in rl...this place is like bizzaro world Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree mostly but IDK I've read alot of dislike/criticism for this show online and in general.



And in reading these reviews, people talked about how much better Jessica Jones is and so now I just started that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it's not like ONTD is the one place that's negative...there have been bad reviews since before the show was even released



Now this is just an anecdote, but none of my friends have bothered with this show. I don't know anyone who's interested in it tbh and I know a lot of people who watched the other three shows and were very enthusiastic about them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

??? Critics didn't like it either and they likely aren't on ontd



Y'all give this place too much credit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i doubt we're surprised that a critically panned, less-than-mediocre whitewashed show that was primarily being called out people of color is getting good ratings from the racist general public



like, people don't talk about whitewashing because they're unaware of reality Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE. I say this everytime!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

except this time ONTD's opinion matches up with the rest of the world. this show has been critically panned and even the marvel stans on reddit thought it was a major disappointment. this is just Disney trying to get some good a publicity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, since when has being popular precluded something from being total garbage? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's always hilarious when ONTD is proven wrong time and time again.



Civil War

Dan Stevens

Beauty and the Beast

and now this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice try . But This negative review start from outside of ONTD . Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD is for women of colour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep

this place is an underground echo chamber Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

count on appropriating below average mediocre milquetoast white men to be successful no matter what Reply

Thread

Link

LOL perfect comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anton :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks so young :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anton :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks so familiar. Is it from Criminal Minds? I have no idea the episode but I feel like this is what it's from. I might be way off tho lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope you are correct

i think it's the episode antons character was worried he would kill someone

i think he was on the show twice as two different characters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no interest in this. Or in Luke Cage.



Everytime I open a website such as Comicbook or comingsoon, an Iron Fist add pops up. No wonder it's so popular. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Jessica Jones but had no interest in watching Luke Cage show, i watched the first ep and was bored :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't buy it. This smacks of Disney paying some money to create a false buzz. No one I know has enjoyed it.



Edited at 2017-03-23 11:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte

i checked out the reviews on there and the majority seemed to be negative. i checked some other forums and everyone is saying the same thing. it fundamentally sucks.



i'm sure a lot of people are watching it bc they are curious so the streaming numbers could be high, but enjoying it? that's a bit of a reach! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i enjoyed it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you know the OP? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are you delusional? It's a Marvel show on Netflix, and it's known that it'll lead up to a major show featuring the other Netflix Marvel stars. Of course it's gonna be popular. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That actually speaks more about how little your social circle really is. Or they lie to your face given how vocal you are about disliking it and secretly watch it behind your back. Oops. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah my brother disliked it too and he likes marvel in general and doesn't care about whitewashing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





dear Netflix/Marvel/Scott Buck/Finn Jones Reply

Thread

Link

LOL literally Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that she's so fucking stupid because this quote was dead on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, this gif is so great/useful but she's human garbage :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Netflix's viewership numbers were ~a secret~



Anyway, I don't buy this. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, now I think about it, don't they only very rarely divulge their numbers, for some reason? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Don’t bother asking Netflix about its audience numbers. For now, at least, the company is not talking.



Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos reiterated to the Television Critics Association that the popular streaming service would refuse to release audience viewership numbers for as long as it could. One reason, he said, was to avoid seeing such numbers misinterpreted by and compared to more traditional television ratings from services like Nielsen.



Source: Here's what I got from an article:Source: https://www.dailydot.com/upstream/netfl ix-audience-numbers/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte this article has no receipts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was super excited for the other shows when they came out but i keep forgetting that iron fist even exists Reply

Thread

Link

Higher than DD?



Nah I don't buy this. Reply

Thread

Link

I could bye it only because I think people are watching it to see how bad it is. I doubt it'll have the replay value/longevity of the rest.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not surprised at it having a higher starting viewership than Daredevil. That was the first one, it makes sense that the other series would have higher openings based on the trusted success of Daredevil as the first experience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Despite the poor reviews, the Marvel faithful still turned out during the series’ “opening weekend.” However, it should be noted that while this is still a great launch for Iron Fist, it does mark the first time a new Marvel series failed to outperform its immediate predecessor. Daredevil launched to 23 million expressions, which Jessica Jones topped that with almost 51 million. Jones was then beat by Luke Cage‘s 69 million.





From this article:



http://screenrant.com/iron-fist-mar vel-netflix-ratings-viewership/







Parrot Analytics (via Inverse) tracks viewership data for Netflix properties since the streaming service does not release such information. Parrot calculates these ratings by looking at a variety of data that includes actual streaming numbers and even social media chatter — but that which is only positive. According to their data on Iron Fist and the rest of the Marvel lineup, the “demand expressions” three days out hit 63,249,549. This is roughly six million below what Luke Cage registered last year, but considerably more than Jessica Jones and Daredevil.Despite the poor reviews, the Marvel faithful still turned out during the series’ “opening weekend.” However, it should be noted that while this is still a great launch for Iron Fist, it does mark the first time a new Marvel series failed to outperform its immediate predecessor. Daredevil launched to 23 million expressions, which Jessica Jones topped that with almost 51 million. Jones was then beat by Luke Cage‘s 69 million.From this article: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen it but from what I've seen on other sites even the people who like it seem to say it's bad to mediocre tho?? everyone unanimously seems to hate finn jones' performance and the fight choreography at the very least Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, the reviews all seemed to say it was stunningly boring. Idig. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disney should have been training him on fighting until he passed out from exhaustion. and after the excellent fights in Daredevil I expected better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he actually said in an interview that he was too busy to train and that it didn't matter Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously, that's what pissed me off most.

Y'all come out with every excuse in the book to justify hiring a white guy as a martial arts master, and don't even bother to make his basic ass learn martial arts.

Tell me again how he was "the best for the role". Fuck outta here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was obsessed with Daredevil season 1, was excited for Jessica Jones but couldnt finish it (I just don't enjoy watching Krysten it seems), was obsessed with DD season 2, watched the first episode of Luke Cage and then went away for a week and just never watched the rest of it so I havent bothered with Iron Fist since I'm starting to think I just really enjoy Charlie Cox.... Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I enjoyed Daredevil (Rosario Dawson is my fave character). I watched 9 episodes of JJ and then stopped lol. I just wasn't into it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that fight scene when he has the chain and he snaps it to pop the lights out...hi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JJ was super boring to me but I finished. I don't enjoy Krysten either, I think she's just bad (then again most of JJ's cast is a black hole of charisma) and certainly doesn't have the presence to carry the show as a lead.



Daredevil is entertaining as fuck <3



The scene where Matt fights a shitload of dudes while going down that stairwell/corridor is fucking amazing. I love his fight scenes with Elektra too, especially the first.



Luke Cage is my fave out of them all, even though the second half of the season gets campy (and a bit annoying) I really enjoyed pretty much everything about the show. The way they ended season 1 makes me think season 2 has the potential to be pretty fucking great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm the same, I loved Daredevil, but I just couldn't get into JJ. I still need to try Luke Cage and Iron Fist, but I don't know if I'm all that excited for them at this point either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Chained to the Rythm is all over mom radio. What's your point? The mainstream has always had bad taste lol Reply

Thread

Link

Okay.



Still doesn't make it good tho

Reply

Thread

Link

so pissed lewis is not iron fist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your icon! He was one of the only good things about it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If the Mulan movie doesn't have any songs or if they do and Lewis can sing, maybe he should audition for Shang if he's not too old for the part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Lol, some of his lines seemed really meta





Davos too

Bless your icon.Lol, some of his lines seemed really metaDavos too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link