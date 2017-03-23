Emma Thompson Once Got Hit On By Donald Trump
Appearing on a Scandinavian TV show, Emma Thompson revealed that Donald Trump called her out of the blue the day after her divorce from Kenneth Branagh came through.
While filming the 1998 movie Primary Colors, “the phone rings in my trailer, which it has never done before. I look at it and it’s, like, weird. It’s like a moose has just entered my trailer."
‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.’ ”
She said she was confused by the offer until Trump continued: “Well, you know, I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”
Thompson replied “Okay, well I’ll get back to you! Thank you so much for ringing.” She never got back to him, but joked that she "wished" she had taken him up on his offer: "Think of the stories!".
source
you should watch them in much ado about nothing, they got divorced two years later, but their chemistry and banter in this movie was SO good
sorry
and
Edited at 2017-03-24 12:35 am (UTC)
I'm still stuck on this toddler doing this today. Can't someone give him tonka trucks and a sandbox and let adults do the governing?
Edited at 2017-03-23 11:31 pm (UTC)
"Fake news from a fake teapot!"
Starting with "the day after her divorce came through"
LMAO @ the GOP RN, though.
Now I want her to write some kind of spoof of 50sog inspired by this.
Tired of winning!
Re: Tired of winning!
Re: Tired of winning!
Although it's heartbreaking that the only thing keeping people alive is the fact that the president is too fucking lazy to implement all his evil plans.
Re: Tired of winning!
Re: Tired of winning!
Re: Tired of winning!
Re: Tired of winning!
I think he finds the healthcare battle stressful, doesnt give a shit, and wants the repbulicans to focus on defending what he cares about instead of what THEY care about. thats why he's like JUST LOSE QUICKLY SO WE CAN GET BACK TO RACISM.
Re: Tired of winning!
Re: Tired of winning!
it is tacky, and it's trivializing abuse that happens at his hands (thats widely and publicly known?) it's weird to me that people ever, EVER think anything involving Trump and him courting women is funny or a ~story~ since he was confirmed to be a sexual abuser. How is there not a forever and immediate link that this man is trash and an abuser, and it's not funny at all. (PS telling someone to who can't forget about abuse against women casting a shadow over something you find funny to "re-fucking-lax"? NAGL, but whatever).
Edited at 2017-03-23 11:57 pm (UTC)
you're reading into it too much
Edited at 2017-03-23 11:49 pm (UTC)