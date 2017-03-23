Emma Thompson Once Got Hit On By Donald Trump

how long until he goes off on twitter about this Reply

she was married to kenneth branagh?? where the fuck have i been? Reply

He cheated and left her for Helena Bonham Carter. It was a huge deal back in the '90s Reply

Bellatrix would. Reply

lol, i'm old af, i remember helena for not being 'trendily working class' and kathy burke calling her a stupid cunt Reply

Yup! And he cheated on her with Helena Bonham Carter, but she & Emma made peace years later, which is awesome. Reply

Seriously, where have you been?! Reply

you should watch them in much ado about nothing, they got divorced two years later, but their chemistry and banter in this movie was SO good Reply

They were the Brangelina of their times in the British tabs. I stanned them. Reply

He hasn't said a thing about the black man murdered by a white supremacist with a sword, but watch him tweet about this. Reply

There aren't enough GROSS gifs in the world, but please post your faves. (I'm on my phone & I can't.) For now I'll just quote We Hate Movies and say IT'S DISGUSTING Reply

ok it looks like i just told you to fuck off but i didn't mean it towards you i meant it towards trump

sorry Reply

Bahaha I assumed/hoped! Reply

Edited at 2017-03-24 12:35 am (UTC)

I'm still stuck on this toddler doing this today. Can't someone give him tonka trucks and a sandbox and let adults do the governing?



Just before today's health care vote was delayed, Trump climbed into the driver's set of a truck and honked its horn. pic.twitter.com/H3tPeQ8f0S — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 23, 2017





Edited at 2017-03-23 11:31 pm (UTC) Nothing surprises me anymore. He's sf disgusting and creepy. An admitted sexual predator. It's also pretty clear from his own statements that he's attracted to young girls. It's going to be so uncomfortable to see him at the WH Easter egg roll around children.I'm still stuck on this toddler doing this today. Can't someone give him tonka trucks and a sandbox and let adults do the governing?

the look on his face lmao Reply

Omg @ that video. BYE Reply

I'm glad this fine specimen of health will be dictating our access to health care, we are so #blessed Reply

This would be hilarious if it wasn't so close to reality. Reply

what a fucking moron. Reply

What a dweeb.



watch him call her a lying fake news member of the socialist elite with no acting talent on twitter Reply

"Old broad with a failing career! Not even really a teapot! Sad!" Reply

Cackling at "Not even really a teapot!" Reply

lmao Reply

Lol irl Reply

roflmao.



"Fake news from a fake teapot!" Reply

There is literally nothing Trumplethinskin hates more than a woman saying she turned him down. I remember back in the 90s when figure skater Katarina Witt said he asked her out and she turned him down, he went ballistic, calling her a liar and saying she wasn't attractive enough for him to ask out. There was no Twitter then, so he just called up reporters to rant about her and then did the same in one of his books. Reply

I can't even count the ways in which this is sf creepy



Starting with "the day after her divorce came through" Reply

LMAO @ the GOP RN, though. Reply

"I would never call Emma Thompson (another celebrity mad at Hillary's BIG loss). She knows Nanny McPhee is an awful movie and is using my name to boost her failing career! Sad!" - tomorrow at 6am EST Reply

"There's a reason she couldn't keep her husband from cheating in Love Actually!" Reply

omg Reply

lol A+ Reply

Lmao, can you imagine?

Now I want her to write some kind of spoof of 50sog inspired by this. Reply

Trump will move on & leave Obamacare in place if he doesn't get AHCA vote, per Mulvaney — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) March 23, 2017

Good!



Although it's heartbreaking that the only thing keeping people alive is the fact that the president is too fucking lazy to implement all his evil plans. Reply

Hahahahahahaha Reply

Now WaPo is saying he's forcing them to vote tomorrow, OMG, he's so fucking stupid. So looks like his game plan is going to be letting it fail, blaming the Dems and then leaving the entire issue alone by ignoring it. Reply

Probably the "smartest" thing he could do anyway. Reply

honestly I think he loves Obamacare and wants a single payer system...he hasn't exactly been low key about how he wants it the move in that direction. he always is like OBAMA IS TRASH SO IS HIS HEALTH PLAN and then a week later will be like "I love Obamacare and single payer makes more sense anyway" or something its like ????



I think he finds the healthcare battle stressful, doesnt give a shit, and wants the repbulicans to focus on defending what he cares about instead of what THEY care about. thats why he's like JUST LOSE QUICKLY SO WE CAN GET BACK TO RACISM. Reply

is there any way for him to force them? aka is it a presidential power to demand decisions by a certain deadline? Reply

I really hope this ultimatum ploy doesn't work. It's a classic petty Trump negotiating technique Reply

considering its widely known he's abused women, and part of that abuse is offering them luxury stays and dinners in order to get them in a spot its easier for him to assault them? her comment of she wishes she had said 'yes' for the stories it would provide is REALLY fucking tacky. Reply

okay, re-fucking-lax hahaha Reply

yes, clearly im calling for a boycott of Emma Thompson's movies over this? criticism doesnt = overreacting.



it is tacky, and it's trivializing abuse that happens at his hands (thats widely and publicly known?) it's weird to me that people ever, EVER think anything involving Trump and him courting women is funny or a ~story~ since he was confirmed to be a sexual abuser. How is there not a forever and immediate link that this man is trash and an abuser, and it's not funny at all. (PS telling someone to who can't forget about abuse against women casting a shadow over something you find funny to "re-fucking-lax"? NAGL, but whatever).



Edited at 2017-03-23 11:57 pm (UTC)

umm that isn't widely known... this is literally the first i'm hearing of it not the abuse the part about him offering them a place to stay



you're reading into it too much



Edited at 2017-03-23 11:49 pm (UTC)

There's always one.... Reply

She probably didn't think/ realise but yeah it's depressing to think what he's done in th same way. Reply

y r u going in on an innocent woman when its trump thats an abusive pos ??? Reply

I wonder how many other actresses this has happened to. Salma Hayek had a similar story, except Agent Orange befriended her boyfriend at the time to get her number. SO CREEPY. I can't believe this is real life. Reply

Ew, holy SHIT. Reply

Omg that's so scary. Reply

I feel sorry for any woman Trump encounters. Reply

me too :( Reply

Honestly it's a little surprising that Trump would go for a woman known to be educated and strong-willed like Emma. I guess it's just another sick form of domination to try to get notches in his belt. Reply

he doesn't think women are smart or strong willed though as a base opinion so it wouldn't occur to him that Emma is. he doesn't accept that perspective of women into his reality so im not surprised. Reply

