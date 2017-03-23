Emma Thompson Once Got Hit On By Donald Trump



Appearing on a Scandinavian TV show, Emma Thompson revealed that Donald Trump called her out of the blue the day after her divorce from Kenneth Branagh came through.

While filming the 1998 movie Primary Colors, “the phone rings in my trailer, which it has never done before. I look at it and it’s, like, weird. It’s like a moose has just entered my trailer."

‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.’ ”

She said she was confused by the offer until Trump continued: “Well, you know, I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”

Thompson replied “Okay, well I’ll get back to you! Thank you so much for ringing.” She never got back to him, but joked that she "wished" she had taken him up on his offer: "Think of the stories!".

