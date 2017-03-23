he still has time to release a better song, bitch Reply

it's generic and goes nowhere but i can see radio eating this up Reply

yeah, i can see this being played ad nauseam like idwlf...ugh. Reply

yeah sounds generic and inoffensive enough to be a radio hit. completely lifeless and dull song though. Reply

Edited at 2017-03-23 11:29 pm (UTC) I cannot unhear the Rugrats theme song at the beginning thanks to Twitter. Reply

omg this gif is giving me major 2nd hand embarrassment...like what is he trying to do? Reply

1D are the kings of bad, stupid dancing.



"dance"😂😂😂1D are the kings of bad, stupid dancing. Reply

you can make a bop with that theme song



Edited at 2017-03-24 12:09 am (UTC) Reply

Meh Reply

i thought this was coming at midnight, oop.



overall it's pretty basic tho...like it's catchy but it's def missing something. i'll wait for the dance remixes, lol. Reply

Same lol I'm ready for those remixes to actually upgrade this song. Reply

i hope theres a remix EP like the one he released for LIW that shit saved 2016 Reply

lmao Reply

The mumbling! Thank god they released a lyric video or else I'd never be able to decipher how moronic the lyrics are. Reply

Drives me up the wall! PND does this on Not Nice as well. You still can't convince he actually sings the printed lyrics. Reply

very basic and I'm not into it. so congrats Zayn on your second #1. Reply

Nope. Try again.



EDIT: Actually, a few listens later it grew on me. Work daddy.



Edited at 2017-03-23 11:48 pm (UTC) Reply

lol its def a grower Reply

I love that you actually tried again Reply

weak single, but overall with all the sheeran-esque songs out i don't mind this one Reply

True. A lot of people are doing Sheeran like songs. One Ed Sheeran is enough. We don't need 4 more. Reply

At least this doesn't have a falsetto. He sounds so hollow though. =/ This will probably grow on me because I hate myself. Reply

It's cute and very poppy which isn't really what i was expecting



Very radio friendly though so no wonder RCA is pushing it hard Reply

rca will get their hit alright, but at what cost? lol...zayn and pnd are better than this. Reply

I don't expect anyone here to like it but 😂 Its cute and harmless and it'll get PND on pop radio and Zayn on urban so it's a win/win Reply

His mumble singing annoys me. Enunciate sis Reply

