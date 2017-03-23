Adrien Brody Joins Peaky Blinders
Adrien Brody joins #PeakyBlinders Season 4 https://t.co/bUThXc9E0z— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) March 23, 2017
Adrien Brody has joined the cast of the Cillian Murphy-led Peaky Blinders for season four. His exact role is being kept under wraps.
Series creator Steven Knight said Brody was the actor he pictured when he wrote the character. Season four started filming last week.
i love PB but honestly i have no feelings about adrien brody. he's just that guy who let his girlfriend wash his butt on a yacht, to me.
i'm still not over series 3 finale. whyyyyyyy tommy!!!
Can't wait to see him with Christian bale.
After S3, I'm totally gunning for season 4. Arthur has always been my fave, prob one of the best characters on TV anywhere rn, but I also love Polly/ Michael and I totally want more of that dynamic.
He bought that bitch a castle. Bitches love castles.
