Adrien Brody Joins Peaky Blinders

YES looking forward to this for sure. release date?? yall know ontd doesnt read Reply

from what i've read before, probably at the end of the year Reply

ohhhh he fits into the show lol. i still didnt finish s3. the whole grace thing felt so rushed and weird it left a bad taste, even though i didnt care for her character anymore. Reply

hope Alfie makes an appeareance! Reply

Cillian Murphy returns as head of the family, Thomas Shelby, with Tom Hardy also back as Alfie Solomons.



:) Reply

Nice. The whole Grace thing threw me off last season but I'm interested to see what's happening next season, considering Tommy had his whole family locked up. Reply

i tried to watch season 1 but it was boring maybe i'll try and watch again Reply

same except i've tried to watch it another time & quit bc i was so bored Reply

i feel like its a classic BBC drama, you either love it or you find it too much of a slow burn Reply

I can't wait! This show keeps getting better and better. When does Christian Bale join to make it a Dark Knight Rises reunion? Reply

bad knick news and good peaky blinders news.



i love PB but honestly i have no feelings about adrien brody. he's just that guy who let his girlfriend wash his butt on a yacht, to me. Reply

Aw man, I hate that Brody got legitimate work that wasnt a commercial lol I've been watching him embarrass himself for such a long time now. It's a shame. Reply

I hated s3. The storyline with the Russians was horrible. Most of the love interest stuff is bad too. Reply

Yeah, I loved the first two seasons but something about season 3 felt off. Reply

I felt the opposite. S2 was a sucking black hole to me but I really liked 3. lol. I think mainly because Tommy got some real weaknesses and I felt his investment in Charlie was more genuine that his investment in Grace. Reply

Ugh, I'm still not over what they did to Grace. Every time the male protagonist becomes content with his ~woman, they have to fridge her. Reply

Steven Knight doesn't know how to write female characters. Reply

You don't like Polly? Reply

I like her. But what happened to her last season? It's like she was reduced to someone yearning for ~love~. The badass Aunt Polly in the first two seasons wasn't there. Reply

The Best Actor Oscar curse lives Reply

ugh i'm so excited. it's my favourite accidentally found series on netflix. Reply

Or they could pretend they didn't do papa peaky dirty and bring back Tommy Flanagan JUST SAYING. Reply

He got a letter? From a hooker? Unreliable!!! Can't it just be one of Arthur Sr's cons? I'd be totally ok with that. Reply

I love Peaky Blinders, but pass...... Reply

no thanks.



i'm still not over series 3 finale. whyyyyyyy tommy!!! Reply

Oh sweet baby Jesus, I love this show and Adrien Brody!!



Can't wait to see him with Christian bale. Reply

BBC should end this shit already. Reply

I'm totally neutral on him, but it could be cool who knows.



After S3, I'm totally gunning for season 4. Arthur has always been my fave, prob one of the best characters on TV anywhere rn, but I also love Polly/ Michael and I totally want more of that dynamic. Reply

He bought that bitch a castle. Bitches love castles.



http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/58 987153.html?thread=10092065169



Adrien Brody could cure cancer but the only thing I will know him for will forever be the ICONIQUE:He bought that bitch a castle. Bitches love castles. Reply

