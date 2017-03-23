[misc] shannyn shades

Adrien Brody Joins Peaky Blinders




Adrien Brody has joined the cast of the Cillian Murphy-led Peaky Blinders for season four. His exact role is being kept under wraps.

Series creator Steven Knight said Brody was the actor he pictured when he wrote the character. Season four started filming last week.

Are we ready for series four, ONTD?
