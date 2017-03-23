The Knick Officially Cancelled After 2 Seasons

fucking typical...cancel the good programs to make room for bullshit Reply

Thread

Link

this is the worst news. it was always too good for tv, cable or otherwise, though.



rest in peace 😔😔😔 Reply

Thread

Link

Im sorry, bb! I hope ur other shows got renewed. <3



Do you recommend getting into it even tho its canceled? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not op but YESSS, it's one of my favorite shows ever made Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty, babe ❤ it was a little expected since it had been off the air for a while. but i definitely recommend watching the series. it has incredible storytelling and surprising diversity that delt honestly with race and gender. check it out when you can!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. It ended with some closure. Like they anticipated that it would be cancelled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I figured it was a long shot, but I still had hope it would come back. </3 I figured it was a long shot, but I still had hope it would come back. Reply

Thread

Link

I need more Andre on tv!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He needs more roles period. TV, movies, idgaf as I long as I get to see him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so happy this is how i got to discover andre Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He is so fucking fine ugh. I will miss this look on him :'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so happy Andre's career is going the way it is. The Knick was the first thing I saw him in, and he was so damn good that it would have been a crime for his career to go nowhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wasn't going to watch without Thackery anyways. He made the show for me. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah. i mean i love the entire cast, but it just wouldn't be the same without him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. I legit loved everyone for one reason or another but without him....ehhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh that sucks



ETA: I always wanted an SF spin off



Edited at 2017-03-23 09:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The second season was so much worse then the first though, this is probably for the best. Reply

Thread

Link

yep. i can't believe how awful it was compared to season 1 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly what I came to post. Loved S1 but S2 was torture to slog through and I gave up less than halfway in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was worse than season 1 still better than 95% of what is on tv Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree but then again, season 1 was near perfection. it was always gonna be hard to match imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cinemax needs to make their channel more easily available (aka just add yourself to my TV bundle) Reply

Thread

Link

NOOOOOOOOO



i'm not really surprised but nooooooooo :( Reply

Thread

Link

I liked the second season, too. But the first one was pretty much perfection.



I'm irrationally angry with everyone who watched shit shows instead of this. Reply

Thread

Link

Agree 100%. I enjoyed every moment even if slightly less so re S2. I love the mood, the cinematography, the cast, the music. Ugh. And it never really got the deserved acclaim. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fuck?!?!? After reading about some of the shit that always gets renewed, this is so fucking annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

Noooo! Well I guess I at least still have S2 to catch up on. And that German copycat show about the Charité in 1888 lmao (though I'm actually interested in that one since it features super interesting historical figures who cured shit and won nobel prizes later on, that must've been quite the time to be alive~) Reply

Thread

Link

I heard its not a real copycat though, in the sense that its much worse... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh yeah I heard that it's more Downton Abbey than The Knick lol But I'll still give it a try because I'm hoping things are moving in the right direction in German TV. It'd be great if we could have a decent looking period drama at least. But I bet it ripped off The Knick blatantly in some regards while being quite stuffy and soapy overall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was a great show but was on the wrong network. HBO would have been much better or even Netflix or Amazon. Reply

Thread

Link

netflix would've been ideal. they've got tons of cash and could justify the budget for this show better than cinemax could. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're rebooting Strike Back? Didn't that just end last year or something? Reply

Thread

Link

omg i always assumed the show was abt sports................... Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link