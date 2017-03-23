The Knick Officially Cancelled After 2 Seasons
#TheKnick - Cancelled by Cinemax https://t.co/6a5GOED7KE pic.twitter.com/1O1p1ZINJc— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) March 23, 2017
Cinemax has officially decided to cancel Steven Soderbergh critically acclaimed medical drama The Knick confirms HBO/Cinemax president of programming Kary Antholis.
Instead of moving the channel towards better programming Cinemax will revert back to its bread and butter of "high-octaine action drama" garbage like rebooting the nobody-asked-for-this series Strike Back.
Source 1 2
:( The show would've gotten the respect it deserved if it was on HBO.
rest in peace 😔😔😔
Do you recommend getting into it even tho its canceled?
I figured it was a long shot, but I still had hope it would come back. </3
ETA: I always wanted an SF spin off
Edited at 2017-03-23 09:44 pm (UTC)
i'm not really surprised but nooooooooo :(
I'm irrationally angry with everyone who watched shit shows instead of this.
Edit: now i googled i just found out the Knicks are a basketball team. I always thought they were baseball.
Edited at 2017-03-23 11:29 pm (UTC)