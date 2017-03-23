The Knick (Algernon/Cornelia)

The Knick Officially Cancelled After 2 Seasons




Cinemax has officially decided to cancel Steven Soderbergh critically acclaimed medical drama The Knick confirms HBO/Cinemax president of programming Kary Antholis.

Instead of moving the channel towards better programming Cinemax will revert back to its bread and butter of "high-octaine action drama" garbage like rebooting the nobody-asked-for-this series Strike Back.

:( The show would've gotten the respect it deserved if it was on HBO.
