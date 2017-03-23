oooh i like this



for some reason my brain went here



Reply

Thread

Link

omg yas and then this lol



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this iconic duet... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just recently got into her, love what she's wearing here.



Also Last Dance is such a bop! Reply

Thread

Link

Like it's our last DAAAAAAAAAAAANCE*~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her, but she kind of sounds like she has marbles in her mouth when she sings. Reply

Thread

Link

lol she does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not as bad as Ari tho... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ariana perplexes me because she started on BROADWAY where your vocal warmups have a section for enunciation lol. Zayn also is horrendous at enunciation.



The way this girl sounds is weird idk. She's def talented, but she and Ariana both suffer from this affected tone that does them no favors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I checked this out on spotify and surprised radio picked up and now its mainstreAM <3. Hope they dont kill it for me Reply

Thread

Link

I love her I want her to succeed. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree she deserves it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her so much 😭. Reply

Thread

Link

she is perfection Reply

Thread

Link

She looks like Michelle Branch and Hailee Steinfield lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OBSESSED she is so stunning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is her best song by far Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what in the two face hell is she wearing? also martin garrix is acting like this is his first time on a stage, he was awkward af but it was kind of endearing.



having said that, i can't wait for her album. all the songs i've heard so far are bops and she can really sing. Reply

Thread

Link

Be The One is so great for running on a treadmill lol Reply

Thread

Link

i saw her live and she has NO stage presence but she's so gorgeous and her music is sooo good Reply

Thread

Link

LIES I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THIS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was a lil shy but she got into it, her show was super fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rly? i saw her too and i thought she was great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link