March 23rd, 2017, 06:15 pm iigoru Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa perform "Scared To Be Lonely" at The Tonight Show
for some reason my brain went here
Also Last Dance is such a bop!
The way this girl sounds is weird idk. She's def talented, but she and Ariana both suffer from this affected tone that does them no favors.
Underrated emotional powerful majestic bop!
having said that, i can't wait for her album. all the songs i've heard so far are bops and she can really sing.