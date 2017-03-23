March 23rd, 2017, 02:37 pm fortunatoxlk David Guetta releases "Light My Body Up" feat. Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne! Source.Iggy is SHOOK! Tagged: david guetta, music / musician (pop), music / musician (rap and hip-hop), new music post, nicki minaj Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7272 comments Add comment
letter and letter? who ever would've thought?
and just doesn't finish that line at all.
Waiting for all your what, girl?
She's only said bitches is her sons over 9000 times
Edited at 2017-03-23 09:52 pm (UTC)
http://www.complex.com/music/2015/02/most-repetitive-rappers-list
anyways i don't wanna hear anything else from nicki unless its her denouncing her pedophile brother.