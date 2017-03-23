She releases so much music so continuously it's not even really exciting Reply

It's also not even good. Reply

Yup all because she doesn't take time to develop something decent she'll just ft on anything and hope it sticks Reply

They both do, David and Nicki. Reply

i feel it's what contributed to people no longer caring about her. had she kept her features to a minimum and carefully chose who she collabed with, she'd probably currently be seen as a respected collaborator, but instead she's basically seen as the go-to rent-a-rapper. Reply

her rhyming skill are 🔥🔥🔥



letter and letter? who ever would've thought? Reply

It's this year's When I'm sitting with Anna, I'm really sitting with Anna, ain't a metaphor punchline, I'm really sitting with Anna! Reply

holy fuck those are real lyrics to a real song Reply

much meaning. very skill. Reply

Love the part where she goes "you've got something that I believe I've been waiting for all my..."



and just doesn't finish that line at all.



Waiting for all your what, girl? Reply

Don't you get it? That was a set up for a punchline on duct tape. Reply

When you study her lyrics you begin to realize she raps about the same things over and over. Reply

Lol she always has though.



She's only said bitches is her sons over 9000 times Reply

didn't she steal that from Remy? Reply

Yup. That and the many variations of looking like yes v. no, nahs, etc.



Edited at 2017-03-23 09:52 pm (UTC) Reply

She crowns herself the "Queen" of Rap but her verses are always so fucking weak, like there is rarely ever anything of actual value in them. Like sis, shut the fuck up. Reply

Her shit all sounds the same, I swear. Reply

That tragic wig. Who hates her that much to let her look like that? Reply

But she told kids to stay in school, so feminist literary icon lmao Reply

Tbh a lot of gays utilize the "from the Bay to LA" part on like their Instagram profiles and what not. Reply

What does beez in the trap even mean? I feel like such an old lady. Reply

the gag is this is one of her better songs, smdh Reply

It's a cool song. It's a little too slow to be a summer bop Reply

a summer bop from David Guetta lmao Reply

Mte. Is this 2009? Reply

david guetta? lol that's a name i haven't heard in years.



anyways i don't wanna hear anything else from nicki unless its her denouncing her pedophile brother. Reply

Isn't he popular all around the world? His songs are played nonstop in my country :( Reply

ouch that sux Reply

he's definitely known here (in the us) but i haven't heard anything on the radio from him in ages. Reply

he had a pretty big hit in the US with nicki minaj last year



Every time Nicki does a line and then explains what the line means I just shake my goddamn head so much. Reply

Going for 77

oh so is she really singing in this or is it Bebe Rexha again? Reply

Meh Reply

yawn. why does she always sound the same? Reply

The comments in this post have me cackling omw. Reply

Wait, where's David actually singing? I'm confused. Reply

He doesn't sing, but the song is still his. Reply

guetta, nicki n wayne? why not thro in a lil dental torture Reply

