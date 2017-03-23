"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri " Trailer

This actually looks really good. I died when she kicked that girl in the crotch lmao. Reply

This looks good. Reply

This seems funny as fck. When she kicked the gurl in the crotch I LMAO Reply

Omg after reading the synopsis I was NOT expecting this trailer to be as funny as it was.



Can't wait for this. Reply

same & same. like obviously the crotch-kicking is great, but drilling the dentist and the novocained denial made me choke on my drink Reply

I lost it @ the last line in the trailer. This looks good, I'm all for more Frances McDormand Reply

wow, this looks amazing. i can't wait. loved in bruges

is that clarke peters at 2:12? Reply

Give her that second Oscar already! Reply

I love her and I know a lot of people didn't like it but her character in Friends with Money is me tbh Reply

is that my bae lucas i saw in this for a split second Reply

between martin mcdonagh and frances mcdormand, i will see this opening night Reply

mte Reply

Here's a Rockwell dancing gif



I really like Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell so I'll definitely watch this.Here's a Rockwell dancing gif Reply

I want him to take me dancing. Reply

I want him to take me. Reply

He's yours when I'm done Reply

Omg this surprised me, I need to see this Reply

Wow I did not expect the trailer to be that funny. I love the cop telling the other cop not to respond lol. Reply

I love In Bruges and the trailer was great so I'm sold. Reply

this looks fucking great

MORE ORIGINAL STORIES HOLLYWOOD!! mcdonagh can't be the only person out there with them Reply

ikr!? this is such a breath of fresh air in light of all the sequels/prequels/reboots everywhere Reply

Yes! A movie you can't tell how it's going to end from the trailer or because it follows the same tired ass old pattern. Reply

Oh...Abbie Cornish is playing Woody Harrelson's wife....cute. Reply

Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell and dark comedy YES FUCK ME UP.



I mean yes, this looks quite good, I'm there. Reply

This looks brilliant, though, lol



Frances McDormand is everything, always. Reply

This looks pretty good!! I'll be checking this out. Hey fuckhead lol Reply

Is it me or did the end of the trailer seem to turn really violent? As in more so than kicking teenagers in their crotches. Reply

The kicking teenagers disturbed me. Reply

i assumed thats what they were referencing in the synopsis re: an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence Reply

omg i can't WAIT. i fucking love frances Reply

Damn this looks good. Reply

omg this looks amazing Reply

AND JOHN HAWKES?! Shut up and take my money already! Reply

I'm so hft. Reply

omg love Frances, Sam and Woody (Harrelson) Reply

I love Frances McDormand and this looks really good, surprisingly funny and an interesting plot. Reply

Cant wait to see this. Loved Seven Psychopaths and I'll probably love this too. Reply

This became a must see as soon as I saw Martin McDonagh. I'm in Reply

well shit I gotta see this Reply

I want to see this. Reply

Cool to see Sam Rockwell into something Reply

In Bruges was hilarious, so I might have to see this. Reply

