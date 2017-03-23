"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri " Trailer
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (IN BRUGES). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.
Can't wait for this.
is that clarke peters at 2:12?
Here's a Rockwell dancing gif
MORE ORIGINAL STORIES HOLLYWOOD!! mcdonagh can't be the only person out there with them
I mean yes, this looks quite good, I'm there.
Frances McDormand is everything, always.
AND JOHN HAWKES?! Shut up and take my money already!
This looks so great. McDonagh is a genius. I saw Hangman a few years ago and it was tremendous.