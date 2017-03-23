Lea Michele on her latest single, 'Love is Alive'

You see a flop is just a flop. And I wanna know, I wanna know, who's chart did you top? You can change your look to fool us, but when you sing you betray like Judas. And your CD will never get copped. Reply

OMG I love all your G2BReal references

I like that she isn't doing another pop album. I know she's not goin to slay any chart, but I hope she does well enough for what they are aiming with this project.

oh god she is such a shitstain. I work at a bookstore where she did a book or cd signing and whenever people ask who was the biggest diva to come to the store it will always be her. Our manager said she was banned from coming back to our store for an event cause she made everyone miserable.

tell us more plz

I'm going to need you to elaborate, my interest suddenly just perked up.

Tell us noar

Moar

OMG lol I need to know more.

spill it sis. u didn't ontd for nothing

when you brew the tea, you gotta spill it sis

Idc I love her, time for me to bring my Lea icon back

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

¯\_(ツ)_/¯



I'm really interested in that new show she's going to be doing too

love is alive, but her career ain't.

Damn sis 💀😂😂

Just like your icon -- starts out cute and innocuous and ends up homicidal. With a smile.

as her only stan im excited

damn with that icon too, I'm scared to look through your userpics sis

Flop tbh

and here is the only song titled 'Love Is Alive' that matters..



also I spotted that tragic pause about rediscovering love after losing Cory Monteith



now tell us why you really made this album

I didn't know she was still trying for a music career. Huh.

I wonder why she's such a diva. Did she just believe too much of the hype with Glee?

she's a theatre kid. naturally attention whorey and annoying tbh.

I'm sure whoever wrote the lyrics to this song really appreciates Lea saying the song would be just as meaningful w/o the words.

Loving your posts OP <3

i find her voice kind of grating

the bolded parts are killlling meeeee

I am not going to listen to it (zero interest in her music), but good for her for not trying to go Pop again.

No one cares about her voice in Pop songs.

lmao the comments here are killing me. Y'all always come armed and ready for ha. You do you Lea. Glad she's understanding that she'll never be the greatest thing since Barbra Streisand like she always seemed to think. She's a bit extra but overall, i don't mind her as much as i used to.

I actually dreamed "glee" a couple of days ago.

It was a long hallways with 3 doors and one led to a recording studio, one to theater stage and one to a stadium and Lea/Rachel went thru one door, and 2 other glee girls went thru the other two (I wanna say Dianna and another one but I honestly do not remember) and I listened to Rachel sing something and she hit that one note she does so well (and for like 20 seconds?) and I was living? Like I got all my life in my dreams and I woke up feeling great.



So weird cuz I only watched 2 seasons, but I did youtube songs as the remaining seasons aired. /csb

her voice is so grating and pointless

She has an amazing voice and great comedic timing, but she is so smug.



