LeAnn Rimes & Joana Krupa Hired Professional Online Bully to Harass Brandi Glanville
EXCLUSIVE: @LeAnnRimes Allegedly Paid To Have @BrandiGlanville Harassed Online (more details to come) https://t.co/PFrE3hmEmx— Nik Richie (@nikrichie) March 23, 2017
- According to court documents made public today, LeAnn Rimes and Joana Krupa were named in a lawsuit to have allegedly hired Brandon King, a convicted felon who was employed by a private law firm, to harass celebrities online.
- In particular, he names LeAnn and Joana as having hired him to cyberbully former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville.
- LeAnn Rimes is married to Brandi's ex and Joana is locked in a bitter defmation lawsuit with Glanville after she alleged that Krupa's nether regions 'smelled awful'.
- Brandon King, says he has contracts with the two celebrities, signatures and all as proof.
- Brandi unfollowed LeAnn Rimes today on all social media.
Source
ONTD, have you ever hired a private firm to bully your enemy online?
still rude, but suing over it makes me think she doth protest too much.
I remember when she was young and cute and married to her first husband. She seemed really normal and sweet. And then she hooked up with Cibrian and it was all downhill from there.
Lol but so true.
and then there was the SWFing...this blog is amazing at chronicling it
http://wewedrama.blogspot.com/2013/01/e
I find it hilarious that the dude was such a huge douche and he totally got his punishment having to live with this miserable crazy person
I think becoming famous as a child/teen and missing out on a normal life really screws with your head, tbh. Some make it out fine, but it seems like the majority come out with problems. :(
I lowkey miss RHOM because of Adriana's messy ass who was about to live on a boat
Edited at 2017-03-23 08:45 pm (UTC)
srsly tho is this for the show/drama or is it real?
so this is legit pettiness. even better!
but idt it's for the show bc brandi hasn't been on rhobh in a while
No. I have irl friends to tag in.