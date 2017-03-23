Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

LeAnn Rimes & Joana Krupa Hired Professional Online Bully to Harass Brandi Glanville


  • According to court documents made public today, LeAnn Rimes and Joana Krupa were named in a lawsuit to have allegedly hired Brandon King, a convicted felon who was employed by a private law firm, to harass celebrities online.

  • In particular, he names LeAnn and Joana as having hired him to cyberbully former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville.

  • LeAnn Rimes is married to Brandi's ex and Joana is locked in a bitter defmation lawsuit with Glanville after she alleged that Krupa's nether regions 'smelled awful'.

  • Brandon King, says he has contracts with the two celebrities, signatures and all as proof.

  • Brandi unfollowed LeAnn Rimes today on all social media.


Source

ONTD, have you ever hired a private firm to bully your enemy online?
Tagged: , ,