LeAnn Rimes & Joana Krupa Hired Professional Online Bully to Harass Brandi Glanville

... this isn't insane

well it must be true Reply

Joana is locked in a bitter defamation lawsuit with Glanville after she alleged that Krupa's nether regions 'smelled awful'...WHAT?

aren't these women like 40-50

Brandi claimed Gigi Hadid's dad told her (Brandi) that Joanna Krupa had a smelly/dirty vagina. Or something like that.

OMG! These people sound like fucking teenagers.

um

she actually was repeating what Yolanda's ex had said about her- brandi's words were: "...he told me her pussy stinks."



still rude, but suing over it makes me think she doth protest too much.

Its really a shame how LeAnne Rimes turned out. She actually had talent at one point, but that personality...

MTE.



I remember when she was young and cute and married to her first husband. She seemed really normal and sweet. And then she hooked up with Cibrian and it was all downhill from there.

She coulda been Taylor Swift before Taylor Swift

Lol but so true.

seriously she started her career so young she's the youngest ever solo grammy winner and she just ended up... this. i guess thats what usually happens when you're that successful as a teen. sad.

Yup, I just pretend she stopped existing after This Woman. She is such a petty, sad adult.

and then there was the SWFing...this blog is amazing at chronicling it

http://wewedrama.blogspot.com/2013/01/e diting-in-progress-1.html she was vengeful post affair, especially using Brandi's kids. i think that's where she lost a lot of fans, when she tried to equalize her role as stepmom to the mom.and then there was the SWFing...this blog is amazing at chronicling it

Her parents are crazy, I think that made the difference.

Mte. I lived for her music. Now she just depresses me, even her new music.

so sad she grew up to be trash.

It's depressing especially because she was actually a celeb for a reason. Her talent. It's so bizarre to remember that.

Cheating with a married man is never a good look, especially when accompanied by photos. Funny how it's overlooked for some women and not for others, tho. And Leann really had talent.

can't fight the moonlight was a jam

The insane thing about this is that leann's IG is literally FULL of pictures of these cheesy chalkboard messages about being a good person and letting go of the past and forgiveness and whatever and secretly she's doing THIS. Like what next level psychopath shit.



I find it hilarious that the dude was such a huge douche and he totally got his punishment having to live with this miserable crazy person

She is the definition of a waste of talent. Seems like she is trailer park trash that got money and it all went badly for her.

her parents fucked her up and didnt protect her from the industry

Yeah but all things considered its not surprising. Being in the spotlight like that rarely produces a healthy well balanced adult. Her family may have already been fucked up though by the sounds of it.

I actually really liked her early music, and I'm not even a country fan. She had talent.



I think becoming famous as a child/teen and missing out on a normal life really screws with your head, tbh. Some make it out fine, but it seems like the majority come out with problems. :(

I read that Housewives couldn't sue each other so how is this even happening?



I lowkey miss RHOM because of Adriana's messy ass who was about to live on a boat

they aren't current housewives

i loved rhom. they were messy and petty af. i loved how adriana would always call joanna's husband limp dick and never forget how lisa tried to stop a fight and the dude she was trying to help/protect slapped her phone into the pool. that party was a mess.

What episode is this? 👀

How Adriana said "limp penis" at the reunion will forever be iconic.

LeAnn is fucking Insane! Remember her posting the same pics of new her IG after Brandi did?



Edited at 2017-03-23 08:45 pm (UTC)

wtf

well there's a new professional opportunity for some ontd members



srsly tho is this for the show/drama or is it real?

Brandi hasn't been on the show in 2 years and Joana's iteration, Miami, was canceled four years ago lol

oh shit! (i obviously don't folow these shows, lol)



so this is legit pettiness. even better!

my first thought was legit "So which of us here just got our student loans paid?"

I'm wondering how you would describe that on a resume

lol right

but idt it's for the show bc brandi hasn't been on rhobh in a while

That's messed up if it's true. To try and publicly embarrass the mother of your step-children?

Lmao what a fucking mess.

Who knew this adorable teenager would grow up to be a hot mess



Reply

Her voice was so solid.

It still is so good, she is just such a messy person that nobody pays attention to it.

sooooo true...they play this on the radio station i listen to at least once a day, and every time i hear it, i wonder wtf actually happened to her

once again eddie cibrian wins lbr

he is such trash

I didn't even know he acted anymore.

i don't follow these ppl but doesn't suing over a comment make it obvious it's true?

Reply

It's a lawsuit that's been going on for two years. Joana won't let it go and the judge keeps allowing Brandi's legal requests that only make Joana look worse.

yikes @ two years. i'm gonna read up on it rn but it just seems like such an unnecessary lawsuit

No? Such a dumb way of thinking lmao

I mean this is a stupid as fuck case but so is this comment because like... what do you think suing for libel or defamation is?



Reply

