Mulan director backtracks about live-action remake not having any songs

can they just cancel this mess already Reply

Thread

Link

bc it's not necessary..? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No. I'm sick of Disney's live action remakes/sequels but if we had to suffer through Emma's beige ass after Cinderella and Maleficent, then we deserve a remake with a heroine of color too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't believe there is an actual demand to see all of these remade into live-action, and then there are complaints that it's not totally true to the original. like... go watch the original, ho



mess Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IS there a demand though? I mean the ordinary person bemoaning the concept will still pay for it, might as well keep rolling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, BatB made $$$$$$$$$$$ this past weekend, of course, so in Hollywoodese that's definitely 'demand.' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes grown ass adults are super obsessed with disney. and then there are kids lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Disney is getting lazy af and I'm not here for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk why it's surprising there's demand for this shit, the originals are animations and a lot of people aren't here for cartoons (i'm not those people, of course). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imo it sounds like from the original comment that they hadn't planned to put songs in at that time. That's not to say they were never to do it. Mulan is still in preproduction stage right?



Edited at 2017-03-23 08:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, they said there's next to nothing in stone right now besides "We will have an all Chinese cast." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only way I'll watch this is if Daniel Henney is Captain Shang. Reply

Thread

Link

he's way too old for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll keep hoping anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's also not chinese Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wang Leehom is too old, but he would able to sing the shit out of I'll Make a Man Out of You. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is Korean Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Daniel is korean/irish. I dont want eurasians playing asians because it gives ppl a warped view of what asians look like, especially for asian kids they may want to grow up looking like someone they will never be Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





(also on the subject of receipts, cackling @ that perfect image choice, omg. But Jessica Chastain loves Niki, so I must love her too, even if this sounds very weird and side-eye-able.(also on the subject of receipts, this article about you-know-who's endless delusional bullshit is pretty great. TW for Agent Orange's fucking face in a horrible huge image at the top. I'm dying @ "Still nope.") Reply

Thread

Link

good.



Edited at 2017-03-23 08:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Am I the only one who was kinda here for a non-musical version of Mulan? Reply

Thread

Link

I read the script for the Sony version and they definitely seem to be going for a non-musical version so if that goes through you might still get it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got used to the idea. Singing in a live action war movie would be kind of odd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am. I don't want just copies of the animation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't want a musical version either. It could be done without songs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd rather have a non-musical version as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i'm fine with it not being a musical. outside of a cartoon, the songs would not fit a war film like mulan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't mind a traditional song at the beginning when she's getting ready for the tea ceremony, or some sort of traditional war song when everyone's chilling at camp, in the same vein as the dwarf song "misty mountains" from the hobbit. But happy-go-lucky Disney music seems out of place?



Edited at 2017-03-23 08:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it not being a musical is fine but the flipflopping and character changes......... ugh make up your minds, disney!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate musicals. If there's singing in the thing, I'm not watching it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I much prefer a non-musical version, but I'm also not disney obsessed lol i just want a cool film with an asian heroine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope...musicals are overrated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It already exists though and they really shouldn't be taking those kinds of risks with Mulan since it's not as guaranteed to make money like the live-actions imo (Cinderella and BatB are have more popular princesses in them and Maleficent had Angelina). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's a better idea tbh, like...you really can't top the original recordings. It just won't happen so why not just drop them and try something new? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm kind of here for it too but on the other hand i want there to be music so kids will be able to sing LET'S GET DOWN TO BUSINESS. they all don't know what i'm talking about anymore and it's a travesty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just here for that pic with that headline lmaooo Reply

Thread

Link

Same and the OP's commentary lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mess Reply

Thread

Link

I'm fine with that. Having shot for shot live action remakes does nothing for me. Give me something new. Reply

Thread

Link

my intern auditioned for Mulan and she said there was no requirement of the actors needing to know how to sing or present a song for the audition, so I think we can deduct that they were never going to put music in it :( Reply

Thread

Link

i mean, they made emma watson sing, they can probably teach whoever ends up being cast to sing, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Niki, the director, is a woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you ever pretended you never said something even when there are receipts that prove the contrary, ONTD?



Yes, I was talking shit about a roomate to my other roomates via text but like an idiot I texted the roomate I was talking SHIT about instead of the other roomates. AWKWARD Reply

Thread

Link

How long until they make an Avengers-like Princesses' crossover? Everyone is so obsessed with Pixar and Disney films being "connected" that it has to happen eventually, right? Reply

Thread

Link

NEGL I'd be here for it if they take down some misogynist troll. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha of course. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't there news about it a few days ago? It's not Disney so it'll be different princesses from what we grew up with. I don't know if I read too much into it but they might be talking to Disney about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DYING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same my guy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think we've all tried to forget that ever happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love andy borowitz so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh I hate him tbh. his columns are like lazier Onion articles. there's always like, exactly one joke in his pieces. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link