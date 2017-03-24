Mulan director backtracks about live-action remake not having any songs
Earlier this week, when Mulan director Niki Caro was asked if the upcoming live-action remake of the film will have the songs from the original, she said:
"From what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children."
However, after backlash from fans, she seems to have backtracked even going as far as to pretending that she never said that the film won't have songs.
“I don’t know where that’s come from,” Caro told The Times on Tuesday of the controversy, “We’ve never talked about songs, and no decision has been made.”
source
Have you ever pretended you never said something even when there are receipts that prove the contrary, ONTD?
mess
Edited at 2017-03-23 08:26 pm (UTC)
(also on the subject of receipts, this article about you-know-who's endless delusional bullshit is pretty great. TW for Agent Orange's fucking face in a horrible huge image at the top. I'm dying @ "Still nope.")
Edited at 2017-03-23 08:30 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-23 08:58 pm (UTC)
Yes, I was talking shit about a roomate to my other roomates via text but like an idiot I texted the roomate I was talking SHIT about instead of the other roomates. AWKWARD
ben carson teas
Re: ben carson teas
Re: ben carson teas
Re: ben carson teas
Re: ben carson teas
Re: ben carson teas
Re: ben carson teas
Re: ben carson teas