I think they fucked up with the clown makeup tbh, it's too scary looking, I feel like it defeats the whole point Reply

Yeah I think they're missing that the point of him appearing as a clown was to entice small children to him with balloons and shit, he wasn't supposed to be so terrifying that no kid in their right mind would go near him Reply

Are people going to complain again that the image isn't under a cut? Reply

Clownaphobia is a very serious matter! Reply

Tim Curry is IT. Period, end of story. Reply

Whoever said that this Pennywise doesn't work because he's too obviously scary was right. One of the things that makes Pennywise so unnerving is how normal he looks.



Edited at 2017-03-23 08:19 pm (UTC) Reply

I wish the clown was styled differently, oh well. At this point I just need to accept that's how pennywise looks for the film 😩



I'm still gonna see it. Reply

People seriously need to stop fucking with Tim Curry's legacy. Reply

I will watch this as long as it leaves out the child gang bang Reply

i do not remember this from the book Reply

It's unfortunately burned into my brain. I just read it not too long ago though, and he goes into way too much detail (I mean, he shouldn't have included it at all in the first place, gross) Reply

lol, this is always my first thought when it comes to this book. but that was her ~*power*~ - 11 year old vagina!

(king books always have demented sex stuff, i wonder if uncle steve has something to share, tbh.) Reply

YES ready for this! Reply

I'm not feeling it, dawg. Pennywise needs to be just a normal clown. Reply

http://bloody-disgusting.com/movie/3429 317/trailer-coming-sewers-next-week



I hope this is true I hope this is true Reply

Tim Curry's Pennywise with his big ass head and dead eyes, he never looked like a sweet approachable clown to me. Y'all crazy. Reply

He looks like a normal clown though, like the makeup isn't done in a particular way to be scary. If you think he's scary it's either in the context of the movie or you're just afraid of clowns bc he really doesn;t look any different than the ones who get hired for birthdays tbh Reply

Exactly. Like for the most part he looks like a regular clown. It isn't until you're up close that it's like the proportions here are off, something isn't right... Reply

Right, clowns (for most people) aren't scary- a clown at a circus or a birthday party isn't scary. A clown in a storm drain is fucking creepy. Reply

lmao ia tbh Reply

cary was right to drop this flop Reply

Open the image in a new tab to see it bigger.



lmao why the hell would i want to do that?! no thanks. that picture is creepy enough that size.



dreading my husband dragging me to this. the original fucked me up so bad when i was a kid. i had nightmares for days. Reply

the image looks like cgi idk why also, agreed about the clown makeup. no kid is going to be all, cool you look like a nice clown, lemme go with you. Reply

