March 23rd, 2017, 03:42 pm theqinra New image released from 'It' Empire has released a new image from the upcoming 'reimagining' of Stephen King's It.
Edited at 2017-03-23 08:19 pm (UTC)
I'm still gonna see it.
(king books always have demented sex stuff, i wonder if uncle steve has something to share, tbh.)
I hope this is true
lmao why the hell would i want to do that?! no thanks. that picture is creepy enough that size.
dreading my husband dragging me to this. the original fucked me up so bad when i was a kid. i had nightmares for days.