GORILLAZ - Saturnz Barz (Spirit House) + Additional Art Tracks
Saturnz Barz (Feat. Popcaan)
Interactive 360 version
We Got The Power (Feat. Jehnny Beth)
Andromeda (Feat. D.R.A.M.)
Ascension (Feat. Vince Staples)
[Tracklist for Humanz]01 Ascension feat. Vince Staples
02 Strobelite feat. Peven Everett
03 Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan
04 Momentz feat. De La Soul
05 Submission feat. Danny Brown and Kelela
06 Charger feat. Grace Jones
07 Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.
08 Busted and Blue
09 Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton
10 Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples and Pusha T
11 Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle and Zebra Katz
12 She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis
13 Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine
14 We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth
Deluxe edition bonus tracks:
15 The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz, and RAY BLK
16 Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett
17 Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz, and Imani Vonshà
18 Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon and Kali Uchis
19 Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes
!! New album, Humanz, is out April 28th. Thank you to siunatsu and magnetic_rose92 for the heads up on the additional tracks!
One more song!!! This one is amazing.
I don't want to spam this page with vids but there's also a 360 version of the Saturnz Barz video here:
