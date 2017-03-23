Kristen Wigg Joins Cate Blanchett in Linklater's "Where’d You Go, Bernadette?"

Started this book but have not finished it. Won't be able to until later in the Fall. Reply

What happened to Wiig's career? It didn't really turn out the way I expected it after SNL/Bridesmaids. Reply

It seems to be going fine. She has some good projects lined up. Reply

I mean it seems to be fine. I know she does a lot of indies, but it seems like Melissa McCarthy is having the career Kristen should've had. She had such a big launching pad to be THE female comedic actress and follow in the footsteps of like Amy and Tina....but then she seemed to fore sake it all to be more of an Actress. Reply

she's more lowkey and indie. i think her career is really good tbh Reply

her career is one of the best out of recent snl alumni and imo it's the exact path she wanted Reply

Well, I'm sure it's turning out the way she expected considering all the good projects she's been involved with. Reply

i really liked welcome to me Reply

omg i'm into this Reply

Kristen Wiig coming for that Oscar!



I like Wiig tbh, I thought she was gonna have a completely different career after SNL, but her more indie movies have been fairly interesting. Reply

This book was hilarious. I'm nervous to read the authors next book because I've read some mixed reviews and I don't want it to tarnish my love of this book as odd as that sounds. Reply

I felt that way regarding Janet Fitch and White Oleander and her awful book Paint it Black. I still love White Oleander but PIB is shit. I would say don't let it discouraged from tying her new book and continuing to love the book you do love. :) Reply

Just a little update: I went to Barnes and Noble to get the book finally after a long debate and it was listed as being 50% off....the kiss of death in my experience. I'm holding out for it to go even lower because if it's THAT bad, I'm going to get it as cheap as possible so I don't hate my self for spending so much on a bad book. LOL Reply

It's been a while since I read the book but I do remember enjoying it.



Does anyone know when this will start filming? Reply

June in Vancouver. Reply

omggggg yes. I love this book and I love these ladies. Please be good. Have they cast Bee yet? Reply

I'm like halfway through this book, and I've just completely lost interest. Is the second half of the book better, anyone who's read it? Reply

This book turned out weirder than I expected it to be, but I liked the vibe of it. I hope it gets a desperate housewives colour palet. Reply

I finally managed to download Disappearing Moon Cafe, very curious about it.

The second book of the Diviners is around as well, and for non fiction I'm reading Cuba after the revolution. Reply

i hated boyhood but this looks interesting Reply

i wanted to read this so i put it on hold at the library but it went missing :( pretty ironic, i guess Reply

I can't necessarily picture Cate as Bernadette but I could be here for this. Reply

I started the book and then left it. Linklater generally does plotless movies, so I'm not excited for this lol. Reply

I've been wondering what happened to this movie. I wanted Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Bernadette but I think Cate should be good too.



Has anyone read Maria Semple's new book, Today Will Be Different? I thought about buying it but it kinda sounds like a rehash of Bernadette. Reply

I loved Where You'd You Go, Bernadette?, but the author's latest book is nowhere near as good. I was pretty disappointed. Reply

JLD would've been perfect casting Reply

She doesn't strike me as a Seattle mom type (and I lived in the neighborhood where this is set for 7 years), but I'll see what she does with it. Reply

I'm interested to see Blanchett under Linklater's direction; their styles don't obviously align to me, so the result should be fresh. Reply

I had started reading this book with doubt. It started slow then turned out to be the one of the better books I had read in 2016.



I imagined someone totally different for the role of Bernadette, but I'm still here for Cate Blanchett. And Kristen Wiig will rock as Audrey! Reply

I really liked the book. it was a fun read. Reply

i honestly don't like the idea of cate in the role, gonna be real



but i loved this book so i'm gonna have to give it a shot Reply

I wanted Emma Thompson for Bernadette but I can kind of see the direction behind the decision to cast Cate. Reply

i can't stand wiig so hard pass. so overrated. Reply

loved this book. love these actresses. can't wait to see who they cast as Bee. Hoping for Rowan Blanchard please. Reply

I started seeing Kristen in a whole new light after watching Welcome to me. I mean, I've always thought she was talented but I couldn't see just how much range she actually has. It's a great movie and she's absolutely fantastic in it. Reply

i LOVE that movie Reply

I had the theme song stuck in my head forever. Reply

I've had this book on my Nook forever but haven't gotten around to it. Maybe I should do that soon Reply

i liked the book, it was quick and fun, considering the topics it covers Reply

I hated this book Reply

No way I'm seeing this, I loved the book so much the movie could never be as good Reply

ihated this book Reply

