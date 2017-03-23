Kristen Wigg Joins Cate Blanchett in Linklater's "Where’d You Go, Bernadette?"
Kristen Wiig is joining Cate Blanchett in Richard Linklater's "Where’d You Go, Bernadette" https://t.co/ilJ4QpV0ur pic.twitter.com/tg2Po8GgzW— IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 23, 2017
The character that Wiig will play is the neighbor Audrey, an uptight and intense mother who annoys Bernadette.
I have yet to read this book. Really excited about this casting. Kristen has some very interesting movies lined up.
I like Wiig tbh, I thought she was gonna have a completely different career after SNL, but her more indie movies have been fairly interesting.
Does anyone know when this will start filming?
Reading
The second book of the Diviners is around as well, and for non fiction I'm reading Cuba after the revolution.
Has anyone read Maria Semple's new book, Today Will Be Different? I thought about buying it but it kinda sounds like a rehash of Bernadette.
JLD would've been perfect casting
I imagined someone totally different for the role of Bernadette, but I'm still here for Cate Blanchett. And Kristen Wiig will rock as Audrey!
but i loved this book so i'm gonna have to give it a shot