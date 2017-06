Literally worse than Kreayshawn Reply

but better than lady sov? Reply

HDU. Gucci Gucci was the jam. Iggy hasn't come close. Reply

Go Hard tho Reply

kind of a bop tbh...but did she really needed another song called Bounce? Reply

Missing the Local Music Post tag. Reply

Ugh. Modern day nails on a chalkboard. Reply

I darn near puked. Reply

Dis bop Reply

May this flop harder than TrumpCare! Reply

I don't see this doing well on the charts. The chorus is very lacking for general public to embrace it. Reply

yaasss let us pray Reply

omg yes pls Reply

as hard as, harder than. either is fine. Reply

Hahahah Reply

The bars are horrible the sound is generic and she just keeps saying the same shit over and over. Reply

Keep it Reply

I had a dream a few weeks ago about Iggy trying to make a comeback. I feel like I somehow inadvertently willed this into existence and I am so very sorry. Reply

HOW COULD YOU????? Reply

What did we ever do to you? Reply

it's brave of you to admit that here. Reply

We accept your apology. Reply

WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYY Reply

LMAOOOOO Reply

lmao she tried it with that team song and now this...good luck sis Reply

her ass to waist/thigh ratio is ridiculous, not remotely believable. Reply

Are you ready for Zaddy's new single tonight sis? Reply

YAS! I'm always ready for more Zayn. Reply

This mothafucka will release his single while I'm in class gggggrrrrrrrrrr Reply

i mean she's quite open about being plastic, so she's not really peddling unrealistic beauty standards or anything Reply

I feel like she had ribs removed Reply

Kim's impacT Reply

her work before didn't look too too bad but whatever she got done recently makes her look cartoonish Reply

This is the worst kind of music; bad EDM. Reply

I don't know who's in your icon, but they're working that pose way better than Iggy. Reply

It's Katie Holmes! Who is a better model than she is actress tbh, God love her. Reply

