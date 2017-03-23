Manu Bennett throws shade at Arrow, Stephen Amell responds
So...Stephen Amell posted this first:
Then Manu posted this on instagram:
Then Stephen Amell responded:
Then Manu said this:
Literally the weirdest "feud" ever.
Apparently Manu was joking and was posting as Deathstroke complaining about the wrong eye in the picture lmao but people turned it into a feud
source
source
Hello old friend. pic.twitter.com/MWDonZTWNN— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 20, 2017
Error did him and Slade dirty af, and that MESS in the 4 way crossover of the faceless Deathstroke in the shared hallucination/vision thing. No wonder he's eternally pressed at how badly done it all was and won't ever go back.
And Stehen ain't shit for that condascending af 'explanation'.
#TEAMMANU if I wasn't clear enough lmao
If I was a Green Arrow comic fan i'd have something to be bitter about, but i'm not, so.
TEAM MANU ALL THE WAY.
At least I'm really enjoying the current Deathstroke comics.
Team Manu 5ever though. I love him. I want to hug him and smell him and just appreciate his giant arms and thighs.
Always here for Stehen shade
there's so many tv shows now, don't waste time on Arrow
and he slut shamed a waitress on twitter so he's a pos.
Speaking of Stephen, as much as I side-eye him often, he at least stands up for his fellow shows cause someone wrote on his page being like "thank god you weren't part of that deplorable musical Flash episode. It was terrible" or something like that, expecting him to agree?
He was like Uh, John Barrowman was part of it and he's a member of our cast so why don't you slow your roll lol