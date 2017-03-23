Manu Bennett throws shade at Arrow, Stephen Amell responds

I LIVE for the shade Manu is constantly throwing at Arrow and Stehen. He's so great at cons talking about it lmao, the side eye is INTENSE.



Error did him and Slade dirty af, and that MESS in the 4 way crossover of the faceless Deathstroke in the shared hallucination/vision thing. No wonder he's eternally pressed at how badly done it all was and won't ever go back.



And Stehen ain't shit for that condascending af 'explanation'.



#TEAMMANU if I wasn't clear enough lmao







you're really bitter over all these cw shows especially one you don't even watch anymore. you're life must be exhausting. Reply

lmao what. That's hilarious since i'm not 'bitter' in the slightest? If anything i'm supremely entertained by all this drama and how constantly Stehen and Error flop about.



If I was a Green Arrow comic fan i'd have something to be bitter about, but i'm not, so. Reply

ummmm... u ok? Reply

Slade was so pathetic from the beginning, Manu shouldn't have taken the role if he didn't like the script, the complaining after you've already done the work and got the money is annoying tbh...I know people were saying Slade was amazing on the show, but I disagree, he was an old pan pining after a young girl who didn't love him back and kept fucking everything up because of that lol pathetic af, almost as pathetic as Jamie Foxx's character in Spiderman...

and after I heard stories about Manu, i don't really like him anymore that much, i wonder what his date with my friend will be like since she hates Slade and doesn't follow him at all lmaooo Reply

Team anyone who isn't Stephen! Reply

lol right "big man" makes him sound so patronizing.



TEAM MANU ALL THE WAY. Reply

I live for Manu throwing shade at the show. Error ruining Slade was the beginning of the end for me and the show.



At least I'm really enjoying the current Deathstroke comics. Reply

Stephen Amell constantly seems like he's smelled something bad and is about to complain to the manager.



Team Manu 5ever though. I love him. I want to hug him and smell him and just appreciate his giant arms and thighs.



I don't get it. They're the same photo? Reply

click on it, there's a comment under it Reply

So what is the reason its through the right eye and not left? Reply

yeah, that lol Reply

Always here for Stehen shade Always here for Stehen shade Reply

For some reason I've stuck out Arrow (and I got into it a bit late, the first season I saw live was the year The Flash started) but I'm seriously considering dropping it. I was just so bored watching it, and I think I need to start cutting out some TV shows because I think my TV watching is taking up too much of my time, I need more time to read my books. Reply

watch Imposters instead Reply

I'm not sure I want to start anything new until May/June when stuff is actually over. I've only had time to watch the first 2 episodes of Iron Fist and that came out almost a week ago. I still haven't watched The Expanse & The Magicians from last night either. Reply

I'm mad OnDemand doesn't have Imposters. I was going to start it a couple weeks ago. Waiting on a marathon to air. smh Reply

love yourself and drop it bb Reply

just drop it! I did and I never looked back

there's so many tv shows now, don't waste time on Arrow Reply

I dropped it a long time ago and never looked back. Reply

You won't regret giving up on it. I didn't Reply

Stephan is a whiny b7tch. I can't ever forget the time he tried to mansplain how calling Texans racists is "offensive" instead of feeling sorry for the Ahmed kid. Reply

he also compared what ahmed was going through to what his wife has to go through because she's texan and people make assumptions about her.



and he slut shamed a waitress on twitter so he's a pos. Reply

Isn't his wife some model who was being dramatic on a show or something? Trash attracts trash really. Reply

lmfao that was when i was done with him forever, what an embarrassment Reply

This is when I started hating him. Reply

yeah...that was the moment that i decided to drop Arrow. season 3 was a dud, and after his comments, i lost any obligation i had previously felt to continue to support the show. Reply

I can't stand him, so team anyone who isn't Amell Reply

Team No One. They both seem annoying Reply

lol he literally signed it "d.s"



Speaking of Stephen, as much as I side-eye him often, he at least stands up for his fellow shows cause someone wrote on his page being like "thank god you weren't part of that deplorable musical Flash episode. It was terrible" or something like that, expecting him to agree?

He was like Uh, John Barrowman was part of it and he's a member of our cast so why don't you slow your roll lol Reply

He's defending a musical episode on The Flash just because John Barrowman was in it, but never had anything to say about the harassment Katie kept getting online? So great. Reply

That's why I said "shows" and not "co-stars" Reply

Stephen is the worst.

