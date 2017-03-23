deadpool

Manu Bennett throws shade at Arrow, Stephen Amell responds

So...Stephen Amell posted this first:

Then Manu posted this on instagram:



Then Stephen Amell responded:






Then Manu said this:




Literally the weirdest "feud" ever.

Apparently Manu was joking and was posting as Deathstroke complaining about the wrong eye in the picture lmao but people turned it into a feud


