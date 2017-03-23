Florence

Ryan Gosling Explains Why He Couldn't Stop Laughing During The Oscars Mix-Up



"What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt"

"I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard Oh, 'Moonlight' won and I was so relieved that I started laughing."

"But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director…I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a ground breaking film, made for a million dollars, an incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized."
