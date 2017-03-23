Ryan Gosling Explains Why He Couldn't Stop Laughing During The Oscars Mix-Up
Ryan Gosling finally explained why he couldn’t stop laughing during the disastrous Oscars mix-up https://t.co/3e7i30ICXN pic.twitter.com/5O6oCcGpl6— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) 23. März 2017
source
"What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt"
"I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard Oh, 'Moonlight' won and I was so relieved that I started laughing."
"But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director…I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a ground breaking film, made for a million dollars, an incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized."
P.S. Health Care vote postponed, won't happen tonight.
Good, glad I was wrong earlier about them pulling off the vote. Shows Paul Ryan is actually really bad at his job, he shouldn't have announced the vote a week ahead of time until he had the votes. SAD! EMBARRASSING! LOSER!
I'm Canadian but at this point we all feel American. The panic is just too terrifying to ignore.
I named my Roku unit coot coot so now when anyone wants to come over and use it their phone has to pair with my "coot coot".
