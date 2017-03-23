Are Evanescence still together? Were they a victim of the Best New Artist curse? Reply

I guess? Amy + all even newer members.

Yes. They are doing a tour but tbh is pretty much Amy the only one left. I might go to see her on may

TBT





I was watching this video last week and I was like way harsh with that pink wig Amy, but this mv is from 2004. Witch!



beautiful new song though.

I'm a creeper and looked at your post history and I like how you were posting about Evanescence 10 years ago and then you took a 10 year break and now you're back at it lol



Also who is that with Britney in your icon?

lol yeah. I stan 4 life!



Leonardo DiCaprio <3

Lol where did you go for the past decade?



Ohh I thought so! He looks so young

I lurk most of the time and i'm a lazy stan so i'm usually late with news.



I've been here since '04, how sad.

Omg this used to be my jam when I was in my early teens ~quasi emo era

Omg this video and song. Amazing!

This is such a departure from her previous work. Obvi I'm just kidding, this is an absolute gorgeous song.



Edited at 2017-03-23 07:10 pm (UTC)

lololol

HAHA perfect.

You are in the wrong post....Power rangers post is two above this one lol

I'm glad someone said the same thing I was thinking, lol.

Pretty song. A bit overwrought, but it suits her voice. Love the clothes. I love how she's not a size 0, too.

Her voice is so beautiful.

I still listen to "My Immortal" when I feel like bawling. Haunting perfection

that song made me leave an abusive relationship so I can never hate on this band

It is so powerful! It helped me get over someone I lost.

I remember when I was working as an server in lower Manhattan about 10 years ago, Ame Lee used to come almost every day. We talked all the time, and one day she brought me 2 tickets to their concert. That was so sweet.



Like new song!

was she nice???

beautiful song, beautiful singer. i love me some amy lee

She's so talented <3

she still sounds like she sang in a choir...which she did

yas this sequel to my immortal

I feel like a high schooler all over again

i went to an evanescence concert a couple of months ago and it was so good. she knows how to work a crowd and she sounds just as good live as she does in the studio.

I had their CD, no shame. This is lovely

I was in a very very sad mood last month and i remember i just went back home from work by walking probs 50 blocks and listening to evanescence...bless her voice it did calm me down and yeah i did cry but then i was far more better.



I might go to see her on May



When i go really sad my teenage angst and gothic girl just comes out even if i'm in my 30's. Anyway still my jam even 13 years later cos my god the lyrics always helps me a lot...my 19 year old self still wants the earring in the eybrow but i hate hate hate needles and i just cant and now i'm way old for that







Edited at 2017-03-24 12:24 am (UTC)

Oh my word... I just reached out to Spotify's deep bowels for these song days ago. I was just having some itch of something mainstream that uses orchestra backing (e.g. Had an itch for Roxette's "Vulnerable" too...) and remembered this.

Oh man, do you listen to Fightstar? Highly recommend if you loved Evanescence - War Machine is quite orchestral from what I remember, as is Floods and Grand Unification 2.

my fucking queen. slay.

Her voice is good

