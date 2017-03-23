Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 IMAX + Character Posters

I like these. Although you can see they applied the same texture in the same way on every poster. Reply

Thread

Link

I love all the posters for this movie. They are really taking advantage of that retro fun vibe to the movie. Nice. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm digging the Metropolis vibe Ayesha's poster Reply

Thread

Link

Loving all the posters, especially the ones of the ladies, and I can't wait to see them all in action. I'd better get good Gamora/Nebula scenes like we've been promised otherwise I'll be pissed. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow i love that 80s retro poster. So nice. I hope this many charas means it's going to be less of a chris pratt & squad show, i want to see gamorra as the leader more, but i liked the first film and I'll be seeing this one either way Reply

Thread

Link

here for baby Groot and nothing else. Reply

Thread

Link

The main poster is black light fab. Baby Groot continues to slay. Reply

Thread

Link

yasss! can't wait for this film. Reply

Thread

Link

YES I'm so EXCITED for this film you guys!!!!! Haven't been this excited since Jurassic World. Reply

Thread

Link

I really enjoyed the first one but Pratt has been annoying me more and more lately idk if I wanna watch it Reply

Thread

Link

Fun fact: someone from my city worked on the IMAX poster with other people. I think he was in charge of the coloring or something like that. He's a friend of a friend. He's also working on the new Thor and IT posters. It's cool to see Mexicans involved in these big projects. Reply

Thread

Link

yes! get it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bb groot is the cutest. all I wanna know why he's suddenly wearing clothes lol Reply

Thread

Link

Because they increase the cuteness factor obv Reply

Parent

Thread



Link