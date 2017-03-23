Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 IMAX + Character Posters
Exclusive FIRST LOOK at #GotGVol2 Official @IMAX poster! pic.twitter.com/C7lSV2Ighq— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2017
Check out this 1st Exclusive Look at #GotGVol2 Character posters for Ayesha, Rocket, & Ego! pic.twitter.com/AXMaYCqKY9— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 23, 2017
#GotGVol2 May 5th! pic.twitter.com/MqQYZvt2xY— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) March 23, 2017
💚 🐛 #GotGVol2 #pomantis pic.twitter.com/P0ri8Wcako— Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) March 23, 2017
source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7