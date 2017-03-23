Xtina Maxim

So...Jon Kortajarena Is Apparently Joining the Cast of Quantico?



Confirmed in a tweet by the show's lead actress (Priyanka Chopra), super model Jon Kortajarena will be joining Quantico as a character named "Felix".

TV Line reports that he will recur from episode 17 onward, airing in April.

