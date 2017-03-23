So...Jon Kortajarena Is Apparently Joining the Cast of Quantico?
Top secret no more… Welcome @jonkortajarena aka Felix to the #Quantico cast! pic.twitter.com/uL1IIPXgB8— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 23, 2017
Confirmed in a tweet by the show's lead actress (Priyanka Chopra), super model Jon Kortajarena will be joining Quantico as a character named "Felix".
TV Line reports that he will recur from episode 17 onward, airing in April.
Jon is so fucking fine to look at though.
he was radiant <333
i aint still watching this show tho
What's happened since then? Should I catch back up?