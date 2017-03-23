So...Jon Kortajarena Is Apparently Joining the Cast of Quantico?

I haven't watched Quantico since the end of season 1.



Jon is so fucking fine to look at though. Reply

Don't really care about newbies, just want Caleb back.



Edited at 2017-03-23 06:34 pm (UTC)

I legit thought Clay was Caleb until Alex asked who he was...lol I wondered why he looked a little different. Good casting, tbh. Reply

right? give us caleb Reply

Is this the guy that's dating someone actor or someone? Also how the fuck do you pronounce that last name? I seriously can't with Basque surnames. Reply

yes Reply

he was dating Luke Evans a few years back Reply

Wasn't he a model? I might be confusing him with someone else, like didn't he date Karl Lagerfeld or something? Reply

he used to be with luke evans of beauty and the beast Reply

as someone with a basque last name, i seriously cant sometimes too. Reply

why am I still watching this show? Reply

He's not aging well. Reply

not his best photo, but they're both so freakin gorgeous Reply

dont watch this show, but im glad jon's getting work! idk how good of an actor he is, but he sure as hell is beautiful Reply

Tyler Hoechlin looks good! Reply

tyler wishes lmao Reply

bless Reply

Jon was literally perfection in that film. Reply

one of my favorite scenes from that film. Soooo good Reply

judging from the good taste in your icon, which male models do you think have the possibility of a film/tv pivot? Reply

I will always love this movie sfmmmm



he was radiant <333 Reply

prince 😍 Reply

One of my favorite scenes in this film. Reply

Loved that scene, loved that movie Reply

Him and aline weber were such gorgeous eye candies in this movie Reply

what movie is this? Reply

so hot Reply

Holy shit Reply

this movie <3 Reply

hes so beautiful, they both are



i aint still watching this show tho Reply

He can't be any worse than the actors already on the show. Reply

I have not been keeping up with this season.. the last episode I watched was when Alex was disguised as one of the terrorist & Ryan put her behind that electrical gate or something.. and I haven't watched since then =\

What's happened since then? Should I catch back up? Reply

When are you coming back to Bollywood Piggy Chops? Reply

Thread

She is 34 and too old for the Khans now :( Unless she starts producing movies for herself, it'll be hard to get lead roles in Bollywood Reply

he's beautiful Reply

