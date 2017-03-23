Tika Sumpter Joins Casey Affleck In ‘The Old Man And The Gun’
the pic follows Forrest Tucker (Redford), an outlaw with 18 successful prison breaks and a lifetime of bank robberies to his name. Affleck plays a detective who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and the woman who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.
Sumpter will play Affleck’s wife.
Dang, I was hoping she'd shoot him somehow. There's still hope!
this isn't a woody allen/polanski scenario. let's not act like she has control over who she's acting opposite with or like she's on a white actress, a list level where she gets to choose and pick her projects