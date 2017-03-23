Tika Sumpter Joins Casey Affleck In ‘The Old Man And The Gun’

get that oscar buzz Reply

Sumpter will play Affleck’s wife.





Dang, I was hoping she'd shoot him somehow. There's still hope!



Is she related to the Jackson Family?

Why does he continue to get work

He's white and knows the right people

plot twist: Tika Sumpter abandons Affleck to join Redford on the road as a criminal and partner in crime. Then they kill Affleck.

Please and thank you.

omg nooooo. Tika's too talented to endure the sex pest that is Casey Assfleck.

I think CDAN has a gross ass blind about him today

I want to be happy for her but ewww.

Literally how I feel. :/

mte

welp

I hope she gets some awards buzz at least bc ewwwwwwww

Er, yikes. And I have yet to be convinced that she can act all that well -- she was kinda stiff in Southside With You, especially compared to the guy playing Barack, and she's terrrrrrrrrrrrible in The Haves and the Have Nots, though admittedly those scripts are hilariously bad and no one could really do anything with 'em. So idk.

Judging her rn.

sure, because she's the one who's harrasses women and suffers no consequences for her actions

She knows what's up but she duncurr. It's all about the money.

literally what



this isn't a woody allen/polanski scenario. let's not act like she has control over who she's acting opposite with or like she's on a white actress, a list level where she gets to choose and pick her projects Reply

It's so weird to me to blame actors for working with "problematic" actors. Like if he was the director or something, I can see that, but why should she lose out on a job (a dark-skinned black woman, no less) because Casey Affleck is in it?

Don't, woc rarely get serious roles

mte

I thought that robert redford was going to retire??? Unless that's other redford cua i didn't go to the source to check lol

She is so gorgeous. She deserves a better co-star than Affleck

She is so beautiful!!!

