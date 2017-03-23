l: taylor style

Nicki Minaj breaks Aretha Franklin's record for the most Hot 100 Hits



With the debut of "No Frauds” ft Drake and Lil Wayne (#14), “Regret in Your Tears” (#61), and “Changed It” (#71) Nicki has a total of 76 overall Billboard Hot 100 entries while Aretha falls into second place with 73.

Still Aretha has the lead for most Hot 100 entries as a lead artist with 73 total while Nicki has 32 songs as a lead and 44 being features.

In the past 3 months Nicki has already released 9 songs.

What's your favorite Nicki Minaj song?

