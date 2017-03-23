Nicki Minaj breaks Aretha Franklin's record for the most Hot 100 Hits
Congratulations to @NickiMinaj, who broke Aretha Franklin’s @Billboard Hot 100 record title! > https://t.co/LPlUyPjgS9 pic.twitter.com/P6AgRsGz8A— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) March 22, 2017
With the debut of "No Frauds” ft Drake and Lil Wayne (#14), “Regret in Your Tears” (#61), and “Changed It” (#71) Nicki has a total of 76 overall Billboard Hot 100 entries while Aretha falls into second place with 73.
Still Aretha has the lead for most Hot 100 entries as a lead artist with 73 total while Nicki has 32 songs as a lead and 44 being features.
In the past 3 months Nicki has already released 9 songs.
What's your favorite Nicki Minaj song?
Source
She seems to be paying everyone lately
Iggy is the only female rapper with a #1 single
