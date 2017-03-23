ONTD Roundup

do you like cheesecake?

i love cheesecake. Reply

I have to be in the mood for it. It's a very heavy dessert Reply

Yessss Reply

Yes, but it has to be NY style though. Reply

yes!!!



And I hate those facebook videos about "no bake cheesecake" no. you're eating cream cheese custard pie, not cheesecake. Cheesecake gets baked, there's no way around it. Reply

How is it custard pie if most of the custard-y parts are missing? Reply

It's one of my favorite foods. Reply

I don't eat it, but yes. Reply

love it, but I prefer plainer ones to fruit based ones Reply

I just had chocolate cheesecake last night ❤️ Reply

yes omg Reply

Yes, but I don't love it though. Reply

Yesss. it's my fave dessert. Reply

not at all Reply

yes Reply

YES. Especially chocolate cheesecake. Reply

Yes, but only in small doses. I love to make it though - there are so many good cheesecake recipes out there Reply

LOVE IT Reply

YES, ALL KINDS Reply

Yes Gawd, yes! Reply

Generally yes, but it's a very easy dessert to fuck up Reply

certain flavours Reply

No, too sweet and filling most of the time. My dad loves it though, it's his fave pastry. Reply

No it's gross Reply

Yes. The best I ever had was a chocolate chip cheesecake from Ukrops.



Edited at 2017-03-23 05:27 pm (UTC)

In small doses. I really like cheesecakes that mix chocolate and plain, like the tuxedo cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory. I have to eat one slice in like 3 different sittings though. Reply

ofc Reply

yes Reply

Used to think it was gross but I adore it now Reply

I like making it more than eating it. Reply

ehhhhhhhhhhhhh I can't really eat it anymore.





but my cousin LOVES IT A LOT. His daughter does too. Reply

It's by far my favorite dessert. Reply

I generally like tofu "cheesecake" but not plain ones. Has to be fruit and/or chocolate. 😊 Reply

Not really, no. If it's a small amount that's been totally covered in berries, maybe. Reply

yes and no. graham cracker crusts are my fucking JAM. but i'm meh about the actual cake part. so basically i just want to eat ground up graham crackers mixed with butter and sugar lol Reply

Yes i love it but I'm not American so it's kinda an exotic desert for me lol, i only ever have it when I'm travelling in NA which i haven't for the past 5 years Reply

Hell yes! Reply

gtfo a whole cold New York chessecake is my favorite, and it is also Golden Girls' impacT! ❤️ Reply

i like when there are chunks of it in ice cream Reply

anyone here who's knowledgeable on NY labor law? i need some help. Reply

Call the labor board. Reply

R/legaladvice may be able to point you to some resources Reply

Seconding the comment about going to the labor board but email. I fought ex-employers and got a good settlement through NY state. Reply

i really need to start my essay....... Reply

what does an atheist prayer even look like what does an atheist prayer even look like Reply

hoping that things will be okay but not asking a higher power to do something about it? idk I'm atheist and don't pray. Reply

Wait wtf happened in London? Reply

there was a terrorist attack yesterday? it's been all over the news Reply

Terrorist attack, 4 dead including the attacker, 20 injured. He drove his car into a crowd on Westminster bridge (one of the survivors had to be pulled out of the Thames), then proceeded to stab to death an officer in front of the Parliament Gate. Reply

an actual rational string of words? idk it doesn't exist imo lol Reply

lmao she's just so embarrassing





like I fully acknowledge that stuff like this isn't that terrible but when she's done so much quesitonable shit over time she's got to the bitch eating crackers stage Reply

Parent

wow that is next level dickery Reply

wow Reply

lmao, god isn't real but my prayers are?! Reply

good thoughts? idk Reply

Lengthy standing ovation from the Freedom Caucus when @POTUS walked into the Cabinet Room just now. Big momentum toward #RepealAndReplace. pic.twitter.com/N1FLGAVFMN — Cliff Sims (@CSims45) March 23, 2017

A diverse group of white men all at various stages of balding! Reply

Male pattern baldness is God's way of telling us that she's a woman. Reply

LOL Reply

God is real. Reply

amen Reply

haha i love it, it's such a "sore spot" for so many men

ALONG WITH ED WOO Reply

lol Reply

if only the room had burst into flame Reply

okay ontd, I need help. amazon fire/fire stick or chromecast? hulu, amazon, netflix, or a streaming cable service? (or a combination)



I'm dying without cable and I need to get something to watch. I have netflix already, but their selection is slowly going away and if Bob's Burgers leaves I'll be crushed. I can't tell if hulu or amazon are worth it except for the shows that are currently on the air, which I could get with a cable service but idk if that's really worth it without a dvr (or just in general) and I really wanted the fire stick (bc it's cheaper than the fire), but with a chromecast you can watch from your phone or computer! ... if you have android (which I don't), so idk.



I'm so indecisive lol Reply

Get an android tv box. Download the app XBMC, then the add-on Exodus. Though most come with the app already, and you just gotta download the add-on



Edited at 2017-03-23 05:14 pm (UTC)

i have an adroid box for about 6 months now and ive used it 2x. My cable/net/phone just went up to 185! after I got rid of HBO 2 weeks before to save some money so I am trying to play around ore with the box since I am getting rid of cable soon.



What does the App do? I already have Exodus, can I watch live TV on Exodus? Reply

i bought the stick in the black friday sales and the damn thing keeps disconnecting/logging me out of my netflix account Reply

Get a firestick and hack it. There are tons of video tutorials on yt. Reply

I would also second just getting an android box. Only my app is Kodi but I still use Exodus for all streaming. Reply

I have a chromecast for Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Now, but amazon streaming doesn't work on it and I am pissed the fuck off let me tell you Reply

I have a Roku streaming stick and it works decently, though it does freeze sometimes. I use my PS4 now but the Roku did its job. I've heard shit things about the Chromecast.



I really like Hulu, but you have to pay extra for no commercials on certain things (I think certain channel's new shows? idk I've been paying extra since I got it and don't remember lol). I use Hulu the most, Netflix sometimes, and Amazon Prime for maybe 2-3 shows/movies a year, but that has the added bonus of renting movies for a couple bucks if they're not available through free streaming. I really don't need all 3, I'm actually about to cut Netflix and use my roommate's subscription, bc I'm not willing to give up my Prime (I got it for the shipping/other perks, not the streaming) Reply

Someone give me a legit excuse to leave work rn Reply

stomach issues (cramps, diarrhea, or bug)

pet issues

or the vague but all encompassing "family emergency" Reply

2 nor 3 will work. 1 might work but it's hit-or-miss Reply

Kidney infection Reply

youre poo'ing blood Reply

bad migraine? I've used that excuse before Reply

Blurry eyes due to migraine that'll start to get worse as it continues Reply

Tell them you have strep. That works. Reply

Just tell them you aren't feeling well. They can't question it tbh, and you don't need to give them details. Just be like "I really need to go home, I feel sick." Reply

say you have a doctor's appointment that was rescheduled for now and they just told you and you have to go Reply

what is for lunch everybody?



i made a wrap with muenster cheese, hard salami and chicken breast. weird combo i know. Reply

Chopped up cucumbers w pepperoni, black olives, grape tomatoes, feta, & Sargento garlic & herb cheese bites all topped w olive oil



It's soooo good :) Reply

you need some veggies on that lol Reply

i have far too many veggies that are high in carbs. Reply

also the wrap is a low carb wrap that is 6g total carbs. Reply

Korean beef bowl and some cucumber slices Reply

I just woke up lol Reply

Cuban sandwich Reply

I ate half a pint of So Delicious ice cream. oop Reply

I'm hoping for some extra cheesy Kraft Dinner. Reply

Probably savory plantain chips and curry hummus Reply

i brought some pork with potatoes stew Reply

A spicy Italian hoagie that is giving me LIFE right now. I've been craving one for days. Reply

Not a weird combo at all, that sounds delicious.



I got Subway. Reply

A salad I got from Trader JOe's on SUnday. I hope it's still good.

Reply

I had tomato basil rice soup and I have rice and lentil dal waiting for me. Reply

i'm trying to eat healthy and i am so failing at it! tonight i am going to make chicken with a citrus fruits sauce and homemade guacamole. bit of rice on the side and roasted potatoes. i just want a gigantic lasagna :(

being on a diet (and cheating on it) aint fun Reply

instant risotto. nom Reply

Italian sub Reply

This healthcare vote and this cluster fuck of a government have me so stressed. Reply

CNN was reporting last night that even after Cheetogotiations, there aren't enough votes.



Praying that holds true. Reply

Certified mailings are my least favorite thing to do at work and I just finished a batch of 83.. uggghh.



At least I can burn through episodes of Halt & Catch Fire while I do them. Reply

I'm so sad the next season of H&CF is the last. Reply

I just found out Trumpcare won't require insurance to cover maternity & newborn services?? Somehow I missed that news



What the actual fuck Reply

http://www.slate.com/blogs/xx_factor/20 17/03/22/the_ahca_would_force_new_moms_o n_medicaid_to_find_work_60_days_after_la bor.html and it's going to make medicaid new moms find work 60 days after delivery or have their care taken away... Reply

Omggg I am so stressed out Reply

..is this for real?! WTF Reply

Now they're punishing people for even keeping their babies. Reply

they hate women.



Can we also remove their coverage for prostate exams and testicular cancer--- since you know, i don't have those body parts, i don't want to pay for them =) Reply

Time for womenfolk to have those babies at home like the ~good ol' days these kinds like to reminisce about. Reply

jfc they're awful Reply

ugh why Reply

oh fuck offffff Reply

they're just getting more and more offensive by the day Reply

this is the dumbest thing ever Reply

who the hell is running that account Reply

LOLOLOLOL Reply

omfg why Reply

eww wtf Reply

i'll bet 5$ that account is run by someone straight and male Reply

Or a male furry Reply

They're still going at it? Where do I complain? Reply

i hope they're losing followers. i unfollowed those assholes yesterday after your tweets. Reply

They're using a lot of words there to say absolutely nothing of value. Reply

Do they not realize that adult babies are fetishing children? It's terrible. Reply

Wtf who did they put in charge of this? This is incredibly irresponsible. Reply

Honestly, all i can do is laugh at this shit. It's beyond stupid. Reply

This makes me think of a question sent in to the Ask A Manager blog. Someone's employee was apparently a sub in a dom/sub relationship. She made some stink with HR because her coworkers refused to refer to her boyfriend as her "master". As in "So did you and your master watch Game of Thrones last night?" The employee claimed they were oppressing her sexual identity and refusing to acknowledge her relationship. Reply

I'm still not over this lol and they will not let it go, they kept getting messier with their replies to people Reply

Holy shit tthey need to stop. I was cringing so hard reading their tweets yesterday. Reply

jfc that article...given the context, it sounds like HuffPo is implying that ppl who are criticizing this are part of this anti-sex crowd, or equating us to them:



"It’s summertime, so of course the anti-sex crowd has decided to cool down with a fresh wave of sexual hysteria. The latest panic is that kinky people will lure vanilla children into our sexual hellscape through trendy pop cultural depictions of BDSM, such as Fifty Shades of Grey. This nonsense is annoying, but it’s also nothing new." Reply

This shit makes me so mad omg. And then they wonder why we don't like being referred to as "queer" anymore Reply

they managed to make it even worse. whoever is running their account should be moved to another dept. also, would it be appropriate to go and comment on it? i don't think i could put up with all the possible comments they already received. Reply

i enjoy BDSM and i take offence to the notion that it is somewhere on the LGBTQIA spectrum. uh........no. i get so annoyed when people tell me their orientation is kinky and they need to be included in the acronym. narp. Reply

i had to unfollow them omfg Reply

I got my left rook pierced today :) Reply

Yesssss!! I love my rook piercings so much. They were a bitch to heal but so worth it. Reply

the right one wasn't really too difficult, but it was very fussy for about 9 months. it settled down when I had the jewellery changed. Reply

yeahhhhhhh! that was the first piercing i ever got (outside my lobes) Reply

i tried to get a book from the library but turns out i have 24 euros of unpaid fees bc my two books are late and ofc i cant renew the loans bc someone has a reservation on the book i need the most for my thesis



fuk that Reply

that sucks! bb did you try to download the book? i know most of the good sites are gone but maybe maybe you get lucky? Reply

haven't found it, parts of it is on google books tho.... i guess i need to check which parts and just take photos of the rest lol Reply

here's a dog w/ attitude to make you feel better!



Edited at 2017-03-23 05:09 pm (UTC)

lmao aw



that guy needs to show some respect tbh! Reply

omg :14, when his ear tweaks lmao Reply

lmao. good for that dog for sticking up to that rude man! Reply

