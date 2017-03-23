The Handmaid’s Tale - Official Trailer

this sounds like the biggest nightmare for me Reply

I just finished the book yesterday. I didn't quite like the ending although i did like it overall.



This adaptation looks really good and really close to the book, so i'm excited!

I didn't mind the ending (I kinda liked it actually) but the format was so jarring compared to the rest of the book.

I didn't like the ending at all either!

what did u dislike about it? i always hear ppl say they weren't fond of the end but i think it's one of the strongest parts of the novel tbh

It is a cool ending as it is very original and a clean brea from everything that came before, but i guess if i invest 300 pages in a character, i wanna know what the hell happens to her. I know that is exactly the point of the ending, but damn i want my answers! lol

mte, I'd kept hearing that and I expected to dislike the ending, but I really liked it

This is me, too. When I realized it was just a future-dated forum, I only skimmed through it. I don't need your faux-analysis! I need answers!

I'm a historian so I love the ending, but I get it's not for everyone. But I really appreciated the little academic injokes and how it tackled the ways we work/fail to work with gaps in the record

I finished reading it this week too and agree, I would have been fine with that whole historical analysis part at the end if we had gotten to know what actually happened to her lol

hmm i actually thought the ending really changed it and made it something different, more challenging even. giving the perspective of time and distance it dulls the terrors that have just come before and de-personalizes offred, which added a sort of new level of horror, at least to me.

I reread in December and legit had to put the book down with the throwaway lines about Congress and the constitution, I'm surprised they put it in the trailer

can't wait to watch



can't wait to watch Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if they called Moss to ADR those lines long after principal shooting was over.

Ooo that's interesting. And the follow up at the end of the book was even worse, esp. because I didn't remember that detail.

Looks great. Especially given the times that we live in, the trailer alone gave me chills.

A Northanger Abbey icon???

Yes :D I couldn't resist, Felicity is too cute.

why does this sound stephen king- dark tower-ish

did he rip off queen atwood!?

well - i haven't read this tbf. i know the dark tower (about roland of gilead) was published prior to this, but the part that i'm thinking is reminiscent of this was written later, so

prob coincidence



prob coincidence Reply

I just picked up this book at a sale for 10 cents. It's the next book I'm going to read.

jesus christ this gave me chills



i love it so much Reply

God I wish this wasn't on Hulu. Any news on where I'd be able to get this in Canada?

do what anyone without cable does. primewire/putlocker/watchseries

that's what i'm going to be doing. Reply

If it comes to it I will but I'd rather be able to stream it nicely :P

Kodi

mte it's disrespectful to maggie tbqh!

ikr?! annoyed it's on hulu

I wish CraveTV or something would air it because I want to watch it legally. They seem to be supporting Canadian content lately and I'm all for it. I just saw the trailer for this new show they picked up about a guy that thinks he's the second coming of Christ in fucking Sudbury and I'm excited to check it out:

Praying for a CanCon renaissance tbh.







Praying for a CanCon renaissance tbh. Reply

This looks excellent.

Guess I'll get Hulu long enough to watch this. I really enjoyed the book except for like the last ten pages lol.

this looks amazing tbh

Reply

ugh this is my nightmare slash I'm afraid this is our actual future

So looking forward to this, I'm thankful my sister is letting my poor ass use her Hulu account.

the handmaid's tale is one of my go to books when i teach grade 12.

i've been waiting for this for soooooo long Reply

I'm kinda hung up on the part where there's only a few fertile women, but they kill them if they say the wrong thing.



But if they are trying repopulate the world it sounds contradictory. Reply

ok, so it's the former US, now taken over by Christian fundamentalists. it's not that women are largely infertile, it's that it's illegal to say the man is sterile. the Republic of Gilead also invalidated all second marriages, and those women were labelled adulteresses; if they had children, they were taken away and adopted by acceptable childless couples, and those women reeducated to become Handmaids. the Handmaids are fertile women who would otherwise be illegitimate women (second wives, lesbians, nuns, etc)

woah. i might really have to watch this.

