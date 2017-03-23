The Handmaid’s Tale - Official Trailer
The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In this terrifying society where one wrong word could end her life, Offred navigates between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.
source
This adaptation looks really good and really close to the book, so i'm excited!
can't wait to watch
prob coincidence
i love it so much
that's what i'm going to be doing.
Praying for a CanCon renaissance tbh.
i've been waiting for this for soooooo long
But if they are trying repopulate the world it sounds contradictory.