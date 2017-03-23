TELLTALE GAMES - THE WALKING DEAD : A NEW FRONTIER Ep. 3 : Above the Law Trailer

I've only played s2! But I need to buy s1 to play that, then s2 over again, but I feel like the PlayStation store will have s1 for free soon? So that'll be good!



Have any of y'all played any of the other TTG? I have Batman that I still need to finish. I go between that and Dragon Age: Inquisition (kms with that game). I've been watching a lot of tv tho and haven't been gaming lately Reply

S1 is iconic! Truly the most emotional. Reply

S1 is one of the best games I have ever played. Still cry if I see a certain cut scene on the net Reply

If you're looking for more TTG definitely play Tales from the Borderlands! that one is my personal favorite (The Wolf Among Us is good too)! Reply

S1 is fantastic! Hope you enjoy it when you go back =) I'd keep a look out, there are times they do flashsales/bundles especially with the TTG games.



I've only played the Fables and GoT ones aside from TWD and I enjoy them, though they are far from perfect. Still, I recommend them, especially Fables! I really need to check out Tales from the Borderlands...I think I'll give it a go after this Season wraps up. Reply

The Wolf Among Us is really good! The GOT one is okay. I'd only recommend if you like GOT and can get it during a sale. Reply

I agree with all the above commenters. S1 is perfection. I'd also rec The Wolf Among Us (even though it'll probably never get a second season) and Tales from the Borderlands. Reply

i've played all of ttg except for batman and minecraft because the style (gameplay/your choices mattering) is right up my alley. the wolf among us is still one of my favorites. Reply

I really enjoyed Tales from the Borderlands and Batman. But TWD is prob my fave series from Telltale. I'm excited for the Guardians of the Galaxy game. Reply

I cried so hard at the ending of s1. I thought the Wolf Among Us was just okay but I would still check it out Reply

Finally, Jesus. I've been waiting so long for episode 3. IDK about this season though...it's not resonating with me as much as the previous 2



I've been finishing up Horizon: Zero Dawn and it's incredible. Honestly, one of the best games I've played in a while. People complain about the facial animations, but I think Aloy is done very well--especially after playing Mass Effect: Andromeda.



I'm pretty much done with ME. They're trash, they hate gay men, and the game itself is shit. It plays wonky and I can't handle all the glitches. Reply

Nothing too spoilery but my thoughts on the romance/sex scenes for ME:A [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I got those spoiled for me and wow, what total bullshit laziness for the gay romance option. A fade to black? Really? Especially compared to how they went all-out (at least for their standards) for the female/het pairings? I spent so much on games this past few months, so I'm going to have to wait to try Horizon ZD a bit later. But man, what a beautiful looking game =) I know it has some animation issues as well, but nothing compared to the train-wreck of ME:A at least... (though I'm glad Bioware announced they are working on fixing those).Nothing too spoilery but my thoughts on the romance/sex scenes for ME:A Reply

avoiding spoilers here



i thought the season was complete and released in full a few weeks ago? not true? i need to play but i'm waiting for it all to be released! Reply

Ah, no they premiered the new season with two episodes back-to-back =) I am unsure how long of a wait now until the next ep, but I do hope they keep to a much better schedule! Reply

poop. i thought i saw a post before that said they released them all :(

not even an episode three yet?! it's been forever since 1 & 2 came out it feels like ! Reply

They released a Season Pass disc, but you still have to wait for the rest of episodes to be released. Dumb in my opinion. Reply

playing dragon quest 7 Reply

DQ series >>>>>>> FF series ♥



I'm stoked for DQXI, can't wait for that to release.



Reply

you ever play mother 3?

Avoiding spoilers but I'm hoping this season is good? How is the other character you play apart from Clem? Reply

I actually like Javi as a character =) So far, I'm enjoying the season, but yeah I have issues with TTG's usual way of resolving your choices from previous episodes/seasons... Reply

just throwing characters to the wayside is bullshit Reply

Javi is pretty cool son far. I find his family members annoying lol Reply

It feels like it has been literally 84 years. I was genuinely shocked that for their Batman series everything came out on time and that telltale has turned over a new leaf for release times but it was too good to be true :(



But I'm ngl the trailer has got me hyped, the end part with the bat was great. Reply

Yeah same! Though I wonder if my perception is a bit blurred since we did get Episodes 1 and 2 back-to-back at release hehe =) Still, hope they won't wait too long between future episodes...



Playing early access of Slime Rancher lol, it's cute and fun. I've been selling my csgo skins so I have a good chunk of steam money to spend. I was thinking I might get the elder scrolls mmo, but idk yet. Reply

Ok, just checked that game out and wow is it too freakin' adorable haha! I love the premise as well =D I may check it out, will definitely tell my sis about it as a possible game for my nephew! Reply

I've been playing Andromeda, remade my Ryder because I wasn't loving how she looked and I wasn't having fun as an adept. I'm enjoying the game so far though, some minor gripes aside. I love that the game has a more upbeat and optimistic feeling to it compared to the original trilogy. Reply

I do like that people are showing you can make really good looking characters =) (just makes me wonder what the team was thinking for some of the main cast...) But yeah, while I am upset with some of hte issues with the game, I'm glad Bioware is planning to fix animation issues and whatnot. I'll be giving the game a try down the line but I do hope other issues will also be addressed (especially re: the gay romance scenes). Reply

lol they won't. They clearly do not give any fucks re: gay male Ryders. They literally gave a half shit with the scraps they gave us. Reply

Haven't been playing because I'm poor, but I've watched the entirety of Nier Automata and I'm in love with the game (especially with the soundtrack too.) Reply

Nier is incredible! Hope you'll get a chance to play it yourself soon =) But yeah, every Nier-related soundtrack gets heavy play from me, especially while I draw ♥ So, so good. Reply

I'm waiting for the next Steam sale so I can buy S3 of TWD!



So far I've been playing an absurd amount of Breath of the Wild. I had to send in my dock and left joycon for repair so I won't be playing for the next little bit :'(. I still have to finish Wind Waker, so maybe I'll do that. And Pokemon Sun... and Alpha Sapphire... Reply

I'm playing nothing right now because Mass Effect: Andromeda does not run on my laptop. :( And yeah, I don't give a shit about the bad animations. Have played and enjoyed worse stuff.



Thinking about buying a PS4. I've always wanted to play Heavy Rain and The Last of Us. And I hear that Until Dawn is pretty great. Reply

i've been dying to play those games, but not enough to buy a console. i'm delusional and looking into emulators though because​ i've been itching to play beyond two souls. Reply

watch a let's play for anything David Cage does imo (heavy rain and bts) I'm a huge fan of adventure games and point & click, so the genre of interactive fiction has always appealed to me, but Cage's best game (Heavy Rain) falls apart if you play it more than once/try to see the multiple endings. And the way he treats his female characters is TERRIBLE.



The Lasf of Us is incredible and Until Dawn is everything that David Cage wishes he could do with his games, the cast is A+. Reply

all of those games are worth buying a ps4 for! Reply

I'd only get Until Dawn if you can find it for under like $15. Reply

Got platinum for HZD, I didn't realise till the credits that Ashley Burch voiced aloy. The whole time I was playing I was thinking she sounded familiar.



I bought DEX to tide me over till ME. It's a 2d cyberpunk rpg side scroller. It's a lot better than I expected. I recommend it.



And from today I'll be playing me but only the mp, cause I'll be put off playing the sp till they patch it. Reply

I'm SHOOK that Ashley Burch has come so far since that youtube series she was in. Reply

i know ttg well with how bad they are at sticking to a schedule so I'm waiting for all the episodes to be released but the wait is killing me.



i'm always in the market for game suggestions but i'm solely a PC gamer lol. the last game i loved was banner saga and i've been trying to find rpgs in the same vein w/o any luck. me has me peeped but i'm wary because apparently they cater to straight bros? Reply

I'm just sad this season isn't available for Mac, why do they hate me :( Reply

I bought it for my ipad Pro because I was too lazy in bed to turn on my PS4, and I was really disappointed with how sluggish it can get Reply

