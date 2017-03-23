|| i hate [noun/adjective/verb] ||

TELLTALE GAMES - THE WALKING DEAD : A NEW FRONTIER Ep. 3 : Above the Law Trailer



WARNING : Major Spoilers for Ep. 1 and 2


[synopsis]
Javier struggles to find a role in his newly reunited family. Meanwhile, tension within the walls of Richmond grow. Will Clementine and the rest of the group turn against Javier? It may be time to choose between the family you’re born into and the family you've made.


Finally! Been waiting for the next episode for a while now. Anyone else playing? What choices did you make in Ep. 1 and 2? [Spoiler (click to open)]While I'm invested in this new season, I'm still pretty damn upset over the bullshit way they decided to wrap up your choices from Season 2... Also, videogame post? What are you all playing right now =)?

Spoiler-tag for those who need it!


