TELLTALE GAMES - THE WALKING DEAD : A NEW FRONTIER Ep. 3 : Above the Law Trailer
WARNING : Major Spoilers for Ep. 1 and 2
Javier struggles to find a role in his newly reunited family. Meanwhile, tension within the walls of Richmond grow. Will Clementine and the rest of the group turn against Javier? It may be time to choose between the family you’re born into and the family you've made.
Finally! Been waiting for the next episode for a while now. Anyone else playing? What choices did you make in Ep. 1 and 2? [Spoiler (click to open)]While I'm invested in this new season, I'm still pretty damn upset over the bullshit way they decided to wrap up your choices from Season 2... Also, videogame post? What are you all playing right now =)?
Spoiler-tag for those who need it!
Have any of y'all played any of the other TTG? I have Batman that I still need to finish. I go between that and Dragon Age: Inquisition (kms with that game). I've been watching a lot of tv tho and haven't been gaming lately
I've only played the Fables and GoT ones aside from TWD and I enjoy them, though they are far from perfect. Still, I recommend them, especially Fables! I really need to check out Tales from the Borderlands...I think I'll give it a go after this Season wraps up.
I've been finishing up Horizon: Zero Dawn and it's incredible. Honestly, one of the best games I've played in a while. People complain about the facial animations, but I think Aloy is done very well--especially after playing Mass Effect: Andromeda.
I'm pretty much done with ME. They're trash, they hate gay men, and the game itself is shit. It plays wonky and I can't handle all the glitches.
Nothing too spoilery but my thoughts on the romance/sex scenes for ME:A [Spoiler (click to open)]I got those spoiled for me and wow, what total bullshit laziness for the gay romance option. A fade to black? Really? Especially compared to how they went all-out (at least for their standards) for the female/het pairings?
i thought the season was complete and released in full a few weeks ago? not true? i need to play but i'm waiting for it all to be released!
not even an episode three yet?! it's been forever since 1 & 2 came out it feels like !
I'm stoked for DQXI, can't wait for that to release.
But I'm ngl the trailer has got me hyped, the end part with the bat was great.
So far I've been playing an absurd amount of Breath of the Wild. I had to send in my dock and left joycon for repair so I won't be playing for the next little bit :'(. I still have to finish Wind Waker, so maybe I'll do that. And Pokemon Sun... and Alpha Sapphire...
Thinking about buying a PS4. I've always wanted to play Heavy Rain and The Last of Us. And I hear that Until Dawn is pretty great.
The Lasf of Us is incredible and Until Dawn is everything that David Cage wishes he could do with his games, the cast is A+.
I bought DEX to tide me over till ME. It's a 2d cyberpunk rpg side scroller. It's a lot better than I expected. I recommend it.
And from today I'll be playing me but only the mp, cause I'll be put off playing the sp till they patch it.
i'm always in the market for game suggestions but i'm solely a PC gamer lol. the last game i loved was banner saga and i've been trying to find rpgs in the same vein w/o any luck. me has me peeped but i'm wary because apparently they cater to straight bros?
