Felicity Smoak Suits Up in Next Week's Legends of Tomorrow
Concept art from next week's Legends of Tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/9kJLjwjZNO— Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) March 23, 2017
#Arrow‘s Felicity is suiting up as a superhero — but there’s a twist! https://t.co/TROlpD59JR— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 23, 2017
-legion of doom has re-written reality with the spear of destiny
lmao i'm in the new Error/Manu Bennett vs Stehen post right now and damnnnn where did all the Error Stans come from?!
i mean i love her, but lol this is only to get emily to wear a costume for once
Also no to error killing black canary then passing that mantle like it's no big deal.
and then things got crazy.
Idt it's Gail's actions you should be questioning here, lol.
Pls write some more BoP!!
She's so annoying on the flash, oh my god. It's just bizarre when you don't watch the error show and see all the flash characters suddenly falling over themselves to fawn over this random character lmao
at least if the constantine cartoon sucks i can pretend it doesn't exist since i can't even get it where i live.
