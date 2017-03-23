Felicity Smoak Suits Up in Next Week's Legends of Tomorrow

keep this mary sue on her show please, we dont want her Reply

Thread

Link

Please, that show is so horrible she'd only make it better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she should've used her magical powers to make Error better before all their viewers dipped Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Literally what I said reading the title Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ilu as usual you are correct and gif-tastically so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









lmao i'm in the new Error/Manu Bennett vs Stehen post right now and damnnnn where did all the Error Stans come from?!

Love YOU boo!lmao i'm in the new Error/Manu Bennett vs Stehen post right now and damnnnn where did all the Error Stans come from?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Me @ Marc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The trolls have really been attacking Gail Simone over this. They do have to admit her design is freakishly similar to that of Huntress. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL I love hoe basically everything Felicity is stolen from other heroines. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So, Gugg stole Helena's costume Reply

Thread

Link

lmao dumb af



i mean i love her, but lol this is only to get emily to wear a costume for once Reply

Thread

Link

You blocked out her wearing the Atom suit, huh? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but that wasn't her own costume so i don't count that lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's going to be for all of like a minute lol we've seen like 31232 versions of other characters why not felicity Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so behind on LoT. The show sucks. I do want to see the new reality, though. Reply

Thread

Link

Never really got into Arrow. Watched a few episodes here and there, and then I realized I don't like Felicity. Plus Oliver was way too intense for me; like I get it he was written with a sad backstory, but he felt like he always had a stick up his ass. Or maybe it's just Amell's acting that has ruined the character. That was that. Reply

Thread

Link

This. I started green arrow and that Oliver's 100x better.



Also no to error killing black canary then passing that mantle like it's no big deal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idek why gail replies to the people who @ her about arrow in the first place. she knows what's going to happen once she starts talking about felicity/olicity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because the Arrow nutjobs are crazy and she's exposing their craziness to reality??



Idt it's Gail's actions you should be questioning here, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They've been really bad recently and I think she just cracked it. She's mentioned she's been having a rough time, but there's one stan (stilettoroyalty i believe, who i've had my own run ins with when i ran a laurel lance stan blog 34092843 years ago) who has really been going in on her for absolutely no reason. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's almost like she has an interest in the characters that Arrow is shitting on??????? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

except she's been viciously attacked even before she said anything about felicity/olicity. people started attacking her when she voiced that she didn't like laurel being killed off and some really haven't let up since. they actually planned a specific time to attack her on twitter. why not troll and expose them? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Queen Gail, come back to DC Comics!!



Pls write some more BoP!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Felicity is on Legends now??? Yikes...just another reason not to catch up. Having her on all the endless crossovers on The Flash was annoying enough.



She's so annoying on the flash, oh my god. It's just bizarre when you don't watch the error show and see all the flash characters suddenly falling over themselves to fawn over this random character lmao Reply

Thread

Link

just for a cameo in costume. she's still on arrow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's KC status with the network? Is she officially done with all DCTV shows? Reply

Thread

Link

I hope so, she deserves better, but I think she's still contracted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one knows tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'Officially' she's contracted across all shows lmao. Lot of good that does! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well not even officially anymore lol. MG said that she is contractless. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Practically done. They only call her to do quick cameos. She has no contract with them anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For her sake as well as mine, I hope so. This 'special contract' was a joke, let her be free and find a project that treats her right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Colton, EBR and their whole crew are so annoying. I was okay with Felicity at first but then Olicity just took over and damaged the whole show and it's just...ugh. No thank you.



Edited at 2017-03-23 04:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Why will Arrow not leave me the fuck alone? I want to watch The Flash, Legends and Supergirl without having to see incredibly annoying characters like Oliver and Felicity. There's a reason I don't watch that show, stop trying to force them on me! Reply

Thread

Link

It's like when I watch SVU - I don't need crossovers from Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Chicago Kitchen, Chicago Pets, Chicago Recycling Center, and whatever spinoffs they have. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. I know SVU was sad and lonely without all the other L&Os to crossover to, but the Chicago stuff was just too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, the SVU and a Chicago crossovers are so random. I hate SVU, so having to watch it was a chore. I finally gave up on everything but Chicago Med, and I don't think they ever connect, so that's good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte i want to get into the flash but knowing it's connections to arrow makes me not really want to. it really makes me happy cw didn't pick up constantine, not only would they have ruined it but the crossovers would have been unbearable (and lbr john would have to give up fighting the rising darkness to go help oliver fight his ...whatever instead).



at least if the constantine cartoon sucks i can pretend it doesn't exist since i can't even get it where i live. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can I get Candice suited up at least once? I would love it if Iris from another Earth saved current Iris Reply

Thread

Link

same but it'll never happen ;_; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Should have been Candice Patton. But I'd love to see Iris do ANYTHING at this point.



Edited at 2017-03-23 04:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Looks like Spoiler Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link