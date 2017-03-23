The View chats with Adam Schiff about yesterday's Nunes debacle

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were the other guests for the show today.



JR for this tweet after the London incident yesterday.



You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

They did call out JR for this tweet after the London incident yesterday.

His response to Junior's tweet was on point as well.

Is there anyone in this family that isn't an embarrassment?

What a buffoon. He tweets a link to this article from September 2016 to condescend to and insult the mayor of London, who was actually saying "Terrorists target big cities like ours all the time, which is why we need to remain vigilant," so he can feel like ~a big man~ immediately after an attack? Real cute. Didn't have time to even tweet any condolences to the people affected though, huh? I fucking hate this entire family.

Fuck these two gentrifying assholes.

Nunes is really, really, really high on our Republican hit list here in CA.

GET HIM, girl, all of America is behind you

We will! I am trying to find the hit list we put together so I could share it--- but Nunes is universally hated and I believe Hillary carried his district in 2016, so it's should be flipable.

Get him!

Comey is giving a talk at UT Austin right now.



The brief clips I saw of Gorsuch hearing made me annoyed. Fuck the game he and the GOP are playing

Gorsuch looks like an evil bloodsucker in the vein of paul ryan. Both need to go jump off a very high cliff

My congressman is awesome..



And Dear America, you're welcome for him

What is going on?? I'm so lost, there is so much happening and I can't keep up. What is going on with Nunes and Schiff? Also who are Nunes and Schiff?

nunes is a gop rep from CA. schiff is a dem rep from mass. i believe they are both on house intel committee? not sure though. schiff is basically one of the dems who are in complete opposition of 45 and his admin and is kinda leading the charge on the russia investigation

schiff ain't from mass. he's from california.

Thank you for the explanation! It helps clear things up

Nunes (r) and Schiff (d) are the co-chairman of the HOUSE intelligence committee that is overseeing the investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, and now the FBI investgation into collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.



Nunes basically got some vague intel from "anonymous" sources about incidental convos that were MASKED and LEGALLY obtained and basically ran to the press to announce it. Then ran over to the WH to tell Trump about it. BEFORE taking it to his own fucking committee. He spent all day on Monday blabbing about the FBI unmasking names in intelligence, then went to the press to leak classified information and said he could tell that the MASKED names were Trump and associates. Remember, this intel is part of an ongoing investigation, so he likely obstructed justice and compromised the investigation.



However, he left a lot of questions than answers, and people are wondering if it's all BS to cover up Trump's wiretap claim. People are still confused how all of this came about.



edit: Nunes was also part of the Trump transition team to make this all more insane.



Edited at 2017-03-23 04:26 pm (UTC) Reply

http://time.com/4710456/donald-trump-ti me-interview-truth-falsehood/



http://time.com/4710456/donald-trump-ti me-interview-truth-falsehood/

i haven't read the whole thing yet bc i'm not mentally prepared for it tbh. so 45 did an interview with TIME and fucking yikes. it's pretty obvious at this point that we will end up at war with some country over fake news that 45 reads on a website or on twitter. it made me really really nervous. blatantly saying that he will believe the articles written about being wire tapped over his own IC and Comey???? i dont believe in god at all but if there was ever a time for divine intervention, it's now.

"Hey look, in the mean time, I guess, I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not. You know. Say hello to everybody OK?"



oh my god. Reply

Does he ever stop boasting? How is he so insecure?

"I inherited a mess in the Middle East, and a mess with North Korea, I inherited a mess with jobs, despite the statistics, you know, my statistics are even better, but they are not the real statistics because you have millions of people that can’t get a job, ok."



What? Look at my awesome statistics that are FAKE! Reply

I have so many theories in my head about Nunes.



Did someone in the WH, like Sessions, "leak" info the Nunes so Trump could be "vindicated"? Trump looked all too smug at that presser when he got asked. But then he didn't seem happy enough, even though he kept moving the goal posts.



Did Comey or someone within the IC set it up for Nunes to take the fall? This was intel that no one else had seen. Did they supply some important, but not so important intel to Nunes to see what he did with it? Would he go to the committee or would he go to Trump? And he fucking proved he's a WH shrill.



Does he see the writing on the wall with Manafort, and being apart of the Trump transition, and sacrificed his own career to help the WH in its cover up?



Like, think about this. Nunes was a fucking dairy farmer before he came to DC. Schiff was a federal prosecutor. Schiff is playing this well. Nunes is fucking out of his league.



And no one is talking about what Paul Ryan knew! Apparently, Nunes went to him first before he ran to the press, or his own fucking collegues.



Goddamn that was all in one day! Reply

Just wanted to add something for you to mull over. Comey met with the Gang of 8 last week but some members were missing. He had two different meetings with possibly unmasked and masked names... I gotta find a news article about it.



I don't know if Sessions would "leak" it... I hope it was a trap by the IC.



Manafort and Flynn seem to be the fall guys right now.



Didn't I tell you in our long comment thread that he went to Ryan first! Reply

Yep, he said that in his first interview, that he spoke to speaker ryan before coming out to the press. So...what did Ryan know and did he tell him what to do in terms of speaking to the press, not telling his committee members, and walking it over to the WH? Wtf.



Someone said, I can't remember where, that Nunes was receiving redacted reports because he was on the transition team. Maybe he finally saw the non-redacted reports and freaked the fuck out and showed everyone that he's only a shrill for the WH. I have no idea if this is true, it might be all speculation. Reply

That was the meeting where he split Schiff and Nunes into their committee (they received a regular briefing) whereas Feinstein and Grassley received the super secret sound proof room meeting.

I've seen a report that they think Nunes leaked the info to Trump at the beginning of March and messed up, so he's trying to fix what he did and now he's revealed his hand to the IC Reply

jfc reading your comments lets me know im REALLY behind holy shit wtf is going on with nunes?! is there an article i can read? too much shit. i take one day off from social media and i miss it all ugh

Oh my god! What the fuck?

it can take more than 6 months for anyone to find jobs depending on the industry. This is stupid.

That's very pro-family of them 💀

60 days? jesus christ

I'm so confused as to what Nunes is saying and how it impacts all this?



Is he trying to claim that DoucheNChief had some kind of legit claim - but ONLY Nunes KNEW — this secret special information !?!!?!!?



Like, "Oh there is a thing - only I know and I told the pres... so he's lke totoally legit" Without saying WHAT or WHO or letting anyone else see that SuPerIMpotantSecret SPY Report? Reply

Basically, the Trump team is trying to own that the IC was listening to Trump's transition and leaving out the detail to their party that they were only listening because they were contacting foreign individuals that were conducting illegal activities and they got intercepted.

what the fuck is happening.



what the fuck is happening.

it's so disheartening to see how much trump/the GOP can get away with. literally nothing matters. zero consequences.

I'm not even American and I spend a signficant portion of the day being distressed about this. How do you move on or even find hope knowing that all these conventions and ethics in regards to the presidency that people railed about for centuries just don't matter. How do you come back from this without throwing out everything and completely overhauling it?

right? the constitution itself doesn't matter. and it's not just the big issues, like colluding with russia against another presidential candidate. it's the little stuff too, like ivanka getting a position (and security clearance) in the administration. literally all the rules, big and small, have been flushed down the toilet. it's scary.

This is super vague but I hope more comes out.



CNN: Info obtained by FBI indicates Trump associates coordinated with the Russians pic.twitter.com/Vgk9ByZbe7 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) March 23, 2017

This is super vague but I hope more comes out.

CNN: Info obtained by FBI indicates Trump associates coordinated with the Russians pic.twitter.com/Vgk9ByZbe7 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) March 23, 2017

Nunes played himself admitting Trump associates were legally surveilled and having evidence against Trump lol. Fucking dumbass. He is obstructing justice. He's basically like Trump's intern and henchman at this point. Most of the GOP is scared of the truth. And lol @ Trump feeling "vindicated." Nunes likely lied to him to feed his paranoia and delusions.

He's so fucking stupid lmao. Everything they try to do back fires on them.

Kinda proud that he's my Rep. I remember my PolSci 101 professor who got me into politics talking about how Rep. Schiff visits our school and is very accessible.

The level of incompetence and corruption in our government right now is just painful.



And its always been there but the fact that they're so bad at hiding it from us or even giving off the slightest facade of integrity is just insulting. It all feels likes like one big demoralizing and humiliating testament to just how FUCKING STUPID so many people in this country are.



Its driving me insane, I feel more and more everyday that we should be rioting in the streets and burning these institutions down because I just don't know how much more madness we can take! Reply

MFTE. The US is long overdue for a revolution. I am disheartened that there has not been a call to organize an overthrow yet, but I am waiting on the edge of my seat. So many other countries have revolted...this is proof that we're behind other societies in every way. But, it gives me hope that we got close to modernizing with Bernie's platform.



Stay woke, stay strong.



Edited at 2017-03-23 04:46 pm (UTC) Reply

while i agree that we are long overdue for a revolution, i hate to say it, but i don't think overthrowing the govt here is possible. :-/ it would have to be literally years in the making and a huge coordinated effort all over. i think one of the biggest issues is the actual size of our country followed by the massive size of our military and arsenal. if there was any type of uprising i do not doubt that 45 and his admin would hesitate to bomb the shit out of our own country to stop it. who knows though, maybe something like that would be the spark needed for a full on revolt.

Same, trying to hold on to a shred of hope but I'm also afraid we've grown too complacent and disjointed to the point that we won't be able to organize if/when the time comes -or has it already passed?

I'm always curious, do you think a peaceful protest would work in the US in the current political climate? Like the Women's march and airport protests, but done on a regular basis. In Korea, we managed to successfully impeach our president (first through the National Assembly and then the Constitutional Court) with peaceful protests every weekend for almost 5 months with no arrests. We knew that if things turned violent, the government would try to shut us down, so the citizens policed themselves. It actually encouraged more people to show up, especially families with young children, and it really pushed the idea that this was a nationwide pushback against the president.

Do you think something like that could work in the US, and if not, why not? I wish it would.. there are more than enough casualties that resulted from this administration... Reply

When is the healthcare vote? What time?

4PM ET?

