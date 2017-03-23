The View chats with Adam Schiff about yesterday's Nunes debacle
Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
The hosts talk with Adam Schiff (D-CA) after yesterday's Nunes debacle. For those that didn't know what happened, Devin Nunes (R-CA) made two press conferences yesterday afternoon whom revealed that he saw intercepts (not in his possession) with masked names in it. The kicker in regards to this is that the masked names were easily identifiable even though they were masked. He did not report his findings to House Intelligence Committee but reported about it to Paul Ryan and
The panel calls out CBS's The Talk for not properly pronouncing Jedediah Bila and Sara Haines' names when announcing that The View received Daytime Emmy nominations. The View is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.
Nunes basically got some vague intel from "anonymous" sources about incidental convos that were MASKED and LEGALLY obtained and basically ran to the press to announce it. Then ran over to the WH to tell Trump about it. BEFORE taking it to his own fucking committee. He spent all day on Monday blabbing about the FBI unmasking names in intelligence, then went to the press to leak classified information and said he could tell that the MASKED names were Trump and associates. Remember, this intel is part of an ongoing investigation, so he likely obstructed justice and compromised the investigation.
However, he left a lot of questions than answers, and people are wondering if it's all BS to cover up Trump's wiretap claim. People are still confused how all of this came about.
edit: Nunes was also part of the Trump transition team to make this all more insane.
Did someone in the WH, like Sessions, "leak" info the Nunes so Trump could be "vindicated"? Trump looked all too smug at that presser when he got asked. But then he didn't seem happy enough, even though he kept moving the goal posts.
Did Comey or someone within the IC set it up for Nunes to take the fall? This was intel that no one else had seen. Did they supply some important, but not so important intel to Nunes to see what he did with it? Would he go to the committee or would he go to Trump? And he fucking proved he's a WH shrill.
Does he see the writing on the wall with Manafort, and being apart of the Trump transition, and sacrificed his own career to help the WH in its cover up?
Like, think about this. Nunes was a fucking dairy farmer before he came to DC. Schiff was a federal prosecutor. Schiff is playing this well. Nunes is fucking out of his league.
And no one is talking about what Paul Ryan knew! Apparently, Nunes went to him first before he ran to the press, or his own fucking collegues.
Goddamn that was all in one day!
I don't know if Sessions would "leak" it... I hope it was a trap by the IC.
Manafort and Flynn seem to be the fall guys right now.
Didn't I tell you in our long comment thread that he went to Ryan first!
Someone said, I can't remember where, that Nunes was receiving redacted reports because he was on the transition team. Maybe he finally saw the non-redacted reports and freaked the fuck out and showed everyone that he's only a shrill for the WH. I have no idea if this is true, it might be all speculation.
I've seen a report that they think Nunes leaked the info to Trump at the beginning of March and messed up, so he's trying to fix what he did and now he's revealed his hand to the IC
this is so incredibly cruel.
Is he trying to claim that DoucheNChief had some kind of legit claim - but ONLY Nunes KNEW — this secret special information !?!!?!!?
Like, "Oh there is a thing - only I know and I told the pres... so he's lke totoally legit" Without saying WHAT or WHO or letting anyone else see that SuPerIMpotantSecret SPY Report?
it's so disheartening to see how much trump/the GOP can get away with. literally nothing matters. zero consequences.
This is super vague but I hope more comes out.
And its always been there but the fact that they're so bad at hiding it from us or even giving off the slightest facade of integrity is just insulting. It all feels likes like one big demoralizing and humiliating testament to just how FUCKING STUPID so many people in this country are.
Its driving me insane, I feel more and more everyday that we should be rioting in the streets and burning these institutions down because I just don't know how much more madness we can take!
Stay woke, stay strong.
I'm always curious, do you think a peaceful protest would work in the US in the current political climate? Like the Women's march and airport protests, but done on a regular basis. In Korea, we managed to successfully impeach our president (first through the National Assembly and then the Constitutional Court) with peaceful protests every weekend for almost 5 months with no arrests. We knew that if things turned violent, the government would try to shut us down, so the citizens policed themselves. It actually encouraged more people to show up, especially families with young children, and it really pushed the idea that this was a nationwide pushback against the president.
Do you think something like that could work in the US, and if not, why not? I wish it would.. there are more than enough casualties that resulted from this administration...