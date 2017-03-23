[music] celine:ohno

The View chats with Adam Schiff about yesterday's Nunes debacle



Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
The hosts talk with Adam Schiff (D-CA) after yesterday's Nunes debacle. For those that didn't know what happened, Devin Nunes (R-CA) made two press conferences yesterday afternoon whom revealed that he saw intercepts (not in his possession) with masked names in it. The kicker in regards to this is that the masked names were easily identifiable even though they were masked. He did not report his findings to House Intelligence Committee but reported about it to Paul Ryan and 45. The intercepts were from the time period during the transition for the President-Elect.

The panel calls out CBS's The Talk for not properly pronouncing Jedediah Bila and Sara Haines' names when announcing that The View received Daytime Emmy nominations. The View is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.






SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
Tagged: , , ,