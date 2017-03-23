CBS announces renewals!

Blue Bloods will probably never die. Ever.

They better not cancel Elementary. Reply

Old white people keep that going it'll probably last another 5yrs. Reply

It's on reruns over here (I'm watching it rn lmao) and god, it's going to be like NCIS, on forever and ever. Reply

Elementary will be cancelled, this show was on life support for many seasons

CBS now has enough episodes for syndication, they can cancel it Reply

istg if they don't renew Elementary. Reply

they shouldn't. it's ratings ate trash. Reply

Idc. I love it, therefore it should be renewed. Reply

Damn I didn't know it was at risk!! They still have so much story to tell!! I hope it get 2 more seasons at least :(





Bull and it are the only CBS shows I watch. Also The Good Fight but that's online so Idk if it counts.



Edited at 2017-03-23 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Glad to see Elementary will be staying. I'm behind on this season but I still love the show- it feels 'lived in' Reply

Nope, Elementary hasn't been renewed yet (it looks like a likely cancellation). Reply

oop. I was running off fumes Reply

Omg that is so misleading! I thought Elementary was renewed too! PLEASE DONT CANCEL IT I LOVE IT TOO MUCH Reply

free lucy tbh. she needs to be the lead of her own (non-network) show Reply

Alex has said he's probably done with H50 after season eight so please let next season be the last. I'm fine with that!



Also, oops I was being rushed so I need to go fix that hilarious "Blood Bloods" typo. Reply

Oh my god i thought that was the name of a real show and i was thinking I should look it up. Lmao Reply

LOL. It'd probably be about vampires! Reply

So surprised H50 is still going on. I think I stopped watching around the time Kono's husband went to jail. Reply

I never thought they'd cancel criminal minds. That shows been on like 15 years. Reply

Criminal Minds will probably be a last minute renewal. I'm sure it'll get at least another season. Reply

it usually misses the batch renewals because if the complex negations b/w CBS/ABC a d us renewed later in May. Reply

they probably won't, there's like 15 cast members and maybe some of them need to negotiate contracts etc. Reply

If they cancel Elementary. If (and not in the sexy Janet Jackson way). Reply

Never heard of like half of these Reply

I'll be sad if Amazing Race gets cancelled. I still love that show, even if they make questionable choices re: including social media into the race. But seeing that team miss the train because they were taking a video was hilarious. Reply

they really did the show dirty this season by airing only one cycle and that too so late. and they need to stop the gimmicks with the teams. this season, it's total strangers meeting only at the starting line playing as teams. please to back to the basics, TAR! Reply

Are you serious?? Ughhhhh, that's so annoying! It's basically like the blind date crap without the dating part. They really do need to stop with this extraneous stuff. Reply

I'm so annoyed it's total strangers. If I wanted that crap I'd watch MTV. The best part about TAR (aside from travel porn) is watching how these people deal with stress in their relationships. Reply

I used to LOVE The Amazing Race but it lost me somewhere around season 22/23. I think the last full season I watched was when Bates/Anthony won. I'm not here for the gimmick casting they've been doing in recent seasons. Reply

If Elementary is canceled I am going to scream. I love that show so damned much, and it is still excellent in its fifth season. I also am enjoying Criminal Minds again thanks to the culling of Gibson and the return of Emily full-time. Ugh, CBS, don't suck. Reply

I haven't watched Criminal Minds this season. But my mom hasn't been loving it. I guess she didn't like Gibson. I need Elementary to be renewed. Just to get my weekly dose of JLM and Lucy. Reply

CM has improved so much this season; I've not liked a season this much since, maybe season 7? Culling the herd has helped more than it hindered the story lines.



I love JLM and LL so much. Their dynamic is one of the best things on television, ever. Reply

I love Elementary so much :( I'd love at least a 6th season to tie everything up nicely sighs. Reply

i haven't seen this season but im curious how did they get rid of Hotch. Was he killed off or just written away Reply

I also love Alvez. Reply

Please renew Elementary or at least bring it to CBS All Access. It's actually aired enough that it could be in syndication. Reply

glad to see Scorpion got renewed. I enjoy it. Reply

please renew elementary Reply

should i marathon Madam Secretary? Reply

yes Reply

Absolutely. It's an excellent show. Reply

