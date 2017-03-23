CBS announces renewals!
Breaking: CBS Renews 16 Series, Including #Bull, #HawaiiFive0, #Scorpion, #BlueBloods & #MacGyver — What's Missing? https://t.co/fCXpHraHHT pic.twitter.com/H6cEEfFru5— TVLine.com (@TVLine) March 23, 2017
CBS has renewed Hawaii Five-0, Bull, Blue Bloods, Life in Pieces, NCIS: LA, NCIS: New Orleans, Madam Secretary, Mom, Scorpion, Superior Donuts, Man With A Plan, MacGyver, and Kevin Can Wait.
They better not cancel Elementary.
Old white people keep that going it'll probably last another 5yrs.
CBS now has enough episodes for syndication, they can cancel it
Bull and it are the only CBS shows I watch. Also The Good Fight but that's online so Idk if it counts.
I love JLM and LL so much. Their dynamic is one of the best things on television, ever.