it's a teaser of a teaser, it's supposed to be weak! Reply

FINALLY Reply

I am so stoked for Aquaman Reply

Same omg. Momoa looks sf good Reply

I always thought Aquaman was kinda lame but Jason looks like he could rip my spinal chord out through my asshole and I'm really into it Reply

he is bringing it tbh Reply

The only DC hero I care about rn. Reply

Seriously he looks so good. Reply

I never thought I would see this sentence Reply

I feel like Aquaman is going to be the true standout in this universe. Reply

Fans who love characters when they're 100% wrong because they're so much ~kewler this way are the cancer that is killing media. smh.



Why are you happy they cruciated Aquaman into being unrecognizable? Why not just be like, a Lobo fan? idfgi. Reply

Now to shimmy put this post before the negativity drains me slowly Reply

ontd dceu posts are like posts everywhere else: don't read the comments Reply

WEAK. However, there was new Wonder Woman DC Rebirth and I haven't read it.

You won't fool me again DC! Reply

teasers for trailers are such a stupid concept. I dont trust anything directed by Zack Snyder so i won't hold my breathe for this to be any good Reply

This is not directed by Zack Snyder? Reply

Yes it is?? Reply

I'm super pumped for this. Reply

a teaser for a teaser trailer of a trailer of a movie Reply

Anyways, I'm gonna ignore the negative comments because i'm in a hell shit mood, but this is my first post on ontd. :) Reply

Congrats! love the icon <3 Reply

Ah Thank you. I capped, edited and iconned it myself. :) Reply

Congrats on your first post! Reply

Congrats bb! Reply

beautiful post! Reply

I'm still excited for this and Wonder Woman...the DC movie universe is so messy and we're all probably gonna get burned but look at it this way, it can't get worse than jittery Lex Luthor and his pee jars. Reply

I'm exactly in that boat. BVS made me cry, gave me heaps of Lois and Suicide Squad was fun. I can't want more than that. Nothing's perfect. Reply

I love Amy Adams anyway but she's so perfect as Lois Reply

... pee jars? Reply

I thought it couldnt get worse as well until Suicide Squad was so bad it made me appreciate the tragedy that was BvS in hindsight. I am excited for WW but JL? We'll see how that goes. Reply

I can't be excited for this but still excited for WW. I just dont trust this with Snyder attached. Reply

fuck y'all bvs:ue was an arthouse masterpiece, suicide squad was fun as fuck and justice league will fuck my shit up :)))) Reply

I finally watched BvS (extended version) and it really wasn't as bad as you all were making out. Movie critics acting like this movie personally murdered their grandmother like lmao settle down Janice Reply

some people are still talking about how much they hate BVS and it's been a year since it came out. it's actually hysterical how passionate people get about it. Reply

I feel like the extended edition actually makes a lot more sense of some of the things that happen. Reply

Yeah, it had noticeable flaws but it was a passable film Reply

I don't even understand how people didn't like it and why they were so vehement about their distaste with it. The theatrical version was pretty cohesive to begin with, with a few stupid decisions by characters here and there. Nothing too bad. Cavill was meh, but improved with the extended edition.



I loved it and can see why people didn't thoroughly enjoy it, but the extent people were going to shit on it was kind of bizarre when Marvel has rehashed the same shit for a while now. Reply

I loved it lol



I know it was flawed but I think it kind of became a running joke in pop media to critcize it when its not even that bad Reply

Have you seen the theatrical cut though? Because I think the problem most had with it was that it wasn't the full movie, the UE was and they just cut 30 minutes out of it which caused the problems. Removing a chunk of any completed film isn't going to do it any favours, at the very least. Reply

This. They were like 2 different movies. The extended version actually made sense story wise and fixed some of the story issues and pacing. The theatrical cut is still a mess. Reply

Smh I just realised I used the wrong gif! I didn't realize it had text, fuck. Reply

I WANNA SEE MERA Reply

I hope we get a scene with Lois, Mera and Diana. That would be awesome. Reply

