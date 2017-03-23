March 23rd, 2017, 10:23 pm askrubes New Justice League Teaser Trailer. A new trailer is to be released on Saturday, US Time. Two new posters have been released as well! sources: 1 2 3 I am so excited omg. Tagged: dc comics, film trailer / stills, superman / smallville Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 108108 comments Add comment
Why are you happy they cruciated Aquaman into being unrecognizable? Why not just be like, a Lobo fan? idfgi.
I loved it and can see why people didn't thoroughly enjoy it, but the extent people were going to shit on it was kind of bizarre when Marvel has rehashed the same shit for a while now.
I know it was flawed but I think it kind of became a running joke in pop media to critcize it when its not even that bad