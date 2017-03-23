Selena Gomez shadily covers Ariana Grande's Cosmo cover with her own Vogue issue
Selena Gomez covering a magazine stand with her new US Vogue magazine issue. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nVLvhUYVxq— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2017
@PopCrave FLOP HOW DARE SHE TO COVER ARIANA? SHE'S A FLOP DESPERATE TO BE FAMOUS AND RELEVANT— david (@begforariana) March 22, 2017
@PopCrave didn't she say that she wants people to forget about her, but she's here doing this for everyone to see??— Amani (@mysweetbiebs94) March 23, 2017
@PopCrave She's covering Ariana's magazine cover. Imagine being this desperate...— Everyday (@AGDangerousWmn) March 22, 2017
@PopCrave she should cover it with her albums instead— Glitchious. (@thenudeclassic) March 22, 2017
@glorifyagb @PopCrave Is that why Selena out sold, out sang and has 4 Top 10 SOLO hits, while Ari has 2, oops guess Ari needs features— Selena's Revival (@SelenaIsAGift) March 22, 2017
Messy but funny. Some celebrities really do involve themselves in stan Twitter antics. Which cover did you like more ONTD?
Lol. This!
she probs thinks she's being funny/cute/having fun while not even shading ari lmao people reach for the stars
but selena still sucks
Agreed.
That's not how you do it...
I have a feeling if I was younger I would stan her a bit.
Lol @ these stans.