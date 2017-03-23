Demona &amp; Magneto

"The Most Terrible Things Wolverine Has Ever Done"



Includes murdering all of his children, torturing Nuke and driving him insane.

Source.

Not included: gutting Rachel Summers to stop her from killing Selene, killing Mystique when she was trying to warn him about said plot to murder his children, betraying the X-Men for the Avengers in AVX, and just being a self-righteous hypocritical dick in general.

