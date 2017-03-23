"The Most Terrible Things Wolverine Has Ever Done"
Includes murdering all of his children, torturing Nuke and driving him insane.
Not included: gutting Rachel Summers to stop her from killing Selene, killing Mystique when she was trying to warn him about said plot to murder his children, betraying the X-Men for the Avengers in AVX, and just being a self-righteous hypocritical dick in general.
Think the level of violence in 'Logan', and raise that by a mind-boggling amount.
I still love him though, lol. My psychotic bae <3
Slightly O/T, I think my biggest disappointment with Logan was we finally heard a character call him Wolvie and it wasn't Wade. I loved Laura though. Especially when he couldn't get her to stop talking.
With that in mind, wolvie is a hit or miss for me, on the one hand i get what people see in him, on the other I'm not particularly invested in him so it's a bit jarring to see him everywhere and it doesn't help that the fact that 10 ppl are writing him at any one time makes him more of a trope than a consistent chara at this point. He's cool tho
I thoroughly enjoyed being educated on how shitty Scott Summers is a few comic book posts ago.
He keeps killing the women he claims to love Rose O'Hara, Mariko Yashida and Jean Grey.
Semi-related side note, another favorite smackdown - when Emma Frost tells Scott that the only reason Professor X made him team leader was because he was boring and had nothing else going for him.
Schism + AvX just completely ruined the character