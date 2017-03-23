"The Most Terrible Things Wolverine Has Ever Done"

I hate Wolvie, a lot. Every single cosplayer I have ever met that cosplays him is a giant wanker. It drives me up the wall. Reply

Thread

Link

this is true AF omg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're all so egotistical? Like jesus h christ. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who do you hate more. Wolverine cosplayers or Dealpool cosplayers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Deadpool and Joker cosplayers, they have literally no idea of how to break character r be appropriate. The amount of times I've been groped i s2g. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've heard so many shitty stories all revolving around deadpool cosplayers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most Joker fans in general are insane. If people ask me if I like him as a character, I usually specify that I like Joker pre-Ledger. I don't trust people who genuinely love/admire him post-Ledger, just cuz of all the extreme/try-hard edgy stuff DC does with the character now, combined with people romanticizing abusive relationships so hard lately (Joker + Harley, 50 Shades, etc.). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every sexually tormented, misunderstood straight white male I know who over-identifies with Post-Ledger Joker and dresses as him every Halloween is fucked in the head and I've learned to keep my distance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG yes! He makes my blood boil and his fans are the worst! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking hate comic wolverine. Thankfully Laura is awesome! Reply

Thread

Link

my first sex dream had hugh jackman as wolverine in it



i was v v young lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty sure he was brainwashed with the Nuke bit. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, the list would have been better if it had included some of the other stuff I mentioned instead.



Edited at 2017-03-23 02:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unpopular opinion but I actually enjoy Daken a lot, I'd like to see him team up with Laura in the movies maybe? Their reluctant sibling relationship is a highlight of his character for me. Reply

Thread

Link

Sis l I adore him too, but he would literally tear everyone to shreds, even good innocent people.



Think the level of violence in 'Logan', and raise that by a mind-boggling amount. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol yeah he's ruthless, he'd have to be introduced as a Big Bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated him when it was just Daniel Way, but I started warming up to him a little when Marjorie Liu started writing him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Marjorie Liu is a fucking gift and I wish Marvel would use her more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ILH and I love the way she writes him and I love she just confirmed he fucked Johnny Storm on Twitter lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love him! I wish Marvel hadn't killed him off. :( I was hoping he'd be in Laura's solo title, esp. since he seemed to be warming up to her so much in Wolverines (garbage title though THAT was...). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To be fair, Daken 100% deserved it.



I still love him though, lol. My psychotic bae <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Slightly O/T, I think my biggest disappointment with Logan was we finally heard a character call him Wolvie and it wasn't Wade. I loved Laura though. Especially when he couldn't get her to stop talking. Reply

Thread

Link

Tbf.... Every comic character i like has done some fucked up stuff at some point, the way comics are, you just need a shitty sensationalist writer with zero sense for consistence to come along (especially in the 90s) and bam, all of a sudden they're a nazi lol



With that in mind, wolvie is a hit or miss for me, on the one hand i get what people see in him, on the other I'm not particularly invested in him so it's a bit jarring to see him everywhere and it doesn't help that the fact that 10 ppl are writing him at any one time makes him more of a trope than a consistent chara at this point. He's cool tho Reply

Thread

Link

For me, it was getting a name and a past. Sorry dude, now go to comic jail forever. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Who is worse: Wolverine or Scott.





I thoroughly enjoyed being educated on how shitty Scott Summers is a few comic book posts ago. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-03-23 03:39 pm (UTC) Wolverine, no contest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is there anything redeeming about Wolverine? I liked his grumpy self in Kamala's story but that's all I really know about him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate Cyclops but even I fell for his Magneto wannabe era back then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





He keeps killing the women he claims to love



Edited at 2017-03-23 06:53 pm (UTC) Wolverine, hands down. People like to hate on Cyclops , when Wolverine has done far worse.He keeps killing the women he claims to love Rose O'Hara , Mariko Yashida and Jean Grey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're both terrible, but I feel like Scott would not draw a line at any action if he decided it was ~for the greater good/mutantkind~. Whereas I think Wolverine would draw a line, if only because he doesn't want to be the violent animal/weapon that he was intended to be. But I definitely agree with this speech Sabretooth gave him where he's basically like, "You're just as bad as I am, you just like to pretend that you're one of the good guys, and you might actually be worse because you always hurt the people you claim to care about."



Semi-related side note, another favorite smackdown - when Emma Frost tells Scott that the only reason Professor X made him team leader was because he was boring and had nothing else going for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean he is the worst but I still like him more than Scott. Reply

Thread

Link

Whatevs. Still love him. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Whatever, I will never not love my hairy little Canuck murder machine Reply

Thread

Link

ditto Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Logan was such a terrible movie, omg. I want my money back Reply

Thread

Link

2012 wolverine was the worst



Schism + AvX just completely ruined the character Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't there something about Wolverine being bi? Reply

Thread

Link