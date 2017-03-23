I am not here for Sonny "I don't care about Barba" Carisi. Reply

idk what you're talking about, that never happened imo Reply

It didn't even make sense which is probably because the episodes are all mixed up.



Should give us Barisi to make up for that trash. Reply

LOL Reply

Me neither. Carisi has been different/weird all season, though it could just be the show in general. The new showrunner is doing a spectacularly shitty job. Reply

LBR, we all know there's sexual tension btwn them. They just need to give in and fuck already. Reply

Ikr he needs to step back and let Barba be great Reply

I'm upset they had Olivia's relationship end. Are they trying to say she just CANNOT have her career and love at the same time?? Makes me sad. I just want Liv to be happy!! (But I could accept her hooking up with Barba....) Reply

that was so messed up. and it's not just the career btw. this season, in every other episode, both benson and rollins are like "but omg am i a good mother?" the fact they broke up olivia's relationship and used her kid as an excuse is tragic imo. ita, benson deserves happiness, including a hot bf imo. why can't she get it? it's not like svu has many seasons left, i'm guessing 1 or 2. and it's not like they have her dating around, so she needs to keep her options open. why not give her a "permanent" bf or even a husband, somebody she can be with until the show ends? just find a good, hot actor (lol) and problem solved. Reply

I've low key been hoping she'll get with Barba for years tbh lol Reply

mte on hooking up with Barba GET IT OLIVIA Reply

lol guys don't everybody comment at once!



j/k i'm surprised there's even 5 comments. this season has sucked the life out of the characters and everything is boring. Reply

btw i just saw the ratings on twitter, svu did a 1.1, which is an all-time series low. perfectly appropriate for this mess. you can't take 27 breaks in the same season and expect ppl to know when there's a new episode. and then if you add the fact the episodes are shitty, this is what you get.



imagine if this is the final season, btw. svu going out on such a low note. that would suck. they should have ended it last season, it would have gone out with a bang. Reply

The constant changes in schedule confuse my DV-R. I can never tell when new episodes are going to come on. Reply

mte mte. i'm not surprised the ratings are suffering. when the schedule is so spotty, you forget to even check if a show is on. Reply

I sort of want them to make it to 20 since the mother ship never got to. And long running series are so oddly comforting even when they go through cycles of trash. Reply

an all time series low?? dammmmmmmn : / do you know what the previous worst rated episode was?



and yeah idg why they have to take so many breaks and every season at that. i didn't even know that it had come back until i saw this post, and now i'm watching it rn lol Reply

I'm going to say this before this before this gets buried but I'm kind of over Liv. Reply

same tbh. especially this season, she's getting all the "good" (lol) scenes and all the other characters get nothing. i love her, but not like this. Reply

Me, too, tbh. She should've had a happily-ever-after story arc seasons ago. I can't handle much more of her ~broken life~. Unless it means Cabot comes back to fix her. I'd live for that. Reply

yeah me too :( Reply

lol idg why she has to have something personal relating to every case lmaoooo. rollins had a baby and we've seen it, like, once? lol. i loved that one episode where carisi's sister's husband/bf was raped and even rollins' sister drama tbh. like why can't someone have something to do other than olivia anymore Reply

This week's premise was weird. It's okay to run out of case ideas, but at least follow it up with good character development. Reply

lol ia. but there has been zero character development in s18, i've given up hope tbh. Reply

So excited for next week's ep. More Barba, please. He should have a spin off show. Reply

omg my wording is a mess, i just realized! i shouldn't have said "next week", i meant the week after *next week's episode*, i.e. in 2 weeks. ughhh i'm sorry!



i'm gonna edit! Reply

c'mon man, i can't even keep up with you if you go on breaks every 5min and keep changing the airing order of your episodes! i am disappoint, dick wolf production people!



also weird w/carisi going off on barba?? pulling precedent from another state doesn't mean it would automatically be used, as a lawyer he would know that? Reply

nobody can keep up with this season. remember the trump episode that will never air? that's when we should have known.



and mte! like carisi knows better than barba? wtf was that? they remember carisi is a lawyer, do they remember barba is an ada? why didn't he shut carisi down using facts? they almost played it like carisi was right, which is weird imo. Reply

i haven't finished the episode yet..but i'm boredddddddd Reply

well, let me assure you that you will remain bored for the duration, lmao. Reply

lmao Reply

LOL Reply

nearly forgot about this episode. is it me or fin was nowhere to be found lmao? everything is a mess, i don't even recognise carisi, he used to be goofy and joke around, and now we got this grumpy ~i dont care about barba~ person? wtf. but i enjoyed seeing barba after all this time without him. Reply

same here lol. and yeah fin was not in this ep at all. ita, seeing barba so much was the only saving grace of this ep, carisi is a totally different character now. Reply

okay finished..that episode sucked :) Reply

lmao yep <3 Reply

LMAOOO <3



They need to bring back the old crew....huang, melinda, casey novak, elliot, cragen and munch...seasons 5-9 was the strongest because of them. I mean I like barba but.... Reply

This could've been a good episode, but it fell apart so fast. Like, what happened to the bar tender? She gets raped and that was it?



The switching of episodes needs to stop. This season is so messy.



End it, resolve whatever tension is going on btwn Sonny and Rafael, then give them a spin-off show. I'm tired of Liv and how every fucking case has to relate to her life. She's not the only character on the show: what about Fin? Or Rollins and her kid? I mean, helllloooo???



But I was here for Rafael going in on the leader of the group seasion. The level of SASS was giving me LIFE Reply

She's the producer now so maybe that's why lol..but i agree on everything you said tbh Reply

ikr? where did she go?



MTE, it's too much.



lol i'm tired of the entire show, ngl. including angry carisi. they're testing my devotion to the character. like, i'm almost over him :/



lol that was the only good part of the entire episode imo! Reply

I love Liv but they do need to give it a rest with her and Noah. I started to like Rollins when she became a mother. I sort of like the relationship between Carisi and Rollins. It's cute to see it happening.



Also, why doesn't Liv just come out and marry Lucy. I'm waiting for the inevitable Lucy rape or murder story. Reply

Idk Barba was in this a lot so i thought it was ok. I ain't picky lol Reply

lol i've been there with carisi, so i feel you <333 Reply

I never thought I could watch this show again after Meloni left. Then one day I just binged watched and I fell in love with Barba and Carisi. I'm great with the show again. I wish they would get rid of Rollins. But I know they are setting up Rollins and Carisi to be together. Reply

lol i was the same way, i was gonna quit, but then they cast danny pino and i loved him on cold case, so i kept watching. but barba and carisi are clearly the best characters imo, they revived the show. too bad it sucks now :/ Reply

This is like the 2nd or 3rd time we have worried about Noah being a bad person in the future. It does seem like they cram Noah into every episode somehow. We get it...you have a kid. A kid that Lucy is constantly with. Reply

rollins and carisi haven't been shown interacting in a non-work context in forever tho so who knows, tf Reply

I wish we spent more time with other characters cos as much as I love IDK if I can take much more Noah-drama. Reply

right? it's all about benson this season, and now that she broke up with her bf, 100% of her "personal" stories are about noah. and idgaf about noah, lol. it's so boring, just like everything else this season :/ Reply

idgaf about noah rihjo4mwrsdf lmao mte Reply

