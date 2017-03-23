March 23rd, 2017, 03:59 pm demented_21 SVU Promo for 18x14: Tate Donovan guest stars! For the numerous ONTD Barba fans, let me warn you that this is NOT the episode with the hacker who reveals Barba's secret. That will air in two weeks.sameSource:youtubezzzzzzzzzzzzzz Tagged: law and order (nbc), mariska hargitay, television, television - nbc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7272 comments Add comment
Should give us Barisi to make up for that trash.
Ikr he needs to step back and let Barba be great
I've low key been hoping she'll get with Barba for years tbh lol
j/k i'm surprised there's even 5 comments. this season has sucked the life out of the characters and everything is boring.
imagine if this is the final season, btw. svu going out on such a low note. that would suck. they should have ended it last season, it would have gone out with a bang.
and yeah idg why they have to take so many breaks and every season at that. i didn't even know that it had come back until i saw this post, and now i'm watching it rn lol
i'm gonna edit!
also weird w/carisi going off on barba?? pulling precedent from another state doesn't mean it would automatically be used, as a lawyer he would know that?
and mte! like carisi knows better than barba? wtf was that? they remember carisi is a lawyer, do they remember barba is an ada? why didn't he shut carisi down using facts? they almost played it like carisi was right, which is weird imo.
They need to bring back the old crew....huang, melinda, casey novak, elliot, cragen and munch...seasons 5-9 was the strongest because of them. I mean I like barba but....
The switching of episodes needs to stop. This season is so messy.
End it, resolve whatever tension is going on btwn Sonny and Rafael, then give them a spin-off show. I'm tired of Liv and how every fucking case has to relate to her life. She's not the only character on the show: what about Fin? Or Rollins and her kid? I mean, helllloooo???
But I was here for Rafael going in on the leader of the group seasion. The level of SASS was giving me LIFE
MTE, it's too much.
lol i'm tired of the entire show, ngl. including angry carisi. they're testing my devotion to the character. like, i'm almost over him :/
lol that was the only good part of the entire episode imo!
Also, why doesn't Liv just come out and marry Lucy. I'm waiting for the inevitable Lucy rape or murder story.
Idk Barba was in this a lot so i thought it was ok. I ain't picky lol