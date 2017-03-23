Another Elisa Lam-inspired horror film on the way from Friday the 13th producer

Too soon man. it hasn't even been 5 years. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I've listened to every podcast on this. The whole thing is still so sad, strange and eerie. Reply

Thread

Link

Is there any kind of general consensus/belief on what happened? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the main belief is that she was off her meds and she had an episode. She was bipolar and was on a bunch of different meds. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, she was having an episode while off her meds and fell into the water tower. sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's some interesting ones to listen to? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This poor girl. Just because they don't have the imagination to come up with their own stories they have to piggyback on her very real tragedy?



Also, nothing they put on film will ever be as unsettling as the real thing, so why bother. Reply

Thread

Link

That and 'The Elevator Game' is a preexisting urban legend so they could have just done that without mentioning Elisa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll have to look that up, I never heard of it before Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, the game is creepy enough on its own, there was no need. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leave this poor woman alone jfc. its enough that ever single ~conspiracy theory~ youtuber has bastardized her story, just let her rest Reply

Thread

Link

This feels really offensive to me. I know movies get made out of true life events all the time, but taking a real life event and trying to add a "spooky" element to it feels wrong. I felt the same about The Forest using a well known suicide spot and turning it until a trivial "ghost" horror Reply

Thread

Link

I agree concerning Elisa Lam but I think Aokigahara is fair game for fiction as it's one of the most notorious 'haunted' places in the world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also think there's a big difference between using a specific person's tragedy for a story vs the tragedy surrounding a place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly I thought The Forest had an interesting premise for a horror film, it just ended up not being any good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia about Aokigahara. I think it would have been better not as a horror but as an ethereal thriller with some kind of peaceful closure element at the end of it. idk man there's just something about real world suicides that feels off limits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, the story sounds really, really stupid. Way to take a scary true story and make it ridiculous. Can't wait to see which bland white girl they will cast to play the lead. Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr. the actual story is really creepy. The plot just sounds overcomplicated and dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the actual story is that she was mentally ill and drowned. It's not spooky or creepy at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you all sound so bitchy and negative. it isnt directly based on the Elisa Lam story, just took inspiration from it. i think the movie plot has a lot of promise, ill give it a watch if i remember it exists. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol @ ur taste.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am bitchy and negative !!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds dumb. and can we not just let her rest in peace?? Reply

Thread

Link

No thanks Reply

Thread

Link

Love your icon sfm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! 😊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her story is really tragic and eerie especially her body being found in a water tank where people drink from 😖 Reply

Thread

Link

OMG your icon!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her story is so eerie. I've been listening to a lot of true crime podcasts and it makes me so intensely frustrated that we'll never know what happened - can't imagine how the families feel. The Disappearance of Maura Murray is the one in particular that drove me to the brink. Reply

Thread

Link

yes omg, maura murray too :/ so sad. i wonder if the buzzfeed unsolved will cover that story too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like... what in the ever-loving fuck happened to her?! it frustrates me so much Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we do know what happened: she was mentally ill and delusional, and drowned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maura Murray is the one that still haunts me. I've been following it since the Disappeared episode, listened to the podcasts, and read Renner's blog and book from cover to cover.



And yet, I still change my mind about what I think happened nearly every dang time I think about it.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

dude yeah I am baffled at the Maura Murray one. Although, there have been plenty of cases where a body was right where the person went missing, but nobody saw it during repeated searches. It happened recently with this guy who climbed a tree in somebody's front yard and died in it. The area got searched a bunch, but nobody looked up IN the tree. He wasn't found for years or something. Asha Degree is a totally crazy one for me too. What a weird thing to have happened. Do you every look at Unresolved Mysteries on Reddit? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Occam's Razor, is the most likely thing imo. She was probably drunk, got lost off the road, and likely died of exposure. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Angela Hammond's disappearance/abduction is the most fucked up to me because her bf's car died as he was chasing the truck. So many questions about the truck, how bf didn't see license plate, gave perfect description but police couldn't find it? :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What podcasts do you listen to?

I just got a huge recommendation list from people but I can always take more. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm official down a rabbit hole thanks to this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they never found out what happened to her? how is it possible



Edited at 2017-03-23 02:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

They know what happened to her. People don't want to believe it because its more fun to talk about how creeeeeeeeeepy!!!!! it is or dream up supernatural explanations. She was off her meds, had an episode, and drowned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her video is really creepy Reply

Thread

Link