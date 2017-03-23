Everything that's leaving and coming to Netflix (US) in April 2017
Items of note that are leaving (not the complete list go to the source for that):
April 1:
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Firefly
Roswell Season 1-3
All the Superman movies
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
The Princess Bride
April 7:
Wilfred Season 4
April 17:
American Dad season 6
Items of note that are new to Netflix(again, not complete list go to source blah blah):
April 1:
Nightmare on Elm St
Schindler's List
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Tropic Thunder
April 4
Chewing Gum Season 2
April 7
The Get Down Season 2
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings
April 14:
Chelsea Season 2
Mystery Science Theater 3000 reboot
April 21:
Bill Nye Saves The World Season 1
GirlBoss Season 1
April 25:
Queen of Katwe
April 28
Casting Jon Benet
Dear White People Season 1
Just a note, Bob's Burgers hasn't shown up on any of these released lists...however when you watch the show, a notice saying it's being removed April 1 comes up.
I have no clue what's coming/going in Australia. According to one sight we're losing everything ABC Australia and BBC as well as Fox, but no other website has said anything about it. When will Aussie websites get their shit together.
nooooooo I just started watching this and I love it and I want to watch it forever!
So I never really watched that much Netflix, but now that I don't have cable I've been watching it a lot and I feel like their selection has been dwindling. Why now netflix?!
I think I read somewhere that since their original content has been so successful, they're investing more money in that than in trying to get streaming rights to preexisting content. I second what people have said about Hulu! my roommate has a subscription and she's logged in on my Roku and ever since I started watching stuff on Hulu I realized I haven't watched Netflix in ages.
I feel like it's one of those shows where you had to watch when it aired. I loved the show as a kid and tried to watch it recently and couldn't get pass an entire episode
~single female lawyer~
House M.D.
Digimon
Dora the Explorer
Fate/Zero
House of Lies
iCarly
The Legend of Korra
Father Brown
Final 24
Seems we aren't losing the Buffster
The only thing I'm looking forward to is Chewing Gum.