Everything that's leaving and coming to Netflix (US) in April 2017




Items of note that are leaving (not the complete list go to the source for that):
April 1:
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Firefly
Roswell Season 1-3
All the Superman movies
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
The Princess Bride

April 7:
Wilfred Season 4

April 17:
American Dad season 6



Items of note that are new to Netflix(again, not complete list go to source blah blah):
April 1:
Nightmare on Elm St
Schindler's List
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Tropic Thunder

April 4
Chewing Gum Season 2

April 7
The Get Down Season 2

April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings

April 14:
Chelsea Season 2
Mystery Science Theater 3000 reboot

April 21:
Bill Nye Saves The World Season 1
GirlBoss Season 1

April 25:
Queen of Katwe

April 28
Casting Jon Benet
Dear White People Season 1


Just a note, Bob's Burgers hasn't shown up on any of these released lists...however when you watch the show, a notice saying it's being removed April 1 comes up.
