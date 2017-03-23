Everything that's leaving and coming to Netflix (US) in April 2017

*In the US.



I have no clue what's coming/going in Australia. According to one sight we're losing everything ABC Australia and BBC as well as Fox, but no other website has said anything about it. When will Aussie websites get their shit together. Reply

Utopia is going and I haven't finished it yet! Reply

Noooo I just started the x-files last month. Reply

nooooo, i was just gonna start it! Reply

It's still on Hulu! Reply

Omg a huge sigh of relief for Bob's Burgers....if I see if it's still up past April 1st we're in the clear :) I'm staying positive!! Reply

People have been going to their request page ( https://help.netflix.com/en/titlereque st ) and requesting it so that they know we want it even if it's just a case of they haven't finalized the licensing agreement yet. It does expire in April, but hopefully they are planning on continuing the agreement and just haven't signed it yet which would be why the notice went up.) Reply

I filled out the request and am praying they keep it. I watch it every night. Reply

Same I sleep to it Reply

I guess I should watch it more often then. It's the only show my mom, myself, and my daughter can sit and enjoy together! That's 3 generations of Bob's Burgers fans right there. Reply

a notice saying it's being removed April 1 comes up

nooooooo I just started watching this and I love it and I want to watch it forever!



So I never really watched that much Netflix, but now that I don't have cable I've been watching it a lot and I feel like their selection has been dwindling. Why now netflix?!



Edited at 2017-03-23 02:28 pm (UTC) Reply

It really has. They keep taking stuff off, it seems like they only care about their original programming. Reply

If you are able, it would be worth it to supplement with a Hulu subscription. Reply

I was going to ask about hulu in the roundup! Is it really worth it? I was thinking about getting a streaming cable service (like directv now) but if hulu is really worth it, I might get that instead. Reply

I think I read somewhere that since their original content has been so successful, they're investing more money in that than in trying to get streaming rights to preexisting content. I second what people have said about Hulu! my roommate has a subscription and she's logged in on my Roku and ever since I started watching stuff on Hulu I realized I haven't watched Netflix in ages. Reply

THE X FILES??? NOOOOOO Reply

fox just has to renew the licensing, which i'm sure they will. fandom freaked for the same reason in march 2015 and it never left. Reply

That's like...a month? Three weeks? After Katwe was released on home video. I thought it'd be a bit more instantaneous



oh well, that's nitpicking Reply

Lmao @ them taking out Buffy just after its 20 year old birthday Reply

I just started buffy I'm only 2 episodes in. tbh it's not my kind of show but one of my best friends loves it and has been asking me to watch it Reply

Buffy's first season is rough. Season 2 is much better Reply

it's on hulu! Reply

Buffy didn't age well imo

I feel like it's one of those shows where you had to watch when it aired. I loved the show as a kid and tried to watch it recently and couldn't get pass an entire episode Reply

did you start at Season 1? Honestly, just skip it - Season 2 is where it hits its best. Reply

I'm only in season 3, but yeah, it is kinda cheesy. it's a cute show though, seasons 2 and 3 have been miles better than the first. the first is your basic, monster-of-the-week type show, but then around the middle of season 2 it becomes more of a serial and more plot and character involved. Reply

Episode 3 is one of the first episodes you really see the potential of the show. Keep going! Reply

If you really can't stand Season 1, I suggest using a list like this . It basically breaks down what episodes are relevant so you know what's going on in the later seasons, but weeds out all the cheesy filler episodes. Season 2 it becomes a really serious show about halfway through, Season 1 is a straight of monster-of-the-week teen show with more potential than substance. Reply

Awww at least try through S2 or S3. I def gets ALOT better. The first season is super cheesy. Reply

i wish someone wud do a list for canada (&other places) Reply

Definitely want to know if I'm losing Buffy and MST3K Reboot, too :/ Reply

i want 2 kno if we're getting ally mcbeal!



~single female lawyer~ Reply

Some of the shows leaving netflix/ca in April



House M.D.

Digimon

Dora the Explorer

Fate/Zero

House of Lies

iCarly

The Legend of Korra

Father Brown

Final 24



Seems we aren't losing the Buffster Reply

Noo! They're taking away so many things on my list, and fuck them if they remove bobs burgers.



The only thing I'm looking forward to is Chewing Gum. Reply

Shit I've been binging American dad an xfiles Reply

OP, I'm glad you made a note about Bob's Burgers. I've seen that notice too. It makes me think that season 6 won't be added in April and that's when they normally add BB to Netflix. Reply

Ally McBeal was on Netflix?! Oh, I see it's American Netflix. I could have done with something for nostalgia/to wash the bad taste of Cat Grant away. Reply

It's only been there for a few month. I binged it. God, it's such a terrible show but I couldn't stop watching. Reply

why are they taking buffy and the xfiles :(( I was just about to start them Reply

Jesus fuck there goes my plan of starting the x files!!! And I'm still finishing Buffy ugh I hate Netflix right now Reply

Do you have Amazon Prime? All seasons of X-Files are there... I'm watching it now. Reply

yes i do godbless ur soul i prob wouldnt have thought to ever look lol Reply

Parent

