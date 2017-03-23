'Spider-Man' Spinoff: Sony is planning a Silver Sable and Black Cat Movie
'Spider-Man' spinoff: 'Thor' writer tackling Silver Sable, Black Cat movie (exclusive) https://t.co/eUebR2ibLz pic.twitter.com/jT5Ju1BtI0— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 22 mars 2017
The studio is now developing a feature project centered on the female characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat.
Chris Yost (Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok) is writing the script.
Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing the project.
no word yet on who the studio is looking at to get behind the camera.
Silver Sable is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals. Black Cat is an acrobatic cat burglar whose real name is Felicia Hardy.
source
Sent from my Sony Xperia Z2
Calling it now, JLaw will be Silver Sable
NO
YOU'RE GONNA FUCK IT UP