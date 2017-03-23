'Spider-Man' Spinoff: Sony is planning a Silver Sable and Black Cat Movie

Good. Now make them a couple. Reply

the same writer as Thor tho? ugh

Why are you complaining? Thor: Ragnarok isn't even out, yet.

Lol mte

Here for Black Cat.

A Marvel movie? About women??? As in more than one female character????? WHAT????

I don't trust any marvel projects at this point

Should have been Gwenpool to be honest

Gwenpool's rights are frozen because she's a combination of characters owned by two different studios. She can never be in a movie.

I was mostly joking, tbh but didn't her real name turn out to be Gwendoline Poole so she wasn't actually a variation on Gwen Stacy?

I hope no version of Gwen other than the one who sadly dies ever makes to the screen cus i'm tireD of marvel shoving ha down everyone's throats tbH

hssssssssssss

um yes pls; I'm still bummed they didn't make Felicia in the previous spider-man movies Black Cat :(

Really goes to show I really only knew the basics of superheroes as a kid. If you weren't Superman, Batman, or Spiderman, I've never heard of you until these marvel movies lol. I still didn't know what the hell Thor was until I finally saw one of the avenger movies last year

Just give us Heroes for Hire, you fucks

I'm cautiously optimistic and here for this.

Need at least 2-3 Spidey movies or the characters in upcoming MCU films before this realistically happens. Otherwise this is like when they wanted to rush with that Sinister Six spin off. Dont think this happens without that.

Am hft

I'm kinda excited about this, tbh.



Sent from my Sony Xperia Z2

Cast a WOC.

I WANT SHE-HULK.

A She-Hulk movie would be great if it took a page from "Deadpool" and occasionally leaned on the fourth wall.

4th wall fun. A woman who becomes so powerful that she's not afraid of men anymore. Coming to terms with a different version of yourself and the person you used to be. Wink wink sexual escapades. Fun and silly costume montage. Possible crossovers with Marvel movies or with Netflix Marvel properties. Green-themed special edition cosmetics. Bomb ass white and purple sneakers and weightlifting gloves. Like literally this is all I want from Marvel now and for always.

I'm HFT



Calling it now, JLaw will be Silver Sable

NO



YOU'RE GONNA FUCK IT UP NO

MTE SUCCESSICA!

Yeah right, didn't they also say they were doing an Aunt May spinoff?

This seems odd especially since I remember reading that these won't be apart of MCU so will they interact with Spidey?? Love Black Cat though.

hang it up sony, you're not gonna start your own extended universe this late in the game

