'Spider-Man' Spinoff: Sony is planning a Silver Sable and Black Cat Movie



The studio is now developing a feature project centered on the female characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat.

Chris Yost (Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok) is writing the script.
Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing the project.

no word yet on who the studio is looking at to get behind the camera.

Silver Sable is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals. Black Cat is an acrobatic cat burglar whose real name is Felicia Hardy.

