Lauren Jauregui in intimate photoshoot with ex- girlfriend Lucy Vives




The photographer for the shoot, Nicole Cartolano, says:
“Both girls trusted me to photograph them together as sort of a coming out, but they were nervous how their families would respond and the publicity they’d attract, especially from the Latin American community,” Cartolano said, adding that Jauregui is from Cuba and Vives is from Colombia. “‘Bare With Me’ is a compromise which allowed us to describe what Lauren called ‘love in the 21st century.’ We felt like the way that these photographs are presented are very disarming, sensual, and empowering all at once. And they’re not provocative or with ill intent. ... It was important to use their voices to show the world that this is OK, this is acceptable, in the gentlest way possible.”






Solo Lauren


More Pics at first source :)


Sources: 1 2
Tagged: , , ,