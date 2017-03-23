Lauren Jauregui in intimate photoshoot with ex- girlfriend Lucy Vives

when did they break up? I had no idea. Reply

They celebrated Lucy's birthday together (January 11) but they didn't attend Women's March together (January 21) so literally sometime between those 10 days lmao. Reply

I like that this is the first comment a) because it's yours and b) because I had the same question lol Reply

Both girls trusted me to photograph them together as sort of a coming out, but they were nervous how their families would respond



I'm confused....weren't they already out? I know that Lauren made that big coming out and while I know nothing about Lucy, there was that ontd post where her dad was all, "i want my daughter to be happy~"



the shoot was in November and Lauren officially came out in that open letter in November too



Maybe this was meant to be a companion piece of s/t lol Reply

got it, ty! that makes more sense lmao. Reply

Her dad is a pretty big singer in Colombia/latin-América and considering how homophobic latin-america is I get why Lucy doesn't want to be on the spotlight. Reply

Working that tumblr moodboard look. Reply

No idea who these girls are but they are stunning. Reply

Lauren is in 5th Harmony. Reply

i am distracted Reply

lmao Reply

That swamp they're at isn't cute.



It looks like a place where bodies are dumped. Reply

that's why it's so romantic tho Reply

I actually love it. It looks very ethereal imo Reply

I love the swamp too, but I feel like their clothing is too modern and stylised for it, it's jarring and not in a good way. What they're wearing in the third picture works better for the setting, I think, though still not what I would have chosen.



Gorgeous ladies in a gorgeous place though, can't knock that. Reply

idk its so pretty to me Reply

what even is this comment Reply

it's a bayou but okay Reply

gorgeous. but they broke up? :( Reply

this is rly beautiful and v #goals . sucks they broke up tho. Reply

i'd thought they'd broken up for a while (emo SM posts lol) but felt sad that it's confirmed



these photos are so gorgeous and the fact they were meant to be a coming out is nice, must've been tough when they got outed considering how worried they were Reply

It rubs me the wrong way that, according to this photographer, she's been aware of her sexuality/comfortable enough to date other women for years and still acted like people thinking she was gay was comparable to supporting slavery.



It's sad though that they apparently had all this planned and her fans outed them before they had a chance to come out on their own. Her stans are really always putting this girl in uncomfortable situations Reply

having a secret on/off thing with someone while violently denying your sexuality and dating guys publicly doesn't scream comfort tho imo if anything it's the opposite, it seems like she was in a massive heap of self denial

Reply

The photographer just made it seem like it was more of a relationship rather than random/casual hookups, which to me doesn't scream self denial as much as it indicates she wasn't comfortable coming out yet, which is perfectly fine and should absolutely be respected. I don't blame her for wanting to stay in the closet. I don't follow her career but I have a niece who is a fan of her group and when she told me she had said something along the lines of "people thinking I'm gay are as wrong as people who thought slavery was right" it rubbed me the wrong way. It's fine if you want to stay in the closet, and, again, her fans are trash for forcing her out, but I just wish she'd been more careful with her words. But that's just me Reply

I thought the slavery comment was about their work load Reply

hm did she say that in regards to her fans thinking she's gay though? Anyway, I think it's perfectly fine to not want people to gossip about your sexuality even if you're out to your friends and family. I would be so scared to come out to a large audience. Reply

but lol @ them breaking up I like it.but lol @ them breaking up #getthatpromo Reply

lauren is so stunning to me Reply

ikr? when she was on the x factor i didn't find her gorgeous at all, just a pretty girl but now, damn SO gorgeous Reply

mteeeeeee Reply

Perez is really gross for outing Lauren. These are pretty pictures! It's great she feels comfortable now Reply

they're stunning together omw Reply

mte I'm just slack-jawed over here Reply

