Lauren Jauregui in intimate photoshoot with ex- girlfriend Lucy Vives
The photographer for the shoot, Nicole Cartolano, says:
“Both girls trusted me to photograph them together as sort of a coming out, but they were nervous how their families would respond and the publicity they’d attract, especially from the Latin American community,” Cartolano said, adding that Jauregui is from Cuba and Vives is from Colombia. “‘Bare With Me’ is a compromise which allowed us to describe what Lauren called ‘love in the 21st century.’ We felt like the way that these photographs are presented are very disarming, sensual, and empowering all at once. And they’re not provocative or with ill intent. ... It was important to use their voices to show the world that this is OK, this is acceptable, in the gentlest way possible.”
Solo Lauren
I'm confused....weren't they already out? I know that Lauren made that big coming out and while I know nothing about Lucy, there was that ontd post where her dad was all, "i want my daughter to be happy~"
Maybe this was meant to be a companion piece of s/t lol
It looks like a place where bodies are dumped.
Gorgeous ladies in a gorgeous place though, can't knock that.
these photos are so gorgeous and the fact they were meant to be a coming out is nice, must've been tough when they got outed considering how worried they were
It's sad though that they apparently had all this planned and her fans outed them before they had a chance to come out on their own. Her stans are really always putting this girl in uncomfortable situations
but lol @ them breaking up #getthatpromo
Also her booty is cute in the first pic lol